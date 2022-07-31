Takeaways from first week of Panthers training camp

There’s no shortage of hype surrounding Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson heading into the 2022 season. Several experts have him going somewhere in the first round of next year’s NFL draft, but what are the chances of Richardson being the first name off the board next April? ESPN’s Jordan Reid tackled that question while going over each of the potential candidates to go No. 1 and he concluded that there is roughly a 10% chance Richardson is called first overall.

