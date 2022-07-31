Bowling Green secures money for playground

BOWLING GREEN — The city of Bowling Green, in partnership with Wood County Plays, received, $116,638 in state funds to help pay for the installation of an inclusive playground, the city announced.

Grant funds will help offset the cost of installation of the poured rubber surfacing, which is estimated to be $233,277.00 or nearly 50 percent of the total project budget), the city said in its announcement.

The playground surfacing will be made up of nearly 85 percent shredded recycled tires, the city said. To cover the planned 10,760 square feet of play space planned for this project, it will require approximately 75,000 pounds of recycled tire rubber, which is roughly 2,800 recycled tires.

The recycled tires will be from Ohio. The grant funds are from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

“This is a big win for the inclusive playground project and for statewide recycling initiatives,” Amanda Gamby, the city’s sustainability and public outreach coordinator said in the city’s announcement.