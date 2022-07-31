ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 10

Kreyols Magick
5d ago

sad every day damn near a women is being killed cant wait till my nursing assignment is over here so i can get back south 😔

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Quadruple shooting on Milwaukee's north west side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department report four men shot Friday evening near 91st and Allyn — they are ages 31, 30, 27 and 28. Everyone is expected to survive, according to Milwaukee P.D. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police ask anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two teens arrested for shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral

RACINE, Wis. — Lamarion Blair, 19, and a 16-year-old-male were arrested Thursday for the shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral June 2. Both face 26 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, with the possibility of more charges. The two teens allegedly shot two...
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired near West Allis park; police seek to ID suspect

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect involved in a shots fired incident that happened Monday, Aug. 1 at a park. According to police, around 8:35 p.m. on Aug. 1 officers received 911 calls reporting...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Washington Park shots fired, pursuit, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Shots were fired at Milwaukee's Washington Park Thursday night, Aug. 4. Sheriff's officials said a deputy on regular patrol saw the person fire a gun at another person near the bandshell around 9:30 p.m. The shooter then got into a red hatchback vehicle and left the scene with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 arrested in Racine cemetery shooting: police

RACINE, Wis. - Two people have been arrested in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery that left two people injured, a release from police said Friday, August 5. Lamarion D. Blair, 19, from Racine and a 16-year-old from also Racine were arrested on Thursday, August 4...
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
Greater Milwaukee Today

Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
WAUKESHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Car Stolen In West Milwaukee Had 3-Week-Old Infant Inside

West Milwaukee police say a three-week-old infant has come through a serious incident unharmed. The child was inside a car that was stolen Wednesday night just after 10:30 p.m. at a gas station. One witness tells police about seeing the car thief and the owner fighting at the station, then...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police pursuit, crash in Glendale, 2 taken to hospital

GLENDALE, Wis. - Two people were transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Aug. 5 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. According to police, at appropriately 1:45 a.m. an officer observed a wrong-way driver in the area of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled northbound on Port Washington Road.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash, driver dead: police

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police said a motorcycle driver died after a crash near State Highway 11 and State Highway 31 on Thursday morning, Aug. 4. According to police, the motorcycle-vs-box truck accident happened around 6:30 a.m. An off-duty fireman rendered aid to the motorcycle driver until first responders arrived.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man fatally shot friend, prosecutors say

A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a friend near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening. According to prosecutors, he told investigators he shot his friend in the head "accidentally."
RACINE, WI
WISN

Pleasant Prairie police pull over fire truck with band stuck on top after parade

Pleasant Prairie police pulled over a vintage fire truck with members of a band stuck on top on State Trunk Highway 31 Aug. 3. According to a release from police, members of the Sinful Saints Band from Chrystal Lake, Illinois, called for help after their driver took a wrong turn and they could not alert him that he was going in the wrong direction and that they were still on top of the fire truck.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
WISN

Friday marks 10 years since Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of the Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting. "This anniversary represents a painful day for our state and so many Wisconsinites, especially for the now seven people whose friends and families mourn their passing, the many others still grappling with their injuries and trauma every day and the many worshippers, loved ones and neighbors who either witnessed the violence themselves or who’ve helped provide support, comfort and healing to those who did," Evers said in a written statement.
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

22nd and Wright shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3 near 22nd and Wright. It happened approximately 10:21 a.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teenage girl missing; last seen Sunday, Oak Creek police say

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Zyniah Jones. Officials say Jones was last seen on Sunday, July 31 – and may have been in the area of 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. If you have information that could...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Investigation into Milwaukee gangs, shootings over 2 years

MILWAUKEE - A federal investigation into guns, drugs and fraud by two Milwaukee street gangs uncovers previously unknown details as to the motive behind a number of homicides and shootings over the past two years. A gang feud started, in part, because of the desecration of a gang member's grave.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County arrest; Search turns up drugs, gun, cash, kids in home

RACINE, Wis. - A 27-year-old Racine County resident could face multiple criminal charges following the execution of a search by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Thursday, Aug. 4. Law enforcement executed the search at a residence near Superior and Kewaunee in Racine around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This, after...
RACINE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy