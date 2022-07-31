Takeaways from first week of Panthers training camp

www.panthers.com
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson 'none of my business'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is spending his summer competing with Sam Darnold for the right to be named the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 starter. Mayfield's former employer dominated a bulk of sports headlines on the first day of August. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns signal-caller...
2022 High School Football Preview
MINT HILL, NC – Independence High School held a media day event this week covering the teams in the highly competitive 4A West Conference 59 which includes the Patriots, Butler, Rocky River, Charlotte Catholic, Providence, East Mecklenburg, and Garinger. This is a black and blue conference with many solid...
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
NFL World Reacts To Browns' Major Injury News
The Browns have reportedly been hit with some tough injury news on Sunday. According to a report from cleveland.com, rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an excellent camp, feared to have a torn ACL, source says. Not confirmed...
Browns Signed New Wide Receiver Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns have made an addition to their wide receiver room. Cleveland has signed Derrick Dillon after waiving Isaiah Weston with an injury settlement. Weston got hurt during practice on Saturday. Dillon most recently spent time on the New York Giants practice squad from 2020-21. Before Dillon was in...
Baker Mayfield Helping Rookie: NFL World Reacts
Baker Mayfield is already being a leader in the Panthers locker room. Rookie quarterback Matt Corral spoke to the media on Monday and said that Mayfield has been helping him adjust to everyday life in the NFL. Corral was picked in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and...
Could Florida's Anthony Richardson go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL draft?
There’s no shortage of hype surrounding Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson heading into the 2022 season. Several experts have him going somewhere in the first round of next year’s NFL draft, but what are the chances of Richardson being the first name off the board next April? ESPN’s Jordan Reid tackled that question while going over each of the potential candidates to go No. 1 and he concluded that there is roughly a 10% chance Richardson is called first overall.
Gaffney football's Brayshawn Littlejohn is living up to expectations of his last name
High school football in Gaffney, South Carolina — like in most towns in the South — is almost religion. But one thing that's unique for the fans and observers of the Gaffney High School football team is a quick rule of thumb they can use to see if the team will be good that year: How many players on the team have the last name Littlejohn?
