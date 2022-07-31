OAK CREEK, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of the Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting. "This anniversary represents a painful day for our state and so many Wisconsinites, especially for the now seven people whose friends and families mourn their passing, the many others still grappling with their injuries and trauma every day and the many worshippers, loved ones and neighbors who either witnessed the violence themselves or who’ve helped provide support, comfort and healing to those who did," Evers said in a written statement.

