Branford, CT

thebeveragejournal.com

Restaurant Trade Turns Out for Annual Golf Tournament

The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) hosted its annual Golf Classic at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield on June 27, presented by title sponsor Sysco. Participants were treated to lunch before teeing off to play 18 holes, courtesy of US Foods. Sponsors also included Datapay Payroll Services, Morgan Stanley, The Jorgensen Group at Morgan Stanley, Tanda Hospitality and FordHarrison. Tasting stations featured Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lenny’s Lemonade through Murphy Distributors, Bad Sons Beer Co., Alvarium Beer Co., Litchfield Distillery, The Cocktail Chemist canned cocktail line and Cylinder Vodka. The beverage cart sponsor was Brescome Barton. Additional tournament support from the beverage trade included Connecticut Distributors, Inc.; Allan S. Goodman; Brown-Forman; Slocum & Sons; VerTerra; Pepsi; and the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut. Cocktails and a farm-to-table-themed dinner followed the day of golf, led by a renowned lineup of local chefs, including Kristin Eddy from Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury, Jared Falco from Rosina’s in Greenwich, Lou Fiore from Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen in West Hartford, Manuel Romero from Olea in New Haven and David Standridge from The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic. Approximately 252 golfers took part in the event, with dozens of additional contributors and sponsors, which supports ProStart and culinary scholarships through CRA’s Connecticut Hospitality Educational Foundation, among charitable efforts.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
ctbites.com

Nibble: Tasty CT Food Events for August 2022

Make the most of the rest of the sunny season + get those good vibes going with @bartacolife's summer bucket list: 1. Enjoy a tray of #bartacosecret lobster tacos on the patio at bartaco. 2.Catch some rays at the pool or beach in the bartaco swim collection—grab a pair before they’re gone for the season at bartaco.com/shop. 3. Say cheers with a bartaco summer cocktail—the seasonal caipirinha and smoke on the water are back + perfect for summer sipping. bartaco is extending an exclusive 10% off all swim collection to CT Bites followers now through the end of August using code [ctbites] at checkout!
STAMFORD, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Change in the Air Festival Celebrates Industry Diversity

The Connecticut Brewers Guild hosted the second annual Change in the Air Festival, a brew fest and cultural fair celebrating diversity in the craft beer industry, at Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ in New Haven on June 18. Beer from more than 25 local craft breweries was on tap throughout the outdoor festival, with a focus on Black- and Brown-owned producers, along with food from a variety of local businesses, including Jazzy’s Soul Kitchen, Madeline’s Empanaderia, The Drunk Alpaca, Je T’aime Cupcakes and Ovelle Coffee. Guests enjoyed live performances by Timmy Maia, DJ Rawles, Herman Ham, DJ 4EIGN, Top Notch Band and Kaeli Roselle. Local artists also displayed their works. The event benefited the CT Brewers Guild African American Brewing Scholarship, which funds scholarships for Black and Brown students in Sacred Heart University’s Brewing Science Certificate program.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

We Were Astounded By a Cheeseburger at a Diner in Torrington

I've eaten thousands of cheeseburgers in my life, at home and at Frankie's, Burger King, Wayback, Karl Jr's, In and Out, Charcoal Chef, 5 Guys, etc. It's my go-to, I'm a meat and potato kid from the 70's, and I'm still going strong full-carnivore in 2022. Every once in awhile, I find a burger that stops me in my tracks, and I found one in Torrington recently that I'm pretty sure no one has told you about.
TORRINGTON, CT
outdoors.org

