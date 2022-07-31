ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passes away at 89 years old

By Jason Patt
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
clutchpoints.com

Daniel VanNess
2d ago

Beautiful, talented and smart. She is the full package! God Speed Nichelle you are amazing.

Shirley Graham-Suneson
2d ago

She was great in her position on Star Trek sleep well in California and go over no other has gone before and open the gates to a new heaven

Dennis Quealy
2d ago

I Loved her! Classy, sophisticated Lady that carried herself with grace, dignity and strength.

