This Entryway Staple May Be Perfect for Creating Extra Style and Storage in Your Kitchen

www.apartmenttherapy.com
Related
I’m a cleaning pro – 6 lazy tips to keep your home tidy at all times
THE cleaning process can be quite exhausting and sometimes even overwhelming. Fortunately, there are ways to keep your home neat and tidy using minimal effort. TikToker and cleaning expert Caroline posted a video filled with six lazy cleaning hacks that just might make your life a little easier. She starts...
How tin foil can keep your home cool during a heatwave
The UK could see its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday in much of England, including London, the southeast, and as far north as York and Manchester. As the mercury rises, many people are looking for unorthodox ways to keep cool amid the rising mercury. While fans and cooling devices may play a central role, an unlikely kitchen staple can also offer some respite from the oppressive heat. Aluminium foil is both pliable, cheap and highly resistant...
A couple transformed a school bus into a colorful tiny home with hidden storage space. Now they're listing it for $75,000 — take a look inside.
A school bus that was transformed into a tiny home on wheels recently hit the market for $75,000. Nomads Joe and Holly Whiting built the 105-square-foot home with a full bathroom and kitchen. Take a look inside the beautifully designed bus that's full of wood detailing and storage hacks.
You can buy this entire cabin home on Amazon for $30K
It even comes with a 149-square-foot loft and an 80-square-foot covered terrace.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I’m a psychologist – what your interior design says about your personality, so are you controlling or super quiet?
WHEN you're picking rugs, furniture, and paint colors for your home, you're probably following your creative instincts to establish a cohesive look. According to one psychologist, what you choose for your home decor reveals secrets about your personality, including whether you're controlling or more laid-back and quiet. Psychologist Lee Chambers...
Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note
Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
I live in a Home Depot shed – it’s saved me loads of money but everyone asks where my son sleeps
A popular children's game supposedly predicts if you'd end up living in a mansion, apartment, shack, or house. With the cost of living and housing prices constantly on the rise, a lot of people are considering the shack, or rather shed, option. TikTok user Nick Lucido shared his family's story...
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have Any of These Rare Items? They Could Be Worth a Lot of Money
Who doesn’t have a closet, an attic, a garage or a basement full of boxes you probably haven’t looked through in years? Whether these boxes are full of your own stuff, or things you’ve inherited, you might want to take a look at what you have on hand, because these items could be worth a lot of money.
13 ALDI products that shoppers love the most
Earlier this year, Salon Food compiled a handy list of the six best budget buys at ALDI based on the recommendations of trusty Redditors. Now, we're turning our attention to the grocery chain's best overall products, which were voted on by more than 100,000 shoppers in the fourth annual ALDI Fan Favorites survey. The winning items span 13 categories and include everything from charcuterie staples to fresh produce and kid-approved snacks.
Rare dime sells for $5,000 online – the exact date you need to look for on the coin to cash in
BEFORE President Franklin Roosevelt's face began gracing the US dime in 1946, Lady Liberty was a mainstay on the coin. From 1916 through 1945, dimes featured Liberty with a winged Phrygian Cap. Because the engraving bore a strong resemblance to the Roman god Mercury, the three-decade series became known as...
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent
Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look
While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
Yellow, crispy lawn got you down? Try this tuna can trick
MINNEAPOLIS -- If your lawn is looking a bit limp this year, you are not alone. Minnesota is known for its lush summer grass, but this year it's been pretty spotty. It's no secret the summer sun can be hard on grass, but Adam S. Pierre of Diamond Cut Lawn Care says this year is different.
Box of coins including the rarest Lincoln penny in existence sells for $10,191 online – do you have one on your dresser?
A BOX of Lincoln Wheat pennies recently sold online for over $10,000. The pennies are ungraded and have different dates. All of them were minted in either San Francisco, Denver, and Philadelphia. The wheat cent was designed by Victor Brenner in 1909 to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Abraham Lincoln.
What Happens if You Mow Your Grass in the Same Direction?
Cutting the grass is simple. Just pull your mower out, crank it up, and cut away. Or it should be that easy, anyway. In reality, there’s a lot more to mowing the lawn, such as which direction you cut the grass, picking the right mower for your yard, and basic maintenance needs for your lawn mower.
Georgia family turned a Home Depot 'tiny house' into a home — then made a huge profit selling it
A Georgia couple lived in a Home Depot shed turned tiny home while paying off their debts before selling it for a huge profit.
Beloved retail chain making an unexpected comeback with new store locations opening this month
Just when we thought this beloved retail chain was gone for good, it decided to make a major come back, and we couldn't be more excited. If you are an adult now, you probably have fond memories of the iconic toy store, Toys "R" Us. The store was a staple in many childhoods, providing a magical place to find the latest and greatest toys and gadgets.
I’m a thrifty shopper – three items I no longer buy and what I now use saving me $100s a year on my grocery bill
MAKING changes to your shopping could not only help save the planet but save you money as well. Getting benefits from the government or cutting your weekly spending bill are some rewards you may get by changing your consumer habits. Eco-friendly savings pro Kathryn Kellogg, who is known as “goingzerowaste_”...
Apartment Therapy
52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0