CANCELLED - River Highlands State Park, Cromwell, (C3C, Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. The following hike has been CANCELLED due to predicted high temps and high humidity. Will be re-scheduled for later date. Approx. 4-5 miles, mostly flat hike along the Connecticut River and then up from the river along a brook gorge. Meet at Pierson Park parking lot off West Street at 9:45 for prompt 10:00 start (GPS Ref: 15 West St, Cromwell, CT). Steady Rain cancels. Directions: From I-91 S take Exit 22, Rte. 9 S, to Exit 19 in Cromwell. Go left off exit onto Rte. 372 (West Street). Follow West St. East about 1.5 miles to Pierson Park on the right, just before the Police/Fire Stations and Main St. (Rte. 99). From Rte. 9 N take Exit 18 in Cromwell. Follow Rte. 99 (Main St.) North about 0.8 miles to Rte. 372 (West St.). Take a left on West St. to Pierson Park on the left, just past the Police/Fire Stations. Consolidate cars for short ride to trailhead off of Field Rd. No car spot required.
CROMWELL, CT
Register Citizen

New restaurant brings the Caribbean to North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — Gillian Webb was in the process of opening a New Haven-based Caribbean restaurant when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020. The pandemic shut down the project but did not deter Webb, who instead filled food orders from her home. Two years later and one town...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Ryan
FOX 61

What to know about jellyfish in Long Island Sound

MADISON, Conn. — The beach is a popular place this time of year, but swimmers have been running into more and more jellyfish in recent days. This is the time of summer when jellyfish are very common in the sound, not just because the water is so warm. It’s their breeding season.
MADISON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022

Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Wahlburgers to open first Connecticut location at Foxwoods

LEDYARD, Conn. — Wahlburgers, a casual restaurant and bar chain, will be coming to Foxwoods in the summer of 2023. The Foxwoods location will be the standalone Wahlburgers in the state. The restaurant will have a signature menu item created in collaboration with Chef Paul and the Foxwoods team.
LEDYARD, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: Liquor Super Store

Celebrating six years serving the Watertown community this fall, business continues to increase at Liquor Super Store. Owner Sultan Ayash credits the store’s success to superior customer service, while offering a plentiful selection and competitive prices. The store’s convenient Main Street location is easily accessible and offers shoppers plenty of parking. Ayash oversees all aspects of the store’s operations day to day, along with Store Manager Melanie Sperry and a group of family members who help out when needed, including his wife, Noor Ayash.
WATERTOWN, CT
Sports Radio 940

Cheshire Museum is a Unique Pop Culture Roadside Attraction

I have always collected things for as long as I can remember. From baseball cards and comic books to Star Wars toys and Batman action figures, my collections ran the gamut of pop culture-type items through the years. Recently, in my search for interesting places, I found a very unique personal collection of nearly 80,000 items in a museum located in Cheshire, CT.
thebeveragejournal.com

Annual ALS Fundraiser Benefits Connecticut Community

Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI), its social moniker CheersCT and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey from Infinium Spirits teamed up for a second year to raise money and awareness for the ALS Association Connecticut chapter. This year’s efforts culminated in a fundraising event held on June 16 at Stonebridge Restaurant in Milford. With May as National ALS Awareness Month (commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease) and June 4 being National Lou Gehrig’s Day, the team organized to raise money and honor friends. “ALS is a cause very near to CDI, having lost two associates to this awful disease, Tim Considine in 2012 and Jay Rice in 2014,” said Maura Tancredi, Vice President of Human Resources, CDI, who’s also on the CT Board of Directors for the ALS CT chapter. “I am beyond inspired and honored to be a part of this amazing team. I want to send my sincere gratitude to Stonebridge Restaurant, CDI and Infinium Spirits for your part in making this event happen, and raising awareness and funding to the ALS CT chapter. I also want to thank everyone that came out to support the Fight Against ALS event and for your passion and commitment to finding a cure.” A Skrewball tasting, signature cocktails and giveaways greeted guests and Stonebridge provided live music and appetizers. The event raised $3,200 to directly help those in Connecticut.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
DARIEN, CT
WTNH

North Haven’s “The Only Game in Town” to close

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family fun center in North Haven is going out of business. “The only game in town” will close forever on September 11th. The business has been around for 36 years offering go-karts, mini golf, a driving range and an arcade.Anyone with gift cards rain checks or vouchers is urged […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT

