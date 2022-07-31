Public meeting set to consider land sale for proposed VA national cemetery

rrobserver.com
Opinion: The Jury Has Convicted Fabian Gonzalez on All CountsDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Politicians have Initiated a Human Trafficking Awareness Problem for New Mexico Police OfficersDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Rio Rancho Men Just Got 48 Years in Prison for the Death of a 6-Year-Old GirlDaniella CressmanRio Rancho, NM
Opinion: Temperatures Will Likely Increase, so We'll Need to Find More Novel Ways to Keep CoolDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque City Council adds section to criminal code against camping in arroyos
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new rule working to keep people, mainly the un-housed population out of the arroyos, passed in last night's Albuquerque city council meeting. It is not uncommon to see people camp out in or under these bridges in Arroyos. It has only been one day since...
Rio Rancho store changes how they do business amid NM-528 construction
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday marks one year since crews broke ground on a major Rio Rancho construction project. Businesses nearby have been impacted, but one local shop has made do with the roadwork by changing how they do business. “This morning a woman came in, she was...
First city-sanctioned homeless camp clears hurdle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has taken the first step to approve the first application for a safe outdoor space. An organization called Dawn Legacy Point, which was created by Street Safe New Mexico, applied for a safe outdoor space along Menaul in an empty lot. Right now, the future of sanctioned homeless camps is up […]
Hotel chain in NM used ‘egregious’ tactics in pandemic to force out tenants, report finds
A congressional report on a national extended-stay hotel chain with properties in New Mexico found the corporation lied to tenants, turned off amenities, towed vehicles and otherwise engaged in “egregious” and “illegal” tactics to force people out of their homes despite pandemic-related eviction bans. Siegel rooms...
Santa Fe Magistrate Court Judge George Anaya Jr. Retiring After Serving 30 Years
SANTA FE — Santa Fe County Magistrate Judge George Anaya Jr. is retiring after 30 years on the bench. The judge’s last day on the bench will be Aug. 31. “I am proud of the work I’ve done for the court, both on and off the bench. I work diligently to make sure every person who comes before the court is treated with respect and dignity,” Judge Anaya said. “It has been a true honor to serve the citizens of Santa Fe for the past 30 years. I will treasure my time working for the Judiciary of New Mexico for the rest of my life.”
Santa Fe police train to recognize signs of human trafficking
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department underwent human trafficking awareness training Monday morning. It will help their officers recognize the signs of human trafficking, which might not always be clear. Some victims are hidden in plain sight. It will also give them an in-depth understanding of the crime. The Santa Fe Police Chief […]
Morning View From Anniversary Trail Towards White Rock And Santa Fe
Sunday morning view From Anniversary Trail towards White Rock and Santa Fe. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
More cameras, more fencing, more security measures added at Albuquerque Public Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Following several gun-related incidents at Albuquerque Public Schools in recent years, the district is beefing up security measures. When the school bell rings this year, it will be a chance for students to forget about what they missed out on. "I'm really going to try and...
New Mexico teachers quit classroom to open marijuana dispensary
A group of middle school teachers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, decided over a happy hour late last year to quit their jobs and open a cannabis dispensary. The big picture: The women are among a small number of Latinas in the U.S. who have opened dispensaries as more states legalize recreational pot.
Local organization demands Albuquerque city leaders freeze rent
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been a big spike in the price of rent since last year. A local organization says the increase is forcing New Mexicans out on the street. Now they’re trying to stop rent from going up even more. The Peoples Housing Project, who also campaigned against a $50 million bond, that would […]
Chile roasting season is here!
Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
Los Lunas residents fed up with dirt file lawsuit against housing developer
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in the Jubilee retirement community in Los Lunas are suing a developer building a subdivision next door. Some say their homes have been getting filled with dirt for more than two years and they are tired of it. “It’s everywhere and it’s really fine. It’s like powder. it’s like flour […]
Raising Cane’s now planning 5 ABQ-area locations — including Rio Rancho
Popular fast food chain Raising Cane’s is now planning to open five locations in the Albuquerque metro area — including Rio Rancho — in 2023, the company said Wednesday. Raising Cane’s previously said that location would open during the summer of 2022, but a company spokesman said Wednesday that they are now tentatively looking to open their doors in January of next year.
Stretch of Central now qualifies for development incentives
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The section of Central between University and Girard was one of the few stretches of Central that was not designated as a metropolitan redevelopment area. Monday, city councilors voted to incorporate that part of Central. The designation allows designated areas to qualify for grants and incentives to spur new development and infrastructure […]
Sandoval County returns land for North West Loop to Santa Ana Pueblo
Sandoval County Commissioners voted on road development, improvement of public offices including the sheriff’s office, and a Professional Services Agreement between Sandoval County and Corr Health for Jail Health Services. Funding for the county’s schools was also approved. Santa Ana Pueblo has also been granted ownership of the...
Proposed ordinance would make arroyo camping illegal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council will also be voting Monday on whether to make camping in arroyos illegal. The ordinance, proposed by Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, would make it easier for Albuquerque police to cite and detain people in order to remove them from the area. Right now, arroyos are considered private property because […]
11 Magnificent Hikes Near Santa Fe, New Mexico
New Mexico’s capital city is a hiker’s paradise tucked at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Sitting at an altitude of 7,199 feet, Santa Fe is the highest elevation capital city in the U.S. And from its high elevation vantage point, you can opt to wander the foothills, summit the peaks, or stroll along the arroyos around town.
