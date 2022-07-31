Lorain: Police shooting leaves man, 48, dead, K-9 injured with stab wounds

www.news-herald.com
Morning Journal
Woman says man shot by Lorain police was on violent spree before his killing
The man who was killed by Lorain police July 30 when they tried to arrest him on a felonious assault warrant, had been on a violent crime spree before his death, according to an interview with the mother of the girlfriend police say he stabbed that triggered the warrant for his arrest.
2 arrested in Seven Hills murder
Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Monday.
Motorcyclist dies after Parma police chase, crash: Investigators
A motorcyclist who Parma police say led them on a chase that ended in a crash has died.
Cleveland Police cruiser involved in crash
A Cleveland Police cruiser and another vehicle collided on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.
Chronicle-Telegram
Police identify deceased in officer involved shooting
LORAIN — The Elyria Police Department have identified the man killed by Lorain police on Saturday. Charles White, 48, was shot and killed by officers while they were attempting to serve a warrant for felonious assault, according to a news release from Elyria police, who are overseeing the investigation.
Fate of woman charged with killing off-duty Cleveland police officer now in the hands of jury
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The most damning witness against Tamara McLoyd in her trial on murder charges in the slaying of off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek was McLoyd herself, both prosecutors and defense attorneys told jurors Tuesday. McLoyd, 19, did not testify during the four days of testimony. Instead, jurors...
Man avoids being shot, woman assaulted in Akron robberies, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A shot was fired at a man as he tried to get away from three robbers in Merriman Valley, and a woman was punched in the head in a robbery in the Ellet neighborhood during the weekend, according to police. Police say the 48-year-old male victim...
Burglar enters family’s apartment while they are home: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:15 p.m. July 27, police were called to the Beachwood Villas North apartments, 3447 Green Road, on a report of an aggravated burglary. A family comprised of a man, 41, woman, 31, and boy, 5, were in their first-floor apartment when a male suspect broke a window and entered their unit. A second suspect stood nearby, but did not enter.
cleveland19.com
Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
Drunk driver hides in front yard after hitting guardrail: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On July 16, police were dispatched to Tiedeman Road near I-480 regarding a crash. An arriving officer located a silver pickup truck that had hit a guardrail. Dispatch told the officer that the driver was walking north on Tiedeman Road. The suspect -- who smelled like booze -- was found...
Cleveland police ID man they were searching for
Take a look at the pictures in this story. Do you know this man? If so, Cleveland Police would like your help identifying him.
cleveland19.com
Suspect still on the loose after killing Lyndhurst business owner; reward offered for information
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of 23-year-old Dailyn Ferguson are hoping for justice after the young entrepreneur was murdered outside his shoe store in Lyndhurst on Mothers’ Day. The shooting happened at DFKickz, located at 5412 Mayfield Rd. around 6:30 p.m. May 8 when Ferguson was shot in...
480 ramps reopen after police chase leads to crash: Parma police
The I-480 east and west ramps to Tiedeman Road are closed after a police chase led to a crash Monday night.
Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
Woman wants yelling friend to leave apartment: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On July 8, police were dispatched to a Tollis Parkway address regarding a disturbance in the apartment complex parking lot. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who was in her blue GMC with her kids. She called the police because an ex-boyfriend was trying to make her give him a ride home. He was yelling and pounding on the GMC’s windows.
K-9 home recovering after being stabbed while assisting officers
The Lorain K9 stabbed while police were attempting to serve a warrant Saturday had surgery and is home recovering, according to Elyria Police Chief William Pelko.
Cleveland Police no longer looking for witness to fatal shooting of 16YO boy
Cleveland Police have located a man they were looking for who may have been a witness to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Cleveland on July 27.
Morning Journal
Police involved leaves man dead
Lorain Police have been involved in a shooting in the area of Oberlin Avenue and W. 20th street that has left a man dead sources have told the Morning Journal. Elyria Police are handling the investigation. No further have been released at this time.
Vehicle in for maintenance stolen from car dealership: Parma Police Blotter
On July 9, police were dispatched to a Brookpark Road car dealership after an employee discovered that a Chrysler Pacifica that had been dropped off for service had been stolen. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Theft: Ridge Road. On July 12, an employee of a Ridge Road staffing...
cleveland19.com
Akron family desperate for answers in brother’s murder 2 months later
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family is still grieving after their brother was shot and left for dead it’s been more than two months and his case is still cold. 19 News spoke with the victim’s family, and they said it was an anonymous phone call that led them to a gruesome discovery, their beloved brother was shot to death inside a home in Akron.
