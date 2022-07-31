www.houmatimes.com
Linda Reynolds
Linda Dauzat Reynolds, age 81, a native of Bunkie and resident of Houma, died Monday August 1, 2022 at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care in Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday August 5, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.
Thomasa Williams, Jr.
Rev. Thomas Williams, Jr., 77, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 8:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church 1000 Wallis St., Houma, LA 70360. Burial at New St. Paul Cemetery.
Charles J Darcey
Charles J Darcey, 82, of Gray, passed away on July 28, 2022. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Bridget Catholic Church from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place in the St. Bridget Cemetery.
August 15 Acadian Mass Celebrates French Heritage
Join the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on August 15 for an Acadian Mass, a Mass for the people of French heritage. All are encouraged to attend the Monday, August 15 Mass that will celebrate the French Heritage that greatly influences the culture of our local diocese. The mass will be celebrated in the French language where Father Daniel Duplantis will preside and Father PJ Madden will deliver the Homily.
2022 Acadia Music Fest Lineup Includes Ludacris and Dumpstaphunk
Acadia Music Fest returns this fall with a fantastic lineup that is sure to draw everyone to Thibodaux. Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival that features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. The fest was started by The Ben Myer Foundation which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.
No Place Like Home
Tyron Benoit’s music is just as diverse as Cajun culture. When you listen to the band’s music, there’s a dash of Zydeco, a pinch of rock, and a sprinkle of Americano. It’s culture that drives his passion, and as they say, there is no place like home.
Leaving Legacies
Louisiana culture is rich in family traditions and values that carry on for generations. Slo-Melt Ice based in Bourg, Louisiana is evidence of the drive and determination that has been handed down from generation to generation. Founded in 1997, the family-owned and operated company has consistently provided high-quality products that fill ice chests across the region. The company has been a leader in providing packaged ice and bulk ice for commercial, industrial, and retail businesses in South Louisiana. The company services areas as far west as the Texas state line, Slidell to our east, and as far north as Baton Rouge and Zachary.
Nicholls to host Fast Track event
Nicholls State University announced the Nicholls Fast Track event will take place on August 7, 2022. “Staff from many areas of campus will be at Nicholls Fast Track to help you with the enrollment process of any other issues you may be having,” reads a statement from the university. “At Nicholls, you can be a scholar, a leader, a scientist, an educator, a chef and so much more. So join us on Sunday, August 7th, and be a Colonel!”
Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration hosts Evolution of Education presentation
Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove invites the community to attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration presentation Evolution of Education on Thursday, August 4, at 6 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. The year-long celebration highlights the 200 years of history and culture of Terrebonne Parish. Tonight’s presentation will...
Lafourche Roping Club to Host General Membership Meeting
The Lafourche Roping Club is excited to announce it will be hosting a general membership meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the LSU Ag Bldg. The meeting is open to members of the community who are interested in learning more about the organization, its mission, and history.
TPSO searching for man in connection with overnight shooting in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced a man is being sought in connection with an overnight shooting in Houma. Violent Crimes Detectives are searching for Peyton Dee Chauvin, 21, of Houma, who is facing charges for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in the incident. At 11:25 p.m. on...
Apel Lafourche Chapter Hosts Back to School Bash for Educators
The Lafourche-area Chapter of the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana invites educators to unwind before the start of a new school year at its Back to School Bash, today, Aug. 1, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Balcony Restaurant. The event is open to all educators and will...
Respond, Reopen, Recover; Catholic Diocese Hurricane Ida Impact Report
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux proved that a heart of servitude goes a long way after raising $4.5 million after Hurricane Ida to help respond, reopen, and recover. During Phase I, which was the first six weeks of immediate response, the Catholic Charities was on the ground serving...
Houma-Terrebonne Chamber Donates Supplies to Pack the Bus
The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, through their Chamber Cares initiative, has donated school supplies for the 8th Annual Pack the Bus to help students in need for the new school year. The bus stopped by the Chamber Friday, July 29 where staff and volunteers presented supplies donated by community and...
The community packed the bus at this year’s Pack the Bus School Supply Drive!
“We had a great day helping 40 plus wonderful community partners “Pack the Bus” with school supplies for local students in need,” reads a statement from Synergy Bank. United Way of South Louisiana in coordination with Synergy Bank hosted the 8th annual school supply drive to benefit local children and schools during the month of July. Community members were encouraged to bring a new school supply donation to any of the community drop-off locations throughout the month of July. On July 29, 2022, team members loaded a school bus to pack it with the supplies collected throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.
Thibodaux Regional Health System welcomes Dr. Thomas Dukovac, Urologist, to the medical staff
Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Thomas Dukovac, Urologist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Dukovac is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Urology Clinic located 504 North Acadia Road, Thibodaux, (985) 447-5667. Dr. Dukovac earned his medical degree from University of...
SLMA announces addition of new Primary Care Sports Medicine Physician
South Louisiana Medical Associates (SLMA) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Joseph M. Garcia to our team. Dr. Garcia will begin seeing patients at the SLMA Comprehensive Health Clinic at 496 Corporate Drive in Houma. A native of Houma and graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School, Dr. Garcia...
TPAS Partners with Adoption Campaign to Help Pups Find their Forever Home
Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is excited to announce its partnership with Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption campaign sponsored by NBC Universal. The purpose of the partnership is to help shelter cats and dogs find their forever homes. Beginning today, Aug. 1, through Wednesday, Aug. 31, TPAS will offer reduced adoptions at the low cost of $25 for dogs and $5 for cats.
Leadership Lafourche accepting applications for 2023 class
Leadership Lafourche is accepting applications for the Leadership Lafourche class of 2023. The program encourages residents of Lafourche Parish who are interested in learning more about their community to submit an application by Friday, August 26. “Leadership Lafourche is a leadership immersion program designed to train cross-sections of Lafourche residents and workers for productive roles focused on the future and well-being of our parish, institutions, and communities,” reads a statement from Leadership Lafourche.
Thibodaux Service League Offers Fall Non-Profit Grant Opportunity
The Thibodaux Service League has launched a grant opportunity for this fall for community non-profit organizations. The service league awards grant opportunities twice a year. Grant opportunities for the Fall season end on September 30 when a committee will review applications and make a decision. The grant application requires organization information including the mission of the nonprofit, what the funds would be used for, what the organization’s greatest need is, fundraising objectives, future goals for growth, and testimony from someone touched by your organization. Click here to apply.
