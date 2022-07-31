Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (July 31, 2022)

nippertown.com
Albany Skyway is an elevated park
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16th
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rd
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National Champions
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must see
An Exciting Night of Live Music in Great Barrington on Aug. 2 (photos)
The big one that many people were waiting for took place at the Great Barrington VFW on Tuesday evening. That's right after missing last year's concert series due to scheduling conflicts, one of Berkshire County's hottest bands returned to Sounds of Summer on Aug. 2. Whiskey City was welcomed with open arms to a Great Barrington crowd of over 500.
nippertown.com
The Art D’echo Trio to play indoor Jazz on Jay today
If jazz is about artists adding up to more than the sum of their parts, the Art D’echo Trio adds saxophonist Joshua Nelson to pianist David Gleason, bassist Mike Lawrence and drummer Pete Sweeney at Jazz on Jay. The trio goes back a long way. Gleason and Lawrence started...
nippertown.com
WEQX Creates “Free-QX” Music Library
MANCHESTER, VT – Program Director, Morning Show host, and host of the Jam N’ Toast specialty show, Jeff Morad has announced the creation of a community sharing music library at the headquarters of heritage Alternative station, WEQX. “Free-QX came to me when I was driving around, and saw...
Enjoy food, music, vendors at Amsterdam’s RiverFest
The sixth annual RiverFest is returning to Amsterdam's Riverlink Park on Saturday, August 6 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event, which is sponsored by Sticker Mule, includes food trucks, live music, vendors, a live water ski show, and fireworks.
nippertown.com
Rockin’ for Ronald Three Day Festival in Lake George, August 5th Weekend
Jim Anderson, best known locally for his Golden Oldies shows at Proctors Theater in Schenectady, has booked a free-to-the-public three-day Rockin’ for Ronald Festival at Shepard Park in Lake George to benefit the Lake George Ronald McDonald House. Festivities kick off Friday at 6 p.m. The opening act are The Bluz House Rockers, celebrating 27 years of rocking not just the Capital Region, but also the annual Delbert McClinton Sandy Beaches Caribbean Cruise. From Sinatra to the Allman Brothers, they cover it all with a tight seven-piece band, six of whom sing lead and/or rhythm. Jim’s wife Trish is lead singer of the band. Her song “Three Dollar Bill” went to #2 on the pop 100 charts in Denmark.
WNYT
Albany’s Alive at Five concert moved because of heat
The Alive at Five concert in Albany will be held at the rain site tonight – not because of a downpour, but because of the excessive heat. The concert will be in the shade, under the I-787 underpass at the Corning Preserve boat launch. Doug E. Fresh, with DJ...
nippertown.com
LIVE: Mark Tolstrup and Jill Burnham @ The Strand Theatre, 07/31/2022
I went out Sunday night, July 31st to see Mark and Jill at The Strand Theater in Hudson Falls three days after they opened for Shemekia Copeland at Music Haven in Schenectady, fundamentally to see if their excellent performance in Central Park had been an anomaly. It wasn’t. In...
nippertown.com
Howard Fishman / Alice Sorensen
Johnstown Arts & Music proudly presents Howard Fishman in concert with special guest Alice Sorensen. Howard Fishman’s music combines the exuberance and spontaneity of jazz with a storyteller’s sense of drama, emotional depth and play. The All-Music Guide has called him “an important force in creative music,” and...
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Saratoga Springs area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor.
nippertown.com
Album Review: “Dormant Pile” by Chris Bassett
Chris Bassett is one of Albany’s most productive and best-kept secret noise artists. He’s released nearly 30 full-length albums and EPs that I know of from his bandcamp page (https://chrisbassett.bandcamp.com/). And I’m guessing he’s recorded far more than that. Like many noise artists, Bassett often utilizes...
Two Brothers Restaurant in Troy closing after 25 years
After 25 years, Two Brothers Italian Restaurant will be closing its doors. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on July 24.
Albany TV Station Celebrates 40 Years On The Air
If you grew up in the Capital Region, you absolutely know Fox 23 - or as it was originally branded - WXXA TV 23. WXXA was the area's first independent TV station when it signed on July 30th, 1982. At the time, the only other over-the-air options were the networks:...
Filipino restaurant gets permanent spot in Cohoes
Chee-bog, a restaurant serving Filipino food, has found a permanent location in Cohoes. The new restaurant will be at 300 Ontario Street, which is the former location of The Tiny Diney.
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
WNYT
Food Network praises Capital Region staple for their fried chicken
The Food Network named locally fried chicken the best in New York. Hattie’s Restaurant and Fried Chicken Shack was chosen as one of the best spots in the country, and the best spot in New York for fried chicken by the Food Network. The restaurant is located in Saratoga Springs.
Albany Skyway is an elevated park
Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
WNYT
Local eateries closed due to extreme heat
It’s going to be a HOT one on Thursday! So hot that two local eateries will be closed on Thursday in anticipation of temperatures approaching 100 degrees. Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-in in Scotia will be closed due to possible extreme heat tomorrow. The local hot spot is hoping everyone can find a chilly spot to keep cool until they open again on Friday at 11am.
At Least 2 Capital Region Restaurants to Close due to Extreme Heat
Here we are in the midst of another heatwave in the summer of 2022, and the excessive heat is taking its toll on local eateries. The hottest day hasn't even arrived yet, but a pair of restaurants are getting ready. One of those restaurants is the famous Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In...
New Business Being Built on Wolf Road That’s Not a Restaurant!
It seems when we talk about a new business being built on Wolf Road in Colonie it's a new restaurant. Well, this time it's a business that has been in the Capital Region for a century and has outgrown its current location. It will be built between a bunch of restaurants on Wolf Road.
New cat-themed store opens in downtown Schenectady
The Spicy Purrito, a cat-themed shop, has opened at 34 Jay Street. Owner Tonya Hall expanded into the new storefront after growing a strong customer base at a space she leased inside The Schenectady Trading Company on Union Street.
