Albany, NY

Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (July 31, 2022)

By Mike Stampalia
nippertown.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nippertown.com

nippertown.com

The Art D’echo Trio to play indoor Jazz on Jay today

If jazz is about artists adding up to more than the sum of their parts, the Art D’echo Trio adds saxophonist Joshua Nelson to pianist David Gleason, bassist Mike Lawrence and drummer Pete Sweeney at Jazz on Jay. The trio goes back a long way. Gleason and Lawrence started...
SCHENECTADY, NY
nippertown.com

WEQX Creates “Free-QX” Music Library

MANCHESTER, VT – Program Director, Morning Show host, and host of the Jam N’ Toast specialty show, Jeff Morad has announced the creation of a community sharing music library at the headquarters of heritage Alternative station, WEQX. “Free-QX came to me when I was driving around, and saw...
MANCHESTER, VT
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Entertainment
nippertown.com

Rockin’ for Ronald Three Day Festival in Lake George, August 5th Weekend

Jim Anderson, best known locally for his Golden Oldies shows at Proctors Theater in Schenectady, has booked a free-to-the-public three-day Rockin’ for Ronald Festival at Shepard Park in Lake George to benefit the Lake George Ronald McDonald House. Festivities kick off Friday at 6 p.m. The opening act are The Bluz House Rockers, celebrating 27 years of rocking not just the Capital Region, but also the annual Delbert McClinton Sandy Beaches Caribbean Cruise. From Sinatra to the Allman Brothers, they cover it all with a tight seven-piece band, six of whom sing lead and/or rhythm. Jim’s wife Trish is lead singer of the band. Her song “Three Dollar Bill” went to #2 on the pop 100 charts in Denmark.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Albany’s Alive at Five concert moved because of heat

The Alive at Five concert in Albany will be held at the rain site tonight – not because of a downpour, but because of the excessive heat. The concert will be in the shade, under the I-787 underpass at the Corning Preserve boat launch. Doug E. Fresh, with DJ...
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

Howard Fishman / Alice Sorensen

Johnstown Arts & Music proudly presents Howard Fishman in concert with special guest Alice Sorensen. Howard Fishman’s music combines the exuberance and spontaneity of jazz with a storyteller’s sense of drama, emotional depth and play. The All-Music Guide has called him “an important force in creative music,” and...
JOHNSTOWN, NY
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Top Tips For Live Music
nippertown.com

Album Review: “Dormant Pile” by Chris Bassett

Chris Bassett is one of Albany’s most productive and best-kept secret noise artists. He’s released nearly 30 full-length albums and EPs that I know of from his bandcamp page (https://chrisbassett.bandcamp.com/). And I’m guessing he’s recorded far more than that. Like many noise artists, Bassett often utilizes...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Albany TV Station Celebrates 40 Years On The Air

If you grew up in the Capital Region, you absolutely know Fox 23 - or as it was originally branded - WXXA TV 23. WXXA was the area's first independent TV station when it signed on July 30th, 1982. At the time, the only other over-the-air options were the networks:...
ALBANY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?

Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
ALBANY, NY
Carol Durant

Albany Skyway is an elevated park

Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Local eateries closed due to extreme heat

It’s going to be a HOT one on Thursday! So hot that two local eateries will be closed on Thursday in anticipation of temperatures approaching 100 degrees. Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-in in Scotia will be closed due to possible extreme heat tomorrow. The local hot spot is hoping everyone can find a chilly spot to keep cool until they open again on Friday at 11am.
TROY, NY

