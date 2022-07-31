“Driver crashes car and flips on newly repainted Park Pl NW”

www.popville.com
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
Firefighter’s family killed in car accident hours before his funeral, NY reports say
A fatal car accident left three dead and two injured hours before they were to attend a funeral, New York police say and news outlets reported. New York State Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover car crash around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, on Chub Lake Road in Fowler.
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
Former Gov. Cuomo staffer killed after Lyft driver allegedly demanded passengers exit vehicle in middle of highway
(CNN) — A former staff member for ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly ordered him and five friends out of a car on Delaware's Coastal Highway, state police said in a news release. Just before 1:45 a.m. on July 24, Sidney Wolf, 43,...
TODAY.com
Investigation underway into fatal shooting by county deputy
Santa Rosa Police and the Marin County Coroner's office are investigating the shooting death of 36 year old David Chavez of Lower Lake by a Sonoma County deputy Friday. An autopsy was underway Tuesday. Santa Rosa Police spokesman Sergeant Christopher Mahurin said results of a toxicology report would likely take several weeks. The shooting occurred in a creekbed Friday morning, where deputies had caught up with Chavez after he reportedly bushwacked a mile barefoot through thick brush. "Was there any narcotics or drug use that also caused some of his behavior to escalate the way that it did, and like, again, you talked...
People
NYPD Officer Adopts Dog She Rescued from Locked Hot Car: They 'Will Never Be Neglected Again'
A New York City Police Department officer is taking her work home with her after making a furry friend. Officer Aruna Maharaj of the 19th precinct adopted a dog last week after she helped rescue him from a hot car in June. Before his rescue, the dog was locked in the car for over two hours.
Three pets die in Mt. Washington house fire
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, nobody was home when the fire started in the 500 block of Griffin Street. Two dogs and one cat were in the house and they did not survive.
Protesters call for Charles Street bicycle lane
BOSTON – More than 150 bicyclists lined Charles Street in Boston on Tuesday, showing the route where they'd like the state to install a two-way bike lane."When I bike on Cambridge Street and Charles Street, I don't feel safe," said Alex Shames of Brighton.Shames relies on a bicycle to get around and told WBZ-TV that he's constantly worried a car will either get too close or run him off the road.He's among the hundreds of people petitioning for a two-way bike lane stretching from Charles Circle to the Boston Public Garden – essentially narrowing traffic on this busy street."Something that...
