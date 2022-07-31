A look at LSU Football's new staff: The impact of experience and Louisiana roots

www.lsureveille.com
Terry Robinson: Southern and LSU football -- what could be better?
The older man behind me in line at the Southern University ticket office last month said unequivocally that he would not attend the historic Southern-LSU football game. The young woman behind him said she would only attend because a family member bought a block of tickets. The lack of exuberance...
LSU vs. Florida State: ESPN reportedly assigns broadcasting crew for season opener
The broadcasting crew for LSU and Florida State is reportedly set, and it’s a well-known trio of Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George. The news comes from sports media Twitter account Fake Rudy Martzke, who reported on the Sept. 4 matchup that will be played in the Superdome in New Orleans and broadcast on ESPN.
More Louisiana flavor on the horizon for LSU's 2023 recruiting class?
At this point, most who follow recruiting know of wide receiver Shelton Sampson’s Aug. 6 announcement and 2023 Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins decommitting from Purdue. When talking about the local players high on LSU’s list, there’s a group of five that really stand out above the rest.
LSU Tigers basketball: Projecting Matt McMahon's starting lineup, bench options
New LSU head men's basketball coach Matt McMahon did yeoman's work rebuilding the Tigers in 44 days. The Tigers' roster went from zero to 13 in such a short timeline because McMahon was a man with a plan. After an awesome run at Murray State, McMahon came to LSU knowing what he had just accepted. Former head coach Will Wade was fired due to recruiting violations. The entire LSU roster was in the transfer portal. But McMahon's well-rounded approach paid off in a big way. LSU has the No. 11-rated transfer portal class and the No. 15 high school class.
Watch: Derek Stingley Jr. Makes Easy Interception At Texans Camp
LSU Releases New Hype Video: "A New Chapter Begins...This Is The Future Of LSU Football" Fathers need to stay in theur children's lives,helps keep the inbred predators away.
LSU Football: Brian Kelly named in top five by Sports Illustrated
Brian Kelly is one of the best college football coaches in the entire country. LSU Football’s new front man has a history of winning, no matter the location. He’s rebuilt Central Michigan, brought Cincinnati back from the dead and consistently took Notre Dame to the very top. Now? Kelly’s tasked with reviving an LSU program that’s coming off a losing season for the first time since 1999. His .728 career winning percentage means he sits amongst an elite group of coaches.
LSU football the favorite to land star hometown QB prospect after Purdue decommitment
The LSU Tigers could be nearing successful recruitment of high school quarterback Rickie Collins, who took a u-turn after initially committing to the Purdue Boilermakers. At the moment, LSU football is considered to be the favorite landing spot of Collins, who is part of the Class of 2023. Via Sam...
Louisiana QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue
LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
LSU approves contracts for basketball coach Matt McMahon, members of the baseball staff
The LSU Board of Supervisors approved the contracts for men's basketball coach Matt McMahon and his top three assistants in addition to new executive deputy athletic director Keli Zinn, and baseball assistants Wes Johnson and Joshua Jordan during its meeting Tuesday. McMahon, who was hired March 21 to replace Will...
Southern football starts camp with two players missing on a soggy Wednesday
A heavy morning thunderstorm Wednesday flooded streets, snarled traffic and knocked out power for some Baton Rouge residents. It didn’t stop Southern on its first day of preseason camp under first-year coach Eric Dooley. While ankle deep water and lightning kept the Jaguars off the field, they didn’t waste...
LSU Baseball dealt a crushing blow by Vanderbilt transfer
For all intents and purposes, LSU Baseball has had the perfect offseason thus far. The Tigers have added a plethora of young talent via recruiting, they’ve secured some of the nation’s top transfers and they’ve filled the vacant positions in the coaching staff. This is exactly the summer that Jay Johnson and his team needed after a solid debut campaign that saw the former Arizona coach post a 40-22 record in Baton Rouge. It’s not a stretch by any imagination to claim that LSU is building something special under Johnson.
Car chase on 190 into Baton Rouge over old bridge!!
Just saw what looked like a Chrysler 300 being chased by at least 20 cops at a very high rate of speed.. ETA:Some people will do anything to avoid the cameras on I10.. At least he’s saving money on gas though. Louisiana Tech Fan. Member since Jan 2013. 1158...
Ascension Parish deputy chosen to sing national anthem at Saints game
A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was selected to sing the national anthem in New Orleans for the Saints home game against the Bengals. First Lieutenant Mike Brooks initially auditioned to sing the anthem for the New Orleans Pelicans. "I guess they like me," Brooks wrote in a...
Our Views: With the Army Corps' help, a river still runs through Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Berating the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one of our favorite spectator sports here in Louisiana, especially since the disastrous flooding of Hurricane Katrina, 17 years ago this month. Corps engineers have been unpopular ever since. Maybe not as unpopular as NFL referees, but that’s a pretty low bar....
Trina Edwards says 'Older men treat you better' and a whole lot more: Baton Rouge Classic
Trina Edwards picked Juban's for her Baton Rouge Classic lunch. As we both drove up, we realized we weren't sure how to recognize the other. Fortunately, we ended up almost bumping into each other in the parking lot and walked into the restaurant together. From the moment we met, the...
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”. For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
Louie's Cafe says times are tough as costs increase
BATON ROUGE - With prices skyrocketing on everything, local restaurants are feeling the heat of inflation, making it hard for them to stay afloat. It's a tough thing to hear for those who live in Baton Rouge. The city loves to eat—especially at local restaurants—but some just can't seem to keep the doors open.
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new laws when it comes to marijuana now in effect across Louisiana. One new law prevents police from using the smell of marijuana to enter your home without a warrant. WAFB spoke with several local police chiefs in the Baton Rouge area,...
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
