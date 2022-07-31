ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakira Is "Confident in Her Innocence" As Tax Court Case Heads to Trial

By Quinci LeGardye
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
Shakira rejected a plea deal confidently. But that was before it was made known that she could face a total of 8 years in prison if she fails to win this case. Spanish prosecutors announced on Friday that they will seek a prison term of more than eight years for international music diva Shakira, after she rejected a plea bargain on tax evasion charges. The singer rejected a plea deal because she "trusts" her innocence can be proven. Given the years being sought by the prosecutors, she's going to be in dire situation if not.
Colombian singer Shakira has decided to go to trial on charges she defrauded Spain's government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes, according to her public relations team on Wednesday. In a statement, the singer's PR firm, Llorente y Cuenca, said Shikira "trusts her innocence and chooses to leave...
Shakira should be sentenced to almost a decade behind bars if she's convicted of tax fraud in an upcoming trial, Spanish prosecutors say. Prosecutors in Spain are seeking an eight-year prison sentence for the "Hips Don't Lie" singer in her tax fraud case, which is likely headed to trial after she rejected an offer to settle, according to Reuters and The Associated Press.
Today in crime, a prosecutor in Spain has asked for Shakira—yes, that Shakira—to be sent to prison for eight years for alleged tax fraud, according to Reuters. The prosecution has accused Shakira of failing to pay taxes in Spain from 2012 to 2014. Shakira says she didn’t live in Spain during that time. The prosecution says that she did, and that she now owes over 14 million euros to the Spanish government. Okay, wow.
