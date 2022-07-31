Everything We Know About the ‘Stranger Things’ Spin-Off Series

www.purewow.com
David Harbour ‘Struggling’ To Lose Weight For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 After ‘Ballooning Up’
David Harbour got candid about his health journey once again! The Stranger Things actor, 47, took to his Instagram on Thursday, July 21 to detail how he lost a significant amount of weight between Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix supernatural drama, but now — after “ballooning up” to play Santa Claus in an upcoming film — he’s having a bit of trouble shedding the extra pounds to get back into Police Chief Jim Hopper’s uniform.
'Stranger Things' Fans Furious After Plastic Surgeon "Fixes" Natalia Dyer
Stranger Things 4 drew to a close a few weeks ago, but not before it broke a major record. Netflix’s hit series racked up 7.2 billion views between 30 May and 5 June, which breaks Nielsen’s all-time record for total weekly views. Unsurprisingly then, the entirety of the cast were once again catapulted into the world’s spotlight.
Netflix Star Millie Bobby Brown Crushes Streaming Service Salary Record
British actress Millie Bobby Brown rapidly rose to fame in Netflix‘s massively successful thriller series Stranger Things. The actress will conclude her role as Eleven following season five. Now though, the 18-year-old actress is making headlines for another of her Netflix projects, Enola Holmes 2. Reportedly, Millie Bobby Brown is receiving the “largest upfront salary paid to an actor under the age of 20” for the Netflix-produced sequel.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
ComicBook
Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Finally Meets Metallica
The fourth season of Stranger Things came to an end earlier this month, but fans of the show are still gushing over Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). The character became an instant fan favorite, and Quinn has become a huge star overnight. The best Eddie moment occurred in the season finale when he played Metallica's "Master of Puppets" in order to distract the demobats in the Upside Down. Metallica has since reacted to the moment and even made an epic TikTok duet. Unsurprisingly, "Master of Puppets" has had a massive streaming boost since the episode aired, and Metallica just played the jam at Lollapalooza. During the event, the band even met Quinn, and the video of them all together is bound to warm the hearts of any Stranger Things fan.
Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo On How Eddie’s Death Might Affect Dustin And His Friendship With Steve In Season 5
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo shared his thoughts on how Eddie's death might affect Dustin in the upcoming fifth and final season.
Stranger Things: The Experience NYC is Another Dimension - Season 4 Concludes on Netflix Tomorrow
Stranger Things Season 4 can be watched in its entirety tomorrow! Duggal Greenhouse in NY is an official portal to the Upside Down!(@DuggalGreenhouse/Instagram) If you’re a Stranger Things fanatic living in or near New York City, Stranger Things: The Experience NYC in Brooklyn is a must!
ComicBook
Stranger Things' David Harbour Promises the Return of Hopper's Dad Bod
Stranger Things season 4 is officially available to be streamed on Netflix in it's entirety and it was definitely a fantastic watch. The series did a ton of new things during the season, with it featuring episodes that were movie length. It also brought back Detective Hopper (David Harbour) who was thought to be dead but was only teleported to Russia. Habour looks noticeably different this time around, ditching Hopper's gut for rock hard abs, and the actor is apologizing to fans for it. In a new interview with Variety, the Stranger Things star gives his thoughts on the characters new look.
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Everything the 'Stranger Things' showrunners have teased about its fifth and final season
The fifth season of "Stranger Things" will be its last, and the Duffer Brothers have teased the series ending, which they "feel good" about.
Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has reportedly added Sadie Sink to its ever-growing roster of actors. A new report by Giant Freakin Robot claims that the Stranger Things breakout star will soon make her MCU debut. What role will Sadie Sink play in the MCU?. Giant Freakin Robot speculates that...
Netflix Hit Series ‘Stranger Things’ Officially Loses Out on Major Streaming Honor
It didn’t take long for the final season of the popular Netflix original series Stranger Things to become a major phenomenon after it hit the streaming service earlier this year. The fourth season of the series was released in two batches. The first in May 2022, and the second in July. Soon after each fourth season release, Stranger Things fans flocked to Netflix to stream the fourth season episodes. Quickly sending the series to the top of the most-binged shows of the summer list.
Stranger Things cast join Gaten Matarazzo for first show in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway
Gaten Matarazzo was joined by his Stranger Things co-stars for his first night starring in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Before he found fame as Dustin on the Netflix thriller series, Matarazzo was a child actor on the stage, starring in Les Misérables and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert on Broadway.
Netflix Has Canceled "First Kill" After One Season, And Fans Are Not Happy
"We need an exclusive WLW streaming service; I'm TIRED."
CNET
'Stranger Things' Fans Spot Change in Early Nancy and Jonathan Scene
Stranger Things season 4 has been gripping our attention since it arrived on Netflix in May, attention that has now turned back to earlier seasons. Creators the Duffer brothers revealed they've re-edited scenes from older episodes, and now fans have spotted changes that have been made. One such scene involves...
HBO Max Has Removed Some Exclusive Movies From Their Streaming Service
As is the case with a lot of streaming services out there, HBO Max subscribers have access to a wide variety of original content alongside movies and TV shows that originally premiered/aired elsewhere. On the film side of things, HBO Max has been delivering movies you’ll only find on the platform since An American Pickle, which premiered a little over two months after HBO Max launched to the public. However, it turns out that this Seth Rogen movie, along with five other HBO Max movies, have been quietly taken off the service.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
Everybody Hates Chris Animated Series Coming to Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock is rebooting his semi-autobiographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, but this time as an animated series titled Everybody Still Hates Chris. The new series is being produced for Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Rock narrating the episodes, with stories inspired...
Metallica Collab With ‘Stranger Things’ for New Hellfire Club Merch
Don't you wish you could join the "Hellfire Club"? The Metallica-loving Eddie Munson has become the breakout character from Season 4 of Netflix's Stranger Things series, and his "Hellfire Club" may be about to grow significantly, as Metallica have now teamed with Stranger Things for a special merch collaboration. "Eddie,...
