ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says Joe Manchin was 'taken to the cleaners' on the Democratic-led climate and tax deal

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjee8_0gzixBjY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wiG6_0gzixBjY00
Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Tom Williams/Pool Photo via AP, File

  • Sen. Pat Toomey on Sunday criticized the Democratic-led climate and tax plan backed by Joe Manchin.
  • "It really looks to me like Joe Manchin has been taken to the cleaners," the Republican said on CNN.
  • Democrats have hailed the proposed climate investments as something that has been long overdue.

GOP Sen. Pat Toomey on Sunday criticized the Democratic-led climate, health care, and tax deal crafted by Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, stating that he was "really surprised" to see the conservative West Virginia senator agree to the proposal.

During an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," the retiring two-term Pennsylvania lawmaker told co-anchor Jake Tapper that he valued his relationship with Manchin, but said the bill that is slated to come from the deal would be "a disaster."

"I like Joe Manchin very much — he and I've become friends over the years that we've served together in the Senate," Toomey said. "But it really looks to me like Joe Manchin has been taken to the cleaners."

He continued: "And what does Joe get for this? He gets the promise that someday in the future, they'll pass some kind of legislation about energy infrastructure. So this is a disaster. It's gonna make inflation worse. It's not going to do any good. I'm really surprised that Joe agreed to this."

Manchin has played a highly consequential role in the 50-50 Senate since his vote can sink or swim everything from reconciliation legislation to judicial appointments, and he has been a tough sell on many of the larger social-spending proposals that many Democrats sought to pass; his support of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has been a boon to the party's morale, as many had all but given up on enacting climate legislation before the November midterms, when Republicans could potentially win back one or both chambers of Congress.

The bill would greenlight a three-year extension of subsidies for individuals to buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, while also providing nearly $370 billion for climate and energy programs and $300 billion to reduce the federal budget deficit. The bill would also generate roughly $739 billion in revenue over the next decade, aided in part by a 15% corporate minimum tax on companies with net income exceeding $1 billion.

Toomey contended in the interview that the legislation would chip away at the 2017 tax reform package signed into law by then-President Donald Trump.

And Toomey said that the bill would "do nothing" to fight climate change despite the huge investments made in the proposal, pointing out that many other countries lack programs that would put a dent in overall emissions.

"What we need is a strong economy and the ability to find the innovation and the technology that will allow us on a massive commercial scale to take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere," he  said. "But these gestures, they may feel good, they're not gonna accomplish it."

Schumer and Manchin are looking to pass the legislation in August.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 4

Patricia A Brahm
1d ago

Joe had to vote with Democrats, or his country and he took all the Koch money and lobbyist money over his country. He sold out his country, not just WV.

Reply
3
Related
Business Insider

Lindsey Graham argues Constitution grants him 'absolute immunity' in Georgia election-interference probe, a response one former prosecutor calls 'disturbing'

Lawyers for Sen. Lindsey Graham are seeking to quash a subpoena related to the 2020 election. Graham has been asked to testify before a Georgia grand jury about calls he made to Brad Raffensperger. Graham's lawyers say the South Carolina Republican has immunity under the US Constitution. Lawyers for Sen....
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
West Virginia State
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal

Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Democratic#Republican#Cnn#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

563K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy