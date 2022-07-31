Banana Boat sunscreen recalled due to presence of benzene

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the world of skin care, there are very few products as controversial as spray sunscreen. Sunscreen, in general, has quite a bit of baggage. Between the SPF count and reef-safe formulas, there's a lot of different things to keep in mind when shopping for your sunscreen. This is especially true for spray-on formulas.

