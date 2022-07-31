Nebraska sees 4-star edge defender decommit after visiting SEC program

saturdaytradition.com
Richard Young, nation's No. 1 RB and Alabama commit, promises to flip Notre Dame 5-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley
New Alabama commit Richard Young, the nation's No. 1 running back, hasn't taken long to fully embrace his status as part of the Crimson Tide family. After all, he just committed a few days ago. While it may take the five-star talent a little bit of time to make an impact on the field - he ...
Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment
One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer
In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
Late Kick: Oregon QB Bo Nix is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the former Auburn starter, now in Eugene, is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks
Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
College Basketball World Reacts To Rick Pitino Allegation News
Rick Pitino is no longer the head coach at Louisville - he hasn't been for several years - but allegations continue to roll in from his tenure. According to a report from the Courier-Journal, the NCAA is alleging that Pitino was behind a bribery scheme behind a top recruitment. "NCAA...
College football rankings: ESPN reveals preseason Top 25 for 2022
We're starting to get a closer look at the preseason college football Top 25 rankings as we stretch into the summer. ESPN is the latest to update its Football Power Index ahead of the 2022 season. With it comes an early glance at where the experts predict the top teams will begin the season, and ...
Prediction: 4-star DE Colton Vasek sets Monday commitment date; Oklahoma Sooners poised for big addition
Westlake High School (Texas) four-star defensive end Colton Vasek is ready to make a decision. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound edge-rusher announced over the weekend that he will be making his college commitment Monday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT: Rated the nation's No. 76 overall prospect and No. 7 defensive ...
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, feels 'family environment' during Oklahoma Sooners visit
Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks is one of the nation's biggest recruiting prizes in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman, and he is the second highest-rated uncommitted ...
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer
All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend
The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Elite 2023 DL Commits to Alabama Over Clemson
2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama over Clemson.
Late Kick: Ohio State has some 2023 recruiting issues
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about red flags surrounding recruiting in Columbus.
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound
All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
Thomas turning heads early at Tennessee
Jourdan Thomas isn’t one of the loudest defensive backs you’ll ever hear, at least off the field. Some straining can be required to hear him speak, which is a bit unusual for someone who also spent time at quarterback in high school. Turn up the volume a bit,...
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
Former Alabama Football Star Was Reportedly Arrested
A former Alabama football player and NFL linebacker was reportedly arrested over the weekend. Former NFL Draft first round pick Rolando McClain was reportedly arrested on July 30. WAFF first reported the news. "According to the Moulton Police Department, Rolando McClain was pulled over on Highway 157 for speeding. When...
