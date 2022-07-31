Alleged DUI driver slams into fire hydrant, palm tree in SLO

The CHP has identified 64-year-old man killed in a DUI crash in San Luis Obispo on Saturday as Stephen James Kritz of SLO . At about 8:14 a.m., David Downs, 62, of Morro Bay was driving a black truck eastbound on Tank Farm Road between Broad and Higuera streets. Downs crossed into the westbound lane of traffic in front of a white Volkswagen being driven by Kritz. The vehicles collided, and Kritz died at the scene of the crash.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO