Banana Boat sunscreen recalled due to presence of benzene

nbc25news.com
Related
Urgent warning as Banana Boat sunscreen recalled after ‘unexpected levels’ of cancer-causing chemical found
A RECALL was issued for three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp sunscreen sprays, according to the Edgewell Personal Care Company. An internal review of the products found traces of benzene, a carcinogen that can lead to leukemia and other blood disorders. Skin contact, inhalation or ingestion is typically...
A popular sunscreen is being recalled because it may contain a carcinogen
Sunscreen is marketed as helping protect against skin cancer — but now some batches of a popular brand are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain a carcinogen.
Banana Boat recalls sunscreen spray for cancer risk
A recall has been issued for a certain variety of Banana Boat sunscreen that may contain elevated levels of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer. The recall involves three batches of Banana Boat’s Hair and Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30.
Food recall news: Edgewell Personal Care Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Due to the Presence of Benzene
Food recall news: Edgewell Personal Care Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Due to the Presence of Benzene. SHELTON, Conn., July 29, 2022 – Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today issued a voluntary nationwide recall of three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 to the consumer level as outlined in the table below. An internal review found that some samples of the product contained trace levels of benzene. While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recall alert: Benzene prompts nationwide recall of select Banana Boat Hair & Scalp sunscreen
SHETLON, Ct. — Edgewell Personal Care Co. on Friday issued a voluntary nationwide recall of three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 after an internal review found that some samples contained trace levels of benzene. Although benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana...
Marie Claire
Mineral vs. Chemical Sunscreen: Dermatologists Weigh In
Sunscreen can be freakin’ confusing. There’s physical, chemical, non-nano zinc, oxybenzone-free, octinoxate-free, broad spectrum—basically lots of science-y words in small print on long labels that seemingly mean a whole lot of nothing. But if you’ve studied up (and lucky for you, we have), you’ll know that these terms help you choose the best sunscreen product for you and your skin. The biggest decision boils down to the following: Do you want a chemical or mineral sunscreen?
3 Body Wash Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By For Women With Dry Skin
Experiencing dry skin is a struggle all on its own, and can feel exacerbated or more overwhelming as the weather gets even warmer. With that said, we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about 3 moisturizing, nourishing body wash ingredients to look for this summer. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.
CNET
Check Your Sunscreen: Banana Boat Recalls Hair & Scalp Spray After Carcinogen Detected
If you have a can of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 in your home, check its lot code and expiration date. Edgewell Personal Care has announced a voluntary recall of three batches of the spray after an internal review found some samples contained trace levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, the company said Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Allure
The Right Way to Apply Spray Sunscreen
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the world of skin care, there are very few products as controversial as spray sunscreen. Sunscreen, in general, has quite a bit of baggage. Between the SPF count and reef-safe formulas, there's a lot of different things to keep in mind when shopping for your sunscreen. This is especially true for spray-on formulas.
Comments / 0