ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

This Entryway Staple May Be Perfect for Creating Extra Style and Storage in Your Kitchen

By Savannah West
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How tin foil can keep your home cool during a heatwave

The UK could see its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday in much of England, including London, the southeast, and as far north as York and Manchester. As the mercury rises, many people are looking for unorthodox ways to keep cool amid the rising mercury. While fans and cooling devices may play a central role, an unlikely kitchen staple can also offer some respite from the oppressive heat. Aluminium foil is both pliable, cheap and highly resistant...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
The US Sun

I’m a psychologist – what your interior design says about your personality, so are you controlling or super quiet?

WHEN you're picking rugs, furniture, and paint colors for your home, you're probably following your creative instincts to establish a cohesive look. According to one psychologist, what you choose for your home decor reveals secrets about your personality, including whether you're controlling or more laid-back and quiet. Psychologist Lee Chambers...
INTERIOR DESIGN
shefinds

Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note

Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
LIFESTYLE
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entryway#Clark Atlanta University#Gossip Girl#English
Salon

13 ALDI products that shoppers love the most

Earlier this year, Salon Food compiled a handy list of the six best budget buys at ALDI based on the recommendations of trusty Redditors. Now, we're turning our attention to the grocery chain's best overall products, which were voted on by more than 100,000 shoppers in the fourth annual ALDI Fan Favorites survey. The winning items span 13 categories and include everything from charcuterie staples to fresh produce and kid-approved snacks.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Insider

A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent

Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy