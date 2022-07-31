George Kliavkoff Responds To Pac-12 News At Media Day

sports360az.com
Ranking Pac-12 expansion candidates: Best fits to join conference amid college realignment
The Pac-12 is losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten as college conference realignment continues. Will it add any teams in college conference expansion? Speculation and rumors surrounding the...
EMERGENCY PODCAST: Oregon lands 5-star Kwame Evans Jr
Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks have secured a massive, program-changing verbal commitment on Tuesday afternoon. Five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr out of the state of Florida has announced his verbal commitment to the Duck program. Evans is rated as the No. 7 player in the country by 247Sports and the second highest-rated prospect to ever commit to Oregon. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack break down this breaking news and everything it will mean for the Duck program.
Three-Star DL Zurich Ashford makes quick commitment to Cal
The California Golden Bears secured a quick commitment on Tuesday afternoon. Just five days after offering Las Vegas (Nevada) Arbor View High School defensive lineman Zurich Ashford, the 3-Star recruit committed to Cal. Ashford announced his commitment to Cal via social media. He picked the Golden Bears over offers from...
Mr. CFB: Are You Ready To FINALLY Start Talking About Football?
I don’t know about you but I am sick and tired of reading, writing, and hearing about: **--Name, Image and Likeness. There are no rules. Nobody has an answer. I’m not sure there IS an answer that follows the laws of the United States of America. I’m all for the players making as much money as ...
Live Updates: Oregon's 2022 Football Media Day
The Oregon Duck football program will hold its annual preseason Media Day on August 3rd and DuckTerritory.com will be on hand for the full coverage. Oregon head coach.
Stephan Blaylock on the Energy of the Defense
At Pac-12 Media Day, UCLA safety Stephan Blaylock talked about the energy of the defense and how it has gone up since last season.
PODCAST: Fall Camp Preview of Oregon's Defensive Line
The Oregon Ducks bring back a ton of talent along the defensive line but also must replace an All-American in Kayvon Thibodeaux. Despite a new coaching staff and defense, this position group's expectations are very high. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack run through the defensive line position group and preview all the hot storylines and topics as the Ducks gear up for fall camp this week.
247Sports' Nick Kosko: UCLA could be "sneaky good" in Pac-12
247Sports' Nick Kosko said he's "fascinated by @UCLAFootball this year and what Chip Kelly can do to have an ever better season in 2022." He elaborates on why he thinks UCLA could be "sneaky good" and possibly contend for the Pac-12 championship.
Pac-12 Football Championship Futures Betting Breakdown
USC is a slight favorite at SI Sportsbook to win the Pac-12 but Utah and Oregon will challenge the Trojans.
Pac-12 predictions: 3 teams ready to challenge Utah football for 2022 crown
The Utah Utes had a memorable run in 2021 as they zoomed into the top of the Pac-12 with a conference title, even beating the Oregon Ducks twice in three weeks along the way. Utah football will once again be a huge threat to the rest of the Pac-12, but they also have a huge target on their backs. With that said, here are the top three biggest thorns on the side of Utah in the upcoming 2022 college football season.
Reedley RB Ryan Warkentin officially joins Fresno State roster
As Fresno State started up fall football camp, history repeated itself via “the Fruit Basket of the World.” Reedley High now has representation on the roster – via Ryan Warkentin. Mentioned in July on the BarkBoard.com VIP forums, the ultra-quick and record-breaking running back from the Pirates...
2022 Arizona Open notes: ASU alum leads field, Peoria native tops amateurs
PGA Tour Latinoamérica member Nicolo Galletti was denied an exemption to the 2022 Arizona Open. But that didn’t stop the Arizona State University men’s golf alum. Galletti turned to the professional circuit after graduating from ASU in 2017 and is currently ranked 34th on the tour. Galletti...
