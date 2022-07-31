Aaron Ramsdale's End Of Season Form: Is It Something To Be Concerned About?

www.sportbible.com
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Chelsea are close to sealing a deal to sign Marc Cucurella after HIJACKING Man City's move by meeting Brighton's £50m asking price for versatile Spanish defender... as talks continue with RB Leipzig over swap for Josko Gvardiol and Timo Werner
Chelsea are close to hijacking Manchester City's move for Marc Cucurella after agreeing to meet Brighton's £50million asking price for the left-back. The Stamford Bridge club are also locked in talks to sell forward Timo Werner to his former club Red Bull Leipzig as they push for a swap deal involving centre-back Josko Gvardiol.
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
England’s win against Germany is only the beginning for the women’s game | Jonathan Liew
Football was an intrinsic part of the nation’s identity for years while women were excluded. After winning Euro 2022, they have reached the top of the podium
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
Lionesses: What is next for England Women's 'golden generation' following a breakthrough Euros?
It’s 8:22pm, over half-an-hour has passed since Leah Williamson tore the roof off Wembley Stadium with a momentous European trophy lift, yet players are still out on the turf, drinking in the adulation from the crowd. They are basking in their unprecedented success, and so they should. The self-proclaimed...
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates
Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject...
What Manchester United’s Pre-Season Told Us About Erik Ten Hag's Squad
Manchester United’s pre-season is officially over, and at the end of the week their Premier League campaign will have gotten underway. All in all, pre-season was a mixed experience results-wise for the Red Devils, yet for what it taught new manager Erik ten Hag it was invaluable. United flew...
Gareth Bale's LAFC Teammate Ilie Sanchez Reveals The Former Real Madrid Star Only Wants To Speak Spanish
Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish at his new club LAFC, according to his teammate Ilie Sanchez. Bale joined the MLS side on a free transfer last month after his previous contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season. The Wales international faced...
Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Early Is 'Unacceptable' In Damning Interview
Just days after Manchester United confirmed they had 'no issue' with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving their pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano early, manager Erik ten Hag has labelled the decision as "unacceptable." In an interview with Dutch outlet Viaplay Sport Nederland, Ten Hag was asked to give his thoughts on Sunday's...
"Really Good" - Klopp Impressed By 17-Year-Old Midfielder In Liverpool's Game Against Strasbourg
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised young defensive midfielder Stefan Bajcetic’s performance in his side's 3-0 loss to Strasbourg. The Reds, fresh off a win over Manchester City in the Community Shield, fielded a young team against a strong outfit, who finished sixth in Ligue 1 last season. They...
Three discussion points after Arsenal’s 6-0 demolition of Sevilla
Three observations from our last pre-season game against Sevilla. Arsenal had fantastic pre-season games and the players and fans are very excited about the upcoming season. Arsenal pounced on Sevilla with four goals in 18 minutes to win the Emirates Cup on Saturday afternoon and heighten enthusiasm for the upcoming Premier League season.
Pundit Raves About "Brilliant" Liverpool 19-Year-Old - But Will Klopp Start Him?
Pundit and former Manchester City forward Trevor Sinclair has praised Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott for his maturity ahead of the coming season. Elliott suffered an injury setback against Leeds United last campaign and failed to regain a regular first-team place, despite making a very promising start. “Harvey Elliott last season,...
Liverpool Given Major Boost Ahead Of Fulham Game
Liverpool have received a boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Fulham this weekend as Marco Silva has announced his side have a serious injury situation. When asked by West London Sport if his newly promoted side is ready for the start of the campaign, Silva responded ‘no’.
'Liverpool Will Suffer' - Former Premier League Player Highlights Importance Of Thiago Alcantara
Thiago Alcantara was a standout player in yesterday's Community Shield victory against Manchester City and there is plenty of praise for the Spaniard.Divider(Variant 1)
Barcelona Accused Of Attempting To Bribe UEFA Over FFP Allegations Against Manchester City In 2020
Barcelona attempted to bribe a UEFA official to sanction Financial Fair Play allegations against Manchester City in 2020, according to a new report. The Spanish club have suffered from substantial amounts of debt since the COVID-19 pandemic. Poor decisions in the transfer market and handing massive paychecks across the squad...
Marcos Alonso And Emerson Palmieri Set To Leave Chelsea Amid Marc Cucurella Links
Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could be granted Chelsea exits if the Blues sign Marc Cucurella this summer, with Barcelona and Lazio interested in the pair. Recent reports have stated that Chelsea have informed Brighton and Hove Albion that they will meet their £50 million valuation of the player this summer.
Bayern Munich Fans Chant 'Hala Madrid' At Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski returned to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and the new Barcelona forward was met with chants of 'Hala Madrid' from annoyed Bayern fans, as you can see in the video below. Earlier this summer, Lewandowski was at the heart of an extended transfer saga between Barca and Bayern, although...
Report: Chelsea Willing To Pay Brighton's £50million Asking Price For Marc Cucurella
Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay Brighton's £50million asking price for Marc Cucurella. Chelsea are now willing to pay Brighton's £50million asking price after they decided to hijack Manchester City's pursuit of the player this morning. Brighton have maintained since the beginning they would accept £50million for the Spanish left-back, and Chelsea will pay the fee to acquire the players services.
