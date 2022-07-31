ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything We Know About the ‘Stranger Things’ Spin-Off Series

HollywoodLife

David Harbour ‘Struggling’ To Lose Weight For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 After ‘Ballooning Up’

David Harbour got candid about his health journey once again! The Stranger Things actor, 47, took to his Instagram on Thursday, July 21 to detail how he lost a significant amount of weight between Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix supernatural drama, but now — after “ballooning up” to play Santa Claus in an upcoming film — he’s having a bit of trouble shedding the extra pounds to get back into Police Chief Jim Hopper’s uniform.
WEIGHT LOSS
Outsider.com

Netflix Star Millie Bobby Brown Crushes Streaming Service Salary Record

British actress Millie Bobby Brown rapidly rose to fame in Netflix‘s massively successful thriller series Stranger Things. The actress will conclude her role as Eleven following season five. Now though, the 18-year-old actress is making headlines for another of her Netflix projects, Enola Holmes 2. Reportedly, Millie Bobby Brown is receiving the “largest upfront salary paid to an actor under the age of 20” for the Netflix-produced sequel.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Finally Meets Metallica

The fourth season of Stranger Things came to an end earlier this month, but fans of the show are still gushing over Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). The character became an instant fan favorite, and Quinn has become a huge star overnight. The best Eddie moment occurred in the season finale when he played Metallica's "Master of Puppets" in order to distract the demobats in the Upside Down. Metallica has since reacted to the moment and even made an epic TikTok duet. Unsurprisingly, "Master of Puppets" has had a massive streaming boost since the episode aired, and Metallica just played the jam at Lollapalooza. During the event, the band even met Quinn, and the video of them all together is bound to warm the hearts of any Stranger Things fan.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things' David Harbour Promises the Return of Hopper's Dad Bod

Stranger Things season 4 is officially available to be streamed on Netflix in it's entirety and it was definitely a fantastic watch. The series did a ton of new things during the season, with it featuring episodes that were movie length. It also brought back Detective Hopper (David Harbour) who was thought to be dead but was only teleported to Russia. Habour looks noticeably different this time around, ditching Hopper's gut for rock hard abs, and the actor is apologizing to fans for it. In a new interview with Variety, the Stranger Things star gives his thoughts on the characters new look.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Hit Series ‘Stranger Things’ Officially Loses Out on Major Streaming Honor

It didn’t take long for the final season of the popular Netflix original series Stranger Things to become a major phenomenon after it hit the streaming service earlier this year. The fourth season of the series was released in two batches. The first in May 2022, and the second in July. Soon after each fourth season release, Stranger Things fans flocked to Netflix to stream the fourth season episodes. Quickly sending the series to the top of the most-binged shows of the summer list.
TV SERIES
CNET

'Stranger Things' Fans Spot Change in Early Nancy and Jonathan Scene

Stranger Things season 4 has been gripping our attention since it arrived on Netflix in May, attention that has now turned back to earlier seasons. Creators the Duffer brothers revealed they've re-edited scenes from older episodes, and now fans have spotted changes that have been made. One such scene involves...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

HBO Max Has Removed Some Exclusive Movies From Their Streaming Service

As is the case with a lot of streaming services out there, HBO Max subscribers have access to a wide variety of original content alongside movies and TV shows that originally premiered/aired elsewhere. On the film side of things, HBO Max has been delivering movies you’ll only find on the platform since An American Pickle, which premiered a little over two months after HBO Max launched to the public. However, it turns out that this Seth Rogen movie, along with five other HBO Max movies, have been quietly taken off the service.
