Comanche County wildfire burns into 4th day, damages over 6,000 acres

COMANCHE COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A wildfire that began Thursday in Comanche County has burned over 6,500 acres and is only 75% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

According to the Comanche County-Lawton Emergency Management , the original fires began on Thursday, July 28, at Hwy 58/Wolf Rd and Hwy 115 at Quanah Road. They have merged to become one large fire.

Fire crews have been inserting control lines around the perimeter via graders and bulldozers or conducting back burn operations for the last two days.

The fire, named the 115/Meers Fire, is currently at 75% containment. Crews will continue to work hot spots. The fire has burned approximately 6,882 acres.

So far, only one unoccupied hunting structure has been damaged.

The goal for Sunday, July 31, is to achieve 90% containment by the end of the day. This is the fourth operational period (day) working this fire.

To date there have been 46 different fire departments and agencies on scene since Thursday. Crews have helped from Comanche, Tillman, Grady, Kiowa, Caddo Counties including Ft. Sill Fire, and Lawton Fire, Western Barn, Oklahoma Forestry Services, and Refuge Fire.

The Southwest Incident Support Team has been on scene assisting with command operations.

The Emergency Management team shares its thanks with those in the community who have donated food, water, Gatorade, ice and snacks to support these firefighters during this time. They also thank GW Aerial Cinematography of Elgin for helping them get eyes in the sky.

Residents are still urged to avoid the area of Hwy 115/Wolf Rd to the county line. Crews are still in the area and will be until the fire is 100% contained.

