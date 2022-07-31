ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banana Boat sunscreen recalled due to presence of benzene

By Mid-Michigan NOW Newsroom
 3 days ago
A recall has been issued for a certain variety of Banana Boat sunscreen that may contain elevated levels of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer. The recall involves three batches of Banana Boat’s Hair and Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30.
Food recall news: Edgewell Personal Care Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Due to the Presence of Benzene. SHELTON, Conn., July 29, 2022 – Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today issued a voluntary nationwide recall of three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 to the consumer level as outlined in the table below. An internal review found that some samples of the product contained trace levels of benzene. While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.
