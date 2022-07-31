ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix

Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
This Creamy Cucumber Salad Should Be Your Go-To Side Dish for Summer Grilling

Summer days are some of my favorite times to host dinners for family and friends. Beautiful weather and longer stretches of sunlight lend themselves perfectly to outdoor grilling. But while making those perfectly grilled steaks, hamburgers, and hot dogs, sometimes I want to offer a side dish that is a break from those traditional starchy options like potato or macaroni salad, and showcases the fresh vegetables and herbs of the season. And thanks to food blogger @feelgoodfoodie, this Creamy Cucumber Salad may just fit the bill.
The World's Oldest Sandwich Just Made A Triumphant Return, Thanks To TikTok

When John Montagu, the Earl of Sandwich, became so engrossed in gambling and put food between two slices of bread, he most likely had no idea how that little invention would become such an important addition to the world of food, per Food Timeline. In truth, Montagu was possibly inspired by foods that he'd seen in his travels to Greece or Turkey, as history tells us that people were putting things between bread much further back than the 18th century. Yet, the name "sandwich" stuck. Now, some 300 years later, the item has become a staple in the western world, whether it's a simple peanut butter and jelly or a gourmet club sandwich with layers of meat and sun-dried tomato pesto.
Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item

Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
KFC Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite for $5

In 2019, KFC turned its side dish Mac & Cheese into a main course, adding fried popcorn chicken to the noodles. Now, the southern-style fast food joint is bringing the creamy bowls back, and you can get them for just $5. While the Mac & Cheese Bowls are not officially...
McDonald's' Latest Change Will Upset Coffee Drinkers

For Canadians who prefer their old-school McDonald's McCafe loyalty card, the chain has announced that it will soon be phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program. Narcity reports that the fast-food giant will stop handing out its loyalty sticker cards as of Aug. 2022. The original way the program worked was that if customers collected seven stickers from hot drinks at McDonald's, the eight drink would be free eighth. To receive the free drink, customers would simply give the loyalty card to an employee and receive a new one to start the process all over again. Customers can use the earned points up until that date.
More Than 10,000 Pounds of Pepperoni Pizza Have Been Recalled

Florida-based pizza company Ready Dough Pizza announced a recall of more than 10,000 pounds of pepperoni pizza products on July 15. The products were distributed without any federal inspection, an announcement shared by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. In addition to not getting an inspection, the packages are misbranded. The pizzas contain milk, wheat, and soybeans, which are allergens. However, FSIS says some of the products have no ingredient label, and others have the wrong label, which is a problem for anyone with allergies to these items.
Subway Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Subs from Its New Menu Today

Last week, Subway introduced its most extensive menu makeover in 60 years. The update includes 12 new signature sandwiches with different meat, cheese, veggie, sauce, and bread combos. To celebrate the Subway Series lineup, the sammie slinger is giving away 1 million subs off the new menu. You can snag...
Yogurt recall initiated; product may contain pieces of glass

Eat Real Food LLC is recalling several flavors of yogurt because of may contain pieces of glass. No product photos were included with the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers can use the following information to identify the recalled yogurt. It was distributed nationwide.
What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?

Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
How to pick a good watermelon according to food experts

Knowing how to pick a watermelon should be simple right? Alas, even with watermelon season in full swing, heaps of them in grocery stores and at your local farmer's markets if they grow well in your area, you may know all too well how easy it is to come home with one that isn't as juicy and flavorful as you'd hoped. And above all, watermelons should be a total joy to eat. Packed full of vitamins and fiber, they're not all sugar, so if you enjoy them in moderation they're a healthy addition to your diet. Even if you overdo it at times... They are super hydrating so it's not the worst guilty pleasure come summertime.
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
How to Store Corn on the Cob So It Stays Sweet and Fresh

With its sweet, juicy kernels, corn is one of my favorite things to serve at summer cookouts and potlucks. Whether it’s dripping with butter on the cob or tossed in a snappy salad, corn’s got a lot going for it. Depending on where you live, corn is in season from about May through September, usually peaking around July and August. Here’s how to properly store all that fresh corn you scored at the farmers market.
LIFESTYLE
