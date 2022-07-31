Read on www.wisn.com
Kreyols Magick
5d ago
sad every day damn near a women is being killed cant wait till my nursing assignment is over here so i can get back south 😔
Man in his 20s dies at Milwaukee hospital after shooting
A man who appeared to be in his 20s died at a Milwaukee hospital after being shot Friday afternoon. Police are trying to find unknown suspects.
15-year-old Milwaukee teen shot near 11th and Chambers
A 15-year-old Milwaukee teen is in the hospital with injuries after being shot near 11th and Chambers Friday afternoon, police said.
Quadruple shooting on Milwaukee's north west side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department report four men shot Friday evening near 91st and Allyn — they are ages 31, 30, 27 and 28. Everyone is expected to survive, according to Milwaukee P.D. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police ask anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360.
Two teens arrested for shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral
RACINE, Wis. — Lamarion Blair, 19, and a 16-year-old-male were arrested Thursday for the shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral June 2. Both face 26 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, with the possibility of more charges. The two teens allegedly shot two...
Shots fired near West Allis park; police seek to ID suspect
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect involved in a shots fired incident that happened Monday, Aug. 1 at a park. According to police, around 8:35 p.m. on Aug. 1 officers received 911 calls reporting...
20-year-old shot 11 times in Milwaukee looks back at her trials, tribulations
One year ago, today, Deanna Isom was shot 11 times while sitting in a car with her best friend on Milwaukee's northside. She survived, but her friend did not.
Milwaukee Washington Park shots fired, pursuit, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Shots were fired at Milwaukee's Washington Park Thursday night, Aug. 4. Sheriff's officials said a deputy on regular patrol saw the person fire a gun at another person near the bandshell around 9:30 p.m. The shooter then got into a red hatchback vehicle and left the scene with...
2 arrested in Racine cemetery shooting: police
RACINE, Wis. - Two people have been arrested in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery that left two people injured, a release from police said Friday, August 5. Lamarion D. Blair, 19, from Racine and a 16-year-old from also Racine were arrested on Thursday, August 4...
Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
Car Stolen In West Milwaukee Had 3-Week-Old Infant Inside
West Milwaukee police say a three-week-old infant has come through a serious incident unharmed. The child was inside a car that was stolen Wednesday night just after 10:30 p.m. at a gas station. One witness tells police about seeing the car thief and the owner fighting at the station, then...
Police pursuit, crash in Glendale, 2 taken to hospital
GLENDALE, Wis. - Two people were transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Aug. 5 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. According to police, at appropriately 1:45 a.m. an officer observed a wrong-way driver in the area of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled northbound on Port Washington Road.
Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash, driver dead: police
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police said a motorcycle driver died after a crash near State Highway 11 and State Highway 31 on Thursday morning, Aug. 4. According to police, the motorcycle-vs-box truck accident happened around 6:30 a.m. An off-duty fireman rendered aid to the motorcycle driver until first responders arrived.
Racine man fatally shot friend, prosecutors say
A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a friend near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening. According to prosecutors, he told investigators he shot his friend in the head "accidentally."
Pleasant Prairie police pull over fire truck with band stuck on top after parade
Pleasant Prairie police pulled over a vintage fire truck with members of a band stuck on top on State Trunk Highway 31 Aug. 3. According to a release from police, members of the Sinful Saints Band from Chrystal Lake, Illinois, called for help after their driver took a wrong turn and they could not alert him that he was going in the wrong direction and that they were still on top of the fire truck.
Friday marks 10 years since Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting
OAK CREEK, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of the Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting. "This anniversary represents a painful day for our state and so many Wisconsinites, especially for the now seven people whose friends and families mourn their passing, the many others still grappling with their injuries and trauma every day and the many worshippers, loved ones and neighbors who either witnessed the violence themselves or who’ve helped provide support, comfort and healing to those who did," Evers said in a written statement.
22nd and Wright shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3 near 22nd and Wright. It happened approximately 10:21 a.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
Teenage girl missing; last seen Sunday, Oak Creek police say
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Zyniah Jones. Officials say Jones was last seen on Sunday, July 31 – and may have been in the area of 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. If you have information that could...
'I think of her everyday': honoring Sikh temple shooting victims ten years later
OAK CREEK, Wis. — Hundreds of people gathered Friday to honor the people killed in the 2012 Oak Creek Sikh temple shooting. On August 5th, 2012, a white supremacist opened fire in the Oak Creek Sikh Gudwara. Seven people died. The gunman killed himself. Friday, faith, community and state...
Investigation into Milwaukee gangs, shootings over 2 years
MILWAUKEE - A federal investigation into guns, drugs and fraud by two Milwaukee street gangs uncovers previously unknown details as to the motive behind a number of homicides and shootings over the past two years. A gang feud started, in part, because of the desecration of a gang member's grave.
Racine County arrest; Search turns up drugs, gun, cash, kids in home
RACINE, Wis. - A 27-year-old Racine County resident could face multiple criminal charges following the execution of a search by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Thursday, Aug. 4. Law enforcement executed the search at a residence near Superior and Kewaunee in Racine around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This, after...
