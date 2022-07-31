Pedestrian killed in US-25 hit-and-run in Arden; NC Highway Patrol seeks information

MILL SPRING––On Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m., Mill Spring Fire Department was dispatched to a multi-vehicle accident on US 74. At mile marker 166, a semi-truck and a vehicle got into a serious accident. According to officials at Mill Spring Fire Department, the vehicle cut off the semi-truck, which caused the truck to overturn. The semi-truck then flipped over the guardrail and landed upside down in the woods. The car sustained heavy damage on the front passenger’s side.

