San Luis Obispo, CA

Alleged DUI driver slams into fire hydrant, palm tree in SLO

 3 days ago
SLO man identified as victim of fatal DUI crash

The CHP has identified 64-year-old man killed in a DUI crash in San Luis Obispo on Saturday as Stephen James Kritz of SLO . At about 8:14 a.m., David Downs, 62, of Morro Bay was driving a black truck eastbound on Tank Farm Road between Broad and Higuera streets. Downs crossed into the westbound lane of traffic in front of a white Volkswagen being driven by Kritz. The vehicles collided, and Kritz died at the scene of the crash.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

