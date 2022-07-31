ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell Gardens, CA

Officers Rescue Woman From Burning Vehicle in Bell Gardens

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Vehicle engulfed in flames on Highway 126

A big-rig truck was fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday on the westbound Highway 126 overpass of Interstate 5, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said firefighters got the call at 10:14 a.m. and that the fire had not spread to any surrounding...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Driver crashes into tent, killing two people inside

LOS ANGELES - Two people were killed after a car ran over the tent they were in. The crash happened near the intersection of W. 52nd and Flower St., in South LA. According to LAPD, the driver lost control and struck the tent, killing two people on the scene. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Rescue, CA
Bell Gardens, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bell Gardens, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood

A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
LYNWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified

A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguishers#Fire Safety#Traffic Control#Traffic Accident#Bell Gardens Police#La County Fire Department
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Freeway

Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The incident was first reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the La Brea Avenue area just before 4 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers dispatched to the scene located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved remained to cooperate with the investigation. As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for four lanes as they continued to survey the scene. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

One Person Hospitalized After Vehicle Plunges Down Embankment On Freeway

One person was hospitalized as a result of a crash that sent a vehicle hundreds of feet down an embankment on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. At around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the 14 Freeway and Placerita Canyon Road, according to Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Santa Ana police detective charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to whom he thought was 14-year-old girl

A Santa Ana police detective has been charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to a person who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities announced Tuesday. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, faces one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under the age of 18, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
SANTA ANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later

A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
HIGHLAND, CA
foxla.com

Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy