Officers Rescue Woman From Burning Vehicle in Bell Gardens

Vehicle engulfed in flames on Highway 126
A big-rig truck was fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday on the westbound Highway 126 overpass of Interstate 5, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said firefighters got the call at 10:14 a.m. and that the fire had not spread to any surrounding...
Driver crashes into tent, killing two people inside
LOS ANGELES - Two people were killed after a car ran over the tent they were in. The crash happened near the intersection of W. 52nd and Flower St., in South LA. According to LAPD, the driver lost control and struck the tent, killing two people on the scene. The...
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision Involving SUV in Montebello
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving an SUV in Montebello, authorities said Monday.
Man dies after car crashes 50 feet off cliff in Chatsworth Reservoir
A 30-year-old man died after a crash along a cliff reportedly ejected him from his vehicle at least 50 feet down, authorities said. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood
A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
Rialto crash: 3 killed, 2 injured in violent collision involving 8 vehicles
At least three people were killed and two were injured in a violent, fiery crash involving eight vehicles at a Rialto intersection Monday evening.
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
Driver Rescued from Bottom of Hillside After Crashing into Power Pole
Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was rescued by firefighters after crashing into a power pole and landing at the bottom of a hillside early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022. Sheriff’s deputies, AMR ambulance, Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision reported...
Teen found shot in car after crash in San Bernardino County dies from injuries
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy who was found shot in his car last week following a two-vehicle crash in Highland has died from his injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Logan Goudreault of Riverside County was found in his car following a crash on July 28...
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The incident was first reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the La Brea Avenue area just before 4 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers dispatched to the scene located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved remained to cooperate with the investigation. As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for four lanes as they continued to survey the scene.
Authorities Seek Public's Help to Identify Hospitalized Patient
Authorities sought the public's help today to identify a patient who has been a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center since being brought to the hospital by paramedics.
David Wright III Dies in 2-Car Collision on 20th Street East [Palmdale, CA]
18-Year-Old Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Avenue R-12 On July 17th, at around 4:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a crash involving a 2018 Dodge Durango and a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Wright. Furthermore, the report stated that the 25-year-old driver of Dodge was heading north on 20th...
One Person Hospitalized After Vehicle Plunges Down Embankment On Freeway
One person was hospitalized as a result of a crash that sent a vehicle hundreds of feet down an embankment on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. At around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the 14 Freeway and Placerita Canyon Road, according to Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in Paramount, sheriff’s department says
Sheriff's deputies are now investigating the shooting, which happened around 11 a.m. near where Paramount Boulevard crosses the 105 Freeway. The post 1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in Paramount, sheriff’s department says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Ana police detective charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to whom he thought was 14-year-old girl
A Santa Ana police detective has been charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to a person who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities announced Tuesday. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, faces one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under the age of 18, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later
A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
Male Allegedly Points Apparent Handgun at Customers in Lancaster Walmart, Store Evacuated
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: On Monday, Aug.1, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a 911 call was received regarding a Black male threatening Walmart customers with a handgun.… Read more "Male Allegedly Points Apparent Handgun at Customers in Lancaster Walmart, Store Evacuated"
