Rio Rancho, NM

Public meeting set to consider land sale for proposed VA national cemetery

 3 days ago
KRQE News 13

State considers sale of land for proposed veterans cemetery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery. The state land office is taking public comment at a meeting Tuesday evening. The proposal would allow the sale of more than 300 acres of land to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This would be on the northwestern edge of […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
State
New Mexico State
Rio Rancho, NM
Government
City
Rio Rancho, NM
KRQE News 13

First city-sanctioned homeless camp clears hurdle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has taken the first step to approve the first application for a safe outdoor space. An organization called Dawn Legacy Point, which was created by Street Safe New Mexico, applied for a safe outdoor space along Menaul in an empty lot. Right now, the future of sanctioned homeless camps is up […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Santa Fe Magistrate Court Judge George Anaya Jr. Retiring After Serving 30 Years

SANTA FE — Santa Fe County Magistrate Judge George Anaya Jr. is retiring after 30 years on the bench. The judge’s last day on the bench will be Aug. 31. “I am proud of the work I’ve done for the court, both on and off the bench. I work diligently to make sure every person who comes before the court is treated with respect and dignity,” Judge Anaya said. “It has been a true honor to serve the citizens of Santa Fe for the past 30 years. I will treasure my time working for the Judiciary of New Mexico for the rest of my life.”
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police train to recognize signs of human trafficking

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department underwent human trafficking awareness training Monday morning. It will help their officers recognize the signs of human trafficking, which might not always be clear. Some victims are hidden in plain sight. It will also give them an in-depth understanding of the crime. The Santa Fe Police Chief […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Chile roasting season is here!

Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Raising Cane’s now planning 5 ABQ-area locations — including Rio Rancho

Popular fast food chain Raising Cane’s is now planning to open five locations in the Albuquerque metro area — including Rio Rancho — in 2023, the company said Wednesday. Raising Cane’s previously said that location would open during the summer of 2022, but a company spokesman said Wednesday that they are now tentatively looking to open their doors in January of next year.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Stretch of Central now qualifies for development incentives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The section of Central between University and Girard was one of the few stretches of Central that was not designated as a metropolitan redevelopment area. Monday, city councilors voted to incorporate that part of Central. The designation allows designated areas to qualify for grants and incentives to spur new development and infrastructure […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Sandoval County returns land for North West Loop to Santa Ana Pueblo

Sandoval County Commissioners voted on road development, improvement of public offices including the sheriff’s office, and a Professional Services Agreement between Sandoval County and Corr Health for Jail Health Services. Funding for the county’s schools was also approved. Santa Ana Pueblo has also been granted ownership of the...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed ordinance would make arroyo camping illegal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council will also be voting Monday on whether to make camping in arroyos illegal. The ordinance, proposed by Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, would make it easier for Albuquerque police to cite and detain people in order to remove them from the area. Right now, arroyos are considered private property because […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
territorysupply.com

11 Magnificent Hikes Near Santa Fe, New Mexico

New Mexico’s capital city is a hiker’s paradise tucked at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Sitting at an altitude of 7,199 feet, Santa Fe is the highest elevation capital city in the U.S. And from its high elevation vantage point, you can opt to wander the foothills, summit the peaks, or stroll along the arroyos around town.
SANTA FE, NM

