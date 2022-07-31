ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potential Auburn target decommits from Nebraska, gets Tigers Crystal Ball

By River Wells
 3 days ago
Auburn could see another four-star commitment for the 2023 class.

After edge rusher Ashley Williams out of Louisiana left Auburn’s “Big Cat” recruiting event over the weekend impressed, he announced on Sunday that we would be de-committing from the Cornhuskers. What’s more, 247Sports gave him a Crystal Ball to the Auburn Tigers shortly after.

Williams would be a significant get for the Tigers. Thus far, Bryan Harsin’s 2023 recruiting class has been notably weak, with a current ranking of 69 on 247Sports. Auburn doesn’t have an edge rusher among those recruits, so Williams would bolster the class and allow the team to fill a hole it hadn’t been able to do so at this point.

Even with the addition of Williams, though, Auburn would still have a bit of a way to go to land a sizable 2023 class. The 2024 class has been looking up during Big Cat weekend, however, as Auburn landed two four-star recruits in quarterback Adrian Posse and cornerback A’Mon Lane. Bryan Harsin’s uncertain future may be a contributor to the weak class, but he will have his first opportunity to secure his position as head coach in early September when the Tigers host the Mercer Bears to kick off their season.

