McKinney Fire map: Where the wildfire is burning in Siskiyou County

www.mtshastanews.com
Related
Mount Shasta Herald
Death toll doubles in McKinney Fire but weather aids fight against California’s biggest wildfire
The death toll in the McKinney Fire rose to four in western Siskiyou County as wet weather helped firefighters turn a corner on the blaze Tuesday. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning that search teams on Monday had found the bodies of two more people. "Both individuals were...
Mount Shasta Herald
Media reminded about California law covering wildfire access during McKinney Fire
After one media outlet entered a possible crime scene on the McKinney Fire this week, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office sent out a reminder to media not to violate state law when entering fire zones and other disaster areas. The notice was prompted by an incident Monday in which a...
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96, one of the only roads in and out of the remote region near the state line with Oregon, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “This brings the confirmed fatality number to four,” the sheriff’s statement said. “At this time there are no unaccounted for persons.” Other details were not immediately disclosed. Sheriff’s officials said two bodies were also found found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny unincorporated community of Klamath River, which was largely destroyed in the McKinney Fire.
Mount Shasta Herald
Flash flood watch: Mudflow carries off trees in McKinney Fire burn scar in California
In the burn scar of the McKinney Fire, Whitney Creek is "washing down entire trees and other debris" and residents should remain vigilant, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office warns. Tuesday night, a bridge gave out near Humbug Road, injuring a contractor. Credit: Storyful.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Shasta Herald
'Devastating': McKinney Fire destroys Klamath River community hub as California wildfire rages
If you wanted to join a Taco Tuesday get together, get married or play Bingo, the Klamath River Community Hall was where it happened. But not anymore. The McKinney Fire destroyed what was the hub of the tiny town of Klamath River, along Highway 96 west of Yreka. There are...
McKinney Fire near California-Oregon border explodes to 51,648 acres, evacuations ordered
Over 100 homes were ordered evacuated and authorities were warning people to be on high alert. The McKinney Fire is now the largest wildfire of the season in California, surpassing the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.
Mount Shasta Herald
McKinney Fire updates: Unstable air could create hazardous conditions; death toll at four
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. The McKinney Fire in western Siskiyou County, the state's largest wildfire so far this fire season, grew slightly overnight to 56,165 acres as the death roll rose to four people.
actionnewsnow.com
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
RELATED PEOPLE
California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles
YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
McKinney Fire: 2 killed in massive wildfire in California-Oregon border, officials say
A fire in Northern California that's exploded in size since sparking on Friday has now turned deadly.
McKinney Fire: SF hiker talks about being stranded on mountain trail as massive wildfire erupts
"We started to see the smoke and it was kind of settling in the valleys, in the mountains, and we were like 'yup it's time to get to a road and get out of here'," said Dybdahl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mount Shasta Herald
McKinney Fire updates: Thunderstorms bring rain and flash flooding; meeting tonight in Fort Jones
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. Firefighters are continuing to battle the McKinney Fire near Yreka, as well as several smaller fires in northwestern Siskiyou County. Communities northeast of Happy Camp to western Yreka remained under...
Mount Shasta Herald
Smoke from wildfires impacts air quality across California and Oregon, advisories issued
Smoke from the McKinney Fire has begun to blanket northern California and the southwest corner of Oregon and is forecasted to worsen and continue moving up the state over the next several days, according to weather officials. By late Sunday afternoon, Yreka clocked in with the highest hazardous air quality...
Wildfire Map Shows California, Oregon and Montana Areas Tackling Blazes
The current wildfire burning close to the border between California and Oregon has spread an estimated 52,500 acres in less than three days.
KDRV
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
Crews battle 'extremely dangerous' conditions in Northern California McKinney Fire
Amid a Red Flag Warning, the McKinney Fire is raging in Siskiyou County, the northernmost part of California, destroying homes and forcing evacuations.
SFGate
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
OSFM MOBILIZES TASK FORCES TO MCKINNEY FIRE IN CALIFORNIA
SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has mobilized three structural task forces at the request of California to the McKinney Fire. The fire is burning in near Klamath, California. The task forces are from Marion, Linn, & Clackamas County. They will be tasked with protecting communities.
Comments / 0