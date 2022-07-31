Shakira Is "Confident in Her Innocence" As Tax Court Case Heads to Trial

www.harpersbazaar.com
Related
Popculture
Shakira Tax Fraud Case Just Took a Big Turn
Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
musictimes.com
Shakira Faces OVER 8 Years in Prison After Declining Plea Deal in Tax Fraud Case
Shakira rejected a plea deal confidently. But that was before it was made known that she could face a total of 8 years in prison if she fails to win this case. Spanish prosecutors announced on Friday that they will seek a prison term of more than eight years for international music diva Shakira, after she rejected a plea bargain on tax evasion charges. The singer rejected a plea deal because she "trusts" her innocence can be proven. Given the years being sought by the prosecutors, she's going to be in dire situation if not.
FOXBusiness
Shakira rejects Spanish prosecutor's deal and opts for tax trial
Colombian singer Shakira has decided to go to trial on charges she defrauded Spain's government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes, according to her public relations team on Wednesday. In a statement, the singer's PR firm, Llorente y Cuenca, said Shikira "trusts her innocence and chooses to leave...
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Shakira should go to prison for 8 years for tax fraud, Spanish prosecutors say
Shakira should be sentenced to almost a decade behind bars if she's convicted of tax fraud in an upcoming trial, Spanish prosecutors say. Prosecutors in Spain are seeking an eight-year prison sentence for the "Hips Don't Lie" singer in her tax fraud case, which is likely headed to trial after she rejected an offer to settle, according to Reuters and The Associated Press.
Ricky Martin Wins in Court After Nephew Withdraws Relationship and Harassment Allegations
Watch: Ricky Martin Denies "Sexual or Romantic Relationship" With Nephew. Ricky Martin has won his case after his nephew withdrew the allegations made against him. Days after reports emerged that the artist's nephew was granted a temporary restraining order against the 50-year-old, the singer attended a hearing on the matter July 21. During the hearing, Martin appeared in front of a judge via Zoom about accusations he had a romantic relationship with the son of the singer's half-sister. In a protection order filed in early July, his nephew has also accused the "Livin' La Vida Loca" artist of stalking and harassing him.
Shakira Is Going to Trial Over a $15 Million Tax Bill Reportedly Owed to Spanish Government
Shakira is taking a big gamble and going to trial over an alleged 14.5 million-euro ($15 million) tax bill owed to the Spanish government. The 45-year-old musician refused to take the plea offered to her by prosecutors, so the case is now headed to court. Her PR firm Llorente y...
Shakira Might Be Facing 8 Years in Spanish Prison
Today in crime, a prosecutor in Spain has asked for Shakira—yes, that Shakira—to be sent to prison for eight years for alleged tax fraud, according to Reuters. The prosecution has accused Shakira of failing to pay taxes in Spain from 2012 to 2014. Shakira says she didn’t live in Spain during that time. The prosecution says that she did, and that she now owes over 14 million euros to the Spanish government. Okay, wow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Superstar Shakira Rejects Prosecution Deal, Faces Multi-Million Dollar Tax Trial
Latin music superstar, Shakira, is facing a tax trial in Spain after rejecting prosecutors' deal. The singer's legal woes began quite some time ago -- a July 2021 Newsweek article outlines the tax evasion allegations she is facing in Spain:
Mother of Archie Battersbee: I will fight until the bitter end
The mother of Archie Battersbee has vowed to fight for her son “til the bitter end” as the family wait to hear from the European Court of Human Rights after making a last-ditch bid to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious in April and is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, submitted the application to the Strasbourg-based court just a couple of hours before...
Comments / 0