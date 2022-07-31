Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open

www.golfdigest.com
Related
Why Tiger Woods Taking $800 Million to Join LIV Golf Could Help the PGA Tour
In the past year, no professional athlete in the world has raked in more cash than Phil Mickelson, who banked $138 million to edge out Lionel Messi ($130 million) as the highest-paid athlete in 2022 thus far, according to Forbes. Mickelson, who has six majors and 45 PGA Tour wins...
NFL・
Golf.com
John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot
While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia says LIV Golf contract "kinda my reward" for long career
Sergio Garcia says he views his LIV contract as "kinda" his reward for a career in golf spanning nearly 30 years. In an interview with Michael Collins of ESPN, the Spaniard has opened up on his decision to join the Saudi-funded breakaway tour. The 42-year-old has revealed when he first...
Golf.com
PGA Tour hits back at LIV lawsuit, ‘former colleagues’ in fiery memo
Just minutes after LIV golfers’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour was made public, the PGA Tour sent its players a memo informing them of the suit and pushing back against the case of the 11 suspended PGA Tour players behind it. The memo, sent from Tour commissioner Jay Monahan...
RELATED PEOPLE
GolfWRX
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among 11 LIV Golf players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to challenge their suspensions. The group includes three players – Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones – who are seeking a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup play-offs, which get under way next week.
Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
No LIV, no problem: Patrick Reed to tee it up in Asian Tour events
With no LIV Golf events on the schedule for the month of August and his pending suspension from the PGA Tour withholding him from the FedEx Cup playoffs, Patrick Reed is taking his talents to Asia. The Asian Tour announced Reed will play in two events this month: the International...
Golf legend Greg Norman dismisses criticism about LIV Golf in sit down with Tucker: 'I really don't care'
Golf legend Greg Norman, who has come under fire over his Saudi-funded LIV Golf league, brushed off criticism during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Sunday, where he outlined his plan to revolutionize the sport and revealed details of a multi-million dollar offer LIV made to Tiger Woods. Norman sat...
ESPN
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald unsure about availability of LIV players
Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has said he is unsure if LIV Golf players will be allowed to feature in next year's event but said he is committed to picking the strongest 12-man team to challenge the United States. Donald, 44, replaced Henrik Stenson as captain on Monday...
Golf.com
Could LIV force a pro golf boycott? Davis Love III threatens golf’s ‘nuclear option’
Golf’s next great battle could take place in a courtroom, but make no mistake about it, it’ll be decided on the course. On Wednesday, Phil Mickelson joined 10 other LIV Golf players in filing an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an effort to have their suspensions lifted. The suits allege the PGA Tour’s suspensions serve no purpose other than to cause harm to the players and to restrict LIV’s growth, and ask the court to issue a temporary restraining order that would allow each of the players to return to competing on the tour of their choice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tiger Woods announces new TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade, which will debut in October
A new event is bound for the junior golf schedule this fall, and it’s one that players will have circled. Tiger Woods announced the inaugural TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade will debut October 8-10 at The Hay and The Links at Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach, California. Sixty...
SkySports
PGA Tour player blog: Tony Finau on 'life-changing' back-to-back wins, Team USA and FedExCup hopes
I said during the broadcast interview after I won the 3M Open that for some reason I kind of had a sour taste in my mouth as I bogeyed the 18th, and I think it just gave me extra motivation to put myself in there again and prove to myself the kind of champion that I am, and being able to make birdies down the stretch when you really need them.
NBC Sports
11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
2022 Wyndham Championship prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions
The final week of the regular season takes us to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., for the 2022 Wyndham Championship. It’s the final chance for players outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings to punch their ticket to The Northern Trust next week for the first event of the playoffs.
Yardbarker
Henrik Stenson victorious in LIV Golf debut at Bedminster
Henrik Stenson of Sweden held on to capture the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster by two shots Sunday in Bedminster, N.J. The 46-year-old Stenson turned back the clock to win his debut on the LIV Golf Invitational Series at 11-under-par 202. After an opening-round 64, Stenson shot back-to-back 69s to hold off the field at Trump National Bedminster.
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau lead group of 11 LIV golfers suing PGA Tour for antitrust practices
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the matter. In a 105-page complaint, the players are challenging their suspensions by the tour for defecting to the Saudi-backed circuit....
Golf Digest
5 players we're watching at the AIG Women's British Open at Muirfield
For the first time in history, the AIG Women’s British Open is being held at Muirfield in Scotland. Not only is the field competing at an iconic venue, they’re also competing for the highest purse ever in an AIG Women’s British Open: $6.8 million, $1 million higher than it was in 2021. This year’s major winners have included Jennifer Kupcho at the Chevron Championship, followed by Minjee Lee at the U.S. Women’s Open. In Gee Chun held on at Congressional to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and Brooke Henderson did the same to take home the trophy at the Evian Championship. In the final major of 2022, we have our eyes on these five players.
Golf Digest
Tony Finau’s fun golf ball strategy, Luke Donald’s dagger at Henrik Stenson and the PGA Tour’s lovable new member
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hope whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot is a golfer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t me who won the $1.33 billion, but good lord, that could pay for a lot of amazing golf trips. And with the mystery person in Illinois, they’re just a drive away from Sand Valley. Although, they’re probably not driving anywhere ever again. Heck, they could just buy Sand Valley and live there permanently. Or they could just start their own professional golf league! Anyway, must be nice. And if the winner happens to be reading this, give me a call. I’d be happy to help you spend some of that LIV-level cash. In the meantime, here’s what else has us dreaming talking.
Comments / 0