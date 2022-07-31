WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Financial Update From Red Tree Investments

thevillagereporter.com
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Drainage Collections Report Heard
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Drainage Collections Report Heard

Williams County Drainage Engineer Brian Fritsch gave a Collections report to Williams County Commissioners Lew Hilkert and Terry Rummel at the July 28, 2022 session. Assistant Clerk Robin Kemp and engineer Todd Roth were also present.
Development group buys vacant Findlay property; plans for apartment, commercial space
FINDLAY, Ohio — A downtown Findlay property has been vacant for a decade, until now. The historic Argyle building, which sat on the land, caught fire in 2012 and was demolished a year later. And for the last decade, a development deal couldn't be reached between the city and...
13abc.com
ODOT: Van Wert County roundabout set to open
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says Van Wert County’s first roundabout is expected to open by Friday. The roundabout is located at U.S. 127/U.S. 224 and Marsh Road, north of Van Wert. According to ODOT, construction on the roundabout began in early 2022 with preliminary...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Jury Duty Fee Increase
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Jury Duty Fee Increase

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, July 26th.
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County JFS Recognizes August As Child Support Awareness Month
August is Child Support Awareness month. As such, Ohio has joined with other states across the nation to designate August as “Child Support Awareness Month.”. Williams County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) would like to offer the following Amnesty Programs for the month of August ONLY to allow local cases to be brought into compliance:
thevillagereporter.com
NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Hires New JH/HS Principal During Special Meeting
NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Hires New JH/HS Principal During Special Meeting

The North Central Board of Education held a special meeting on Friday, July 29th at 8:02 a.m. The board first moved to approve the minutes from the meeting previously held on July 14th. Board members then moved to approve the North Central School Mission and Vision Statement as presented.
wtvbam.com
Primary Election results: A snapshot of State Senate and State House District winners for November ballot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A strong number of candidates vying for the win in their districts which cover a number of counties in Southwest Michigan will be moving onto to Michigan’s November 2 Elections. Here is a glance based on unofficial results at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
13abc.com
Ohio’s second primary election marked by low turnout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s second 2022 primary election was marked by low voter turnout in Northwest Ohio on Tuesday. The Lucas County Board of Elections, for example, reports a single-digit percentage of voters turning out to cast a ballot in state House and Senate primary races. As of approximately 7:30 p.m. on election night, the Lucas County BOE reports about 7% turnout. This number is unofficial. You can see an updated percentage as the BOE tabulates votes throughout the night here.
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
thevillagereporter.com
New Business Oncore Brewing In Swanton Celebrates Opening
New Business Oncore Brewing In Swanton Celebrates Opening

The Oncore Brewing Company in Swanton held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new company.
wktn.com
FPD Holding Flag City Night Out Event
Flag City Night Out will be this evening at Riverside Park in Findlay. The event is scheduled to go from 6:00 until 9:00 PM. There will be food, live entertainment, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Kids will have a chance to look at the emergency vehicles and equipment. Also...
thevillagereporter.com
Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury Including Suspect In Montpelier Drug Bust
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on July 19 and returned indictments against a total of twenty-three individuals. Among those was Ronald D. Brown, 48, of Montpelier, who was indicted on a total of thirteen counts, including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a second-degree felony; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a first-degree felony; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a second-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one second-degree and one third-degree felony.
Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum reports profits soar amid high fuel prices during second quarter
FINDLAY, Ohio - Marathon Petroleum said Tuesday its per barrel profit margin for oil tripled during the second quarter of the year when average gas prices reached nearly $5 a gallon. Marathon Petroleum, headquartered in Findlay, said its margin was $37.54 a barrel on oil during the quarter, up from...
hometownstations.com
Don't forget to vote in Ohio's second primary election
(WLIO) - Tomorrow(8/2/22) is Ohio's second primary election in what is an unusual election year. Finding your precinct and polling location is simple by typing in your address at voteohio.gov. The process is quick and easy when you arrive to vote, just have some form of identification on hand. With new mapping, Allen County is now in the 78th State Representative District and there are two Republicans running for that spot. Voters will also find state central committee candidates to represent their respective party. Early voting numbers are down from a normal primary but have picked up in the last couple of weeks. This is no ordinary election year, but your vote still matters.
13abc.com
TARTA hub closed until further notice
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members. It is due to an issue with the sewer line in the basement.
13abc.com
Toledo Public Schools still hiring for almost all positions district-wide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students everywhere are getting ready to head back to school in just a few weeks, but a lot of districts in the area are still scrambling to find teachers and substitutes. Toledo Public School says it is hiring for basically all positions, but what’s most needed...
toledocitypaper.com
Learn about Tuesday’s primary election candidates
The Toledo Primary Election will take place on August 2, 2022, with polls open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm. Current and valid photo identification or another government document showing voter’s name and address is required at the polls to vote. To find the voting location closest to you, visit the pollfinder at ohio.gov. For more information, visit the Lucas County Board of Elections website at lucascountyohiovotes.gov and the candidate websites linked below.
13abc.com
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
wlen.com
Primary Election Day 2022 is Tomorrow; What to Know Before you Vote
Adrian, MI – Tomorrow is August Primary election day in Michigan. Depending on where you live in Lenawee County, you might have a pretty full ballot of choices to make. Everything from school millage renewals, to state senator, to state representative, to district court judge, to congressional candidates, to county commission…all will be decided by the people. Certain primary winners will be on the ballot again in November for the general election.
thevillagereporter.com
180th Fighter Wing To Conduct Large-Scale Readiness Exercise
Airmen assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing will participate in a Large-Scale Readiness Exercise, Aug. 2-7, at the base in Swanton, Ohio. Those living and working near the base may see and hear increased activity, both on base and the areas immediately surrounding the installation. Area...
