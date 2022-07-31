ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

George Kliavkoff Responds To Pac-12 News At Media Day

By Sports360AZ
sports360az.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sports360az.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

EMERGENCY PODCAST: Oregon lands 5-star Kwame Evans Jr

Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks have secured a massive, program-changing verbal commitment on Tuesday afternoon. Five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr out of the state of Florida has announced his verbal commitment to the Duck program. Evans is rated as the No. 7 player in the country by 247Sports and the second highest-rated prospect to ever commit to Oregon. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack break down this breaking news and everything it will mean for the Duck program.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Three-Star DL Zurich Ashford makes quick commitment to Cal

The California Golden Bears secured a quick commitment on Tuesday afternoon. Just five days after offering Las Vegas (Nevada) Arbor View High School defensive lineman Zurich Ashford, the 3-Star recruit committed to Cal. Ashford announced his commitment to Cal via social media. He picked the Golden Bears over offers from...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
247Sports

PODCAST: Fall Camp Preview of Oregon's Defensive Line

The Oregon Ducks bring back a ton of talent along the defensive line but also must replace an All-American in Kayvon Thibodeaux. Despite a new coaching staff and defense, this position group's expectations are very high. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack run through the defensive line position group and preview all the hot storylines and topics as the Ducks gear up for fall camp this week.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playing Games#American Football#College Football#Pac 12 News#Pac 12 Media Day
ClutchPoints

Pac-12 predictions: 3 teams ready to challenge Utah football for 2022 crown

The Utah Utes had a memorable run in 2021 as they zoomed into the top of the Pac-12 with a conference title, even beating the Oregon Ducks twice in three weeks along the way. Utah football will once again be a huge threat to the rest of the Pac-12, but they also have a huge target on their backs. With that said, here are the top three biggest thorns on the side of Utah in the upcoming 2022 college football season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Reedley RB Ryan Warkentin officially joins Fresno State roster

As Fresno State started up fall football camp, history repeated itself via “the Fruit Basket of the World.” Reedley High now has representation on the roster – via Ryan Warkentin. Mentioned in July on the BarkBoard.com VIP forums, the ultra-quick and record-breaking running back from the Pirates...
REEDLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy