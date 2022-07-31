Jail officials investigating inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center

okcfox.com
Seminole police and family search for father missing since May
Seminole, Okla. (KOKH) — A Seminole County man has been missing since May and police say they are investigating his disappearance. Family members tell us they are concerned for his safety. It has been twelve weeks since loved ones have heard from or seen Dustin Christensen. The family says...
Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
Teachers report abuse to OKDHS, arrest warrants issued for 4 people
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to arrest four adults for the abuse of four children. All four of the arrest warrants are for child abuse, but one of the four is also for sexual communication with a minor via text messaging. Police say Christopher Aucoin,...
Yukon police searching for man who followed multiple women in Target, fondling himself
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Yukon Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify a man who followed multiple women around a Target while fondling himself. Police say the man pictured was following several women around in a Target in Yukon on July 23. Two of the victims noticed that he had began to fondle himself.
Department of Justice tours Oklahoma County Detention Center, report to follow later
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Representatives from the Department of Justice toured the embattled Oklahoma County Detention Center in late July, a representative from the jail told the Oklahoma County Jail Authority board on Monday. DOJ representatives spent 3 days at the jail and brought in a team of experts...
Warr Acres Police arrest woman for allegedly murdering her husband
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KOKH) — Warr Acres police arrested a woman who they say murdered her husband on Saturday. Police responded to a call on an Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Saturday in the 6100 block of Inland Rd. Upon arriving at the scene, police say they found...
Fatality collision near Cromwell leaves pedestrian dead
CROMWELL, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident on Monday that involved a pedestrian being hit. Troopers say Debra Wilkerson, 68, was driving southbound on OK-56 near Cromwell, Oklahoma in Seminole County when she struck 57-year-old Norman Simmons, who was walking on the side of the road, also traveling southbound.
Local OKC seafood restaurant broken into, closed until further notice
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A locally owned seafood restaurant was broken into and robbed early Saturday morning. The Off The Hook Seafood and More restaurant on Britton Rd. was broken into on the morning of July 30. According to the restaurant's owner, Corey Harris, a safe was stolen from...
Two teens shot, one killed in OKC road rage incident, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the 45th homicide of 2022. Police say they responded to a call on a double shooting that occurred near SW 22nd and Blackwelder around 7:20 p.m on Monday. Upon arrival, police found 19-year-old Aaliyah Quintero-Lopez and a 16-year-old boy. Both...
Man left in critical condition following stabbing at Red Dog Saloon in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a stabbing early Sunday morning at a bar in NW OKC. Police say a stabbing occurred at Red Dog Saloon on NW 10th and Macarthur around 1 to 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital...
OKCPD: 21-year-old man arrested after stabbing sister's 5-month-old puppy to death
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 21-year-old man was arrested on animal cruelty charges on Sunday after police say he stabbed his sister's five-month-old puppy to death. Oklahoma City police officers responded to a domestic call in the 1100 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The caller told police that her brother had stabbed her dog.
One dog dies, one OKC firefighter injured after four mobile homes catch on fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to four mobile homes ablaze on Monday. The multiple mobile home's on fire happened in the 700 block of N. Ann Arbor Ave around 10:44 a.m. Out of the four homes, three were vacant and three suffered from heavy fire damage.
"Speak up": Oklahoma families discuss back-to-school safety tips
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With the first day of school coming up, some parents across the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are having a serious conversation with their kids. Children are learning how to be safe in the classroom, as violence continues to terrorize districts around the country. Fox 25 listened to the discussion at two homes.
Growing Oklahoma: Calling All Gardeners to the County Fair
Whether you're a passionate gardener or maybe quilting or baking is more your thing, you'll want to check out this upcoming event at the Oklahoma County Fair. Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell tells us about a fun event where your best fruits and plants, could win you a cash prize. To...
Braum's opening their 307th location in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Braum's is opening their 307th location in NW Oklahoma City on Aug. 2. The new location is at 2924 NW 150th St., just to the west of May Ave. "This is an excellent location and we have already started connecting with fellow community members in the area," said Drew Braum, President and CEO. "We are so excited to be adding another location to serve northwest Oklahoma City."
Mustang Public Schools parent outraged after controversial classroom activity
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is hearing from the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. They tell our newsroom the district isn't being completely honest about what happened. We're told at Mustang Middle School in January 2022, a teacher...
Oklahoma City Community College Takes the Lead in Film
A few days ago, OCCC was named the best film school in the US and Canada by MovieMaker Magazine. We look forward to seeing all the movie magic they continue to make in our beautiful home state of Oklahoma.
Rose State College offering free wastewater classes this month due to worker shortage
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) — The wastewater industry provides in-demand, high-paying careers and Rose State College is now offering a free, fast-paced program to get Oklahomans certified. The four-day class is scheduled for the end of this month, and once completed, students who pass their two DEQ tests can apply...
Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
Moore cancer survivor helping children fight their battle through a mutual love of racing
MOORE (KOKH) — Moore native, Zach Oliva, survived childhood cancer and is now working to inspire other young cancer patients through his love of racing. Oliva was diagnosed with cancer when he was only 5 years old, he won his battle and is now helping children with cancer, through a mutual love of racing.
