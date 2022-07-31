Read on www.voanews.com
Tens of Thousands Pray in Show of Force by Iraq Cleric Sadr
BAGHDAD — Tens of thousands attended mass prayers Friday in Baghdad's Green Zone in a new power play by Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr after his adversaries conditionally backed his call for early elections. Sadr, a longtime political and religious force in the oil-rich but war-scarred country, has for...
Jewish Volunteers Connect with Ukrainian Refugees in Poland
A group of American Jewish volunteers who speak Russian visited Poland this summer to work with Ukrainian refugee children. The children were forced to leave Ukraine after Russia invaded on February 24. Poland has taken in more refugees than any other country. The children draw pictures, learn English and Polish,...
South Sudan Leaders Extend Transitional Government Rule
Nairobi — South Sudan leaders said Thursday the country's transitional leadership will stay in power for another 24 months to complete the political, security and electoral reforms needed to move the country forward. Minister of cabinet affairs Martin Elia Lomuro, who made the announcement, said the decision to extend...
Myanmar Junta Charges Japanese Journalist with Encouraging Dissent
Yangon — A Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar has been charged with breaching immigration law and encouraging dissent against the military, the ruling junta said Thursday. Myanmar's military has clamped down on press freedoms since its coup last year, arresting reporters and photographers as well as revoking broadcasting licenses...
13 Die in Thai Nightclub Fire
A fire broke out in a nightclub in Thailand early Friday, killing at least 13 people and injuring 35, according to officials. The cause of the fire at the Mountain B nightclub in Chonburi province, southeast of of Bangkok, has not yet been determined. The police said all the victims...
Ethiopia Accuses US, EU of 'Indulging' Tigray Rebels
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's government has rebuked U.S. and European envoys who visited Tigray rebel leaders this week, accusing them of siding with the rebels. A senior Ethiopian official has accused EU and U.S. diplomats of "indulging" rebels in the northern Tigray region, after the envoys called for the restoration of services to the province.
VOA Interview: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Phnom Penh, Cambodia — Amid soaring tensions over China's military drills in the Taiwan Strait, VOA's Khmer Service Reporter Sun Narin interviewed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday. Blinken told VOA that China's reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week is "disproportionate and dangerous.” He said the United States will not respond with any provocative actions of its own. Blinken also discussed ways to address the worsening situation in Myanmar, including possible additional sanctions. Blinken said the U.S. wants a positive relationship with Cambodia, and that he discussed the importance of strengthening democracy in the country with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, with elections set for next year.
US Donates Military Vehicles to AU Troops in Somalia
Mogadishu — The United States has donated 24 armored personnel carriers to the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia, three months after the deadliest attack in years on the U.S.-backed peacekeeping mission. The handover, attended by U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Larry Andrè and senior officials of the African Union...
Lightning Strike Near White House Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured
Two people who were critically injured in a lightning strike outside the White House have died, police said Friday. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died of their injuries after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park, located directly outside...
Taliban Claim Ignorance about Slain Al-Zawahiri's Presence in Kabul
Islamabad, Pakistan — Afghanistan’s Taliban administration claimed Thursday that it had "no knowledge" that slain al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was residing in Kabul and warned of unspecified “consequences” if the United States breached Afghan territorial sovereignty in the future. The official declaration in local and English...
Israeli Strikes Hit Gaza, Islamic Jihad Vows Response
GAZA — Israeli forces bombed targets they said were linked to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza on Friday, killing a commander and prompting vows of retaliation from the militant group, which said it could hit Tel Aviv in response. Local health officials said at least seven people,...
US Diplomat Visits Uganda, Week After Lavrov Visit
Kampala, Uganda — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters that her visit to Kampala on August 4 was to reaffirm and strengthen the U.S. relationship with Uganda, not to compete with Russia. Her trip came just days after one by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
ASEAN Leaders Expected to Focus on Ukraine During Cambodia Gathering
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Foreign ministers from ASEAN's member states and its dialogue partners are arriving in Phnom Penh for a summit likely to focus largely on regional and global crises, including the murderous military regime in Myanmar, Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine and climate change. Ukraine is expected...
Rwanda Denies Reports of Military Intervention in DRC
Kigali, Rwanda — Rwanda's government has rejected a United Nations report that said Rwandan troops have been conducting military activities in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and are supporting M23 rebels there. The Rwandan government issued a communique late Thursday aimed at discrediting the claim, which was first...
Cameroon Traditional Rulers Visit Villages Attacked by Nigeria's Wildlife
Banyo, northern Cameroon — Traditional rulers in Cameroon are urging villagers to stop farming near Nigeria's Gashaka-Gumti National Park after a flurry of human-wildlife conflict. Wildlife officials say animals from the park, Nigeria’s largest, have been crossing the Cameroon border to eat crops. Village chiefs say some farmers responded by killing the protected animals and were arrested by Nigerian rangers.
Senegalese Separatists Sign Peace Deal With Government
Dakar, Senegal — Some rebels involved in one of Africa’s longest-running separatist conflicts have agreed to lay down their arms. The Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance and Senegal's government signed a peace deal Thursday in neighboring Guinea-Bissau. Separatist leader Cesar Atoute Badiate and a delegate from Senegalese...
Threats Cast Chill Over Serbia’s Media
Seated at a table with his wife and a colleague in the small town of Leskovac, Dragan Marinkovic was looking forward to a meal at his favorite restaurant. Then a stranger approached and started to threaten Marinkovic, who is executive editor of the Serbian news website Resetka. The reason, Marinkovic...
UN Experts Say Rwanda Intervened Militarily in Eastern Congo
Dakar, Senegal — A United Nations Group of Experts said it had "solid evidence" that Rwandan troops conducted military operations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo between Nov. 2021 and July 2022 and that Rwanda has supported the M23 rebel group's advance there. The findings were contained in a...
Ukraine, Russia Trade Blame Over Damage to Nuclear Plant
Ukraine and Russia blamed each other Friday for shelling that hit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power station, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. "Three strikes were recorded on the site of the plant, near one of the power blocks where the nuclear reactor is located," Energoatom, Ukraines’s state nuclear power company, said in a statement.
