ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche County, TX

Comanche County wildfire burns into 4th day, damages over 6,000 acres

By Olivia Taggart
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8T5K_0gziufYV00

COMANCHE COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A wildfire that began Thursday in Comanche County has burned over 6,500 acres and is only 75% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

According to the Comanche County-Lawton Emergency Management , the original fires began on Thursday, July 28, at Hwy 58/Wolf Rd and Hwy 115 at Quanah Road. They have merged to become one large fire.

Previous story: Wildfire in Comanche County forces temporary evacuation

Fire crews have been inserting control lines around the perimeter via graders and bulldozers or conducting back burn operations for the last two days.

The fire, named the 115/Meers Fire, is currently at 75% containment. Crews will continue to work hot spots. The fire has burned approximately 6,882 acres.

So far, only one unoccupied hunting structure has been damaged.

The goal for Sunday, July 31, is to achieve 90% containment by the end of the day. This is the fourth operational period (day) working this fire.

To date there have been 46 different fire departments and agencies on scene since Thursday. Crews have helped from Comanche, Tillman, Grady, Kiowa, Caddo Counties including Ft. Sill Fire, and Lawton Fire, Western Barn, Oklahoma Forestry Services, and Refuge Fire.

The Southwest Incident Support Team has been on scene assisting with command operations.

The Emergency Management team shares its thanks with those in the community who have donated food, water, Gatorade, ice and snacks to support these firefighters during this time. They also thank GW Aerial Cinematography of Elgin for helping them get eyes in the sky.

Residents are still urged to avoid the area of Hwy 115/Wolf Rd to the county line. Crews are still in the area and will be until the fire is 100% contained.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Hwy 36 reopened after Callahan County wildfire

UPDATE: The portion of Hwy 36 that was closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County has been reopened. Original article below: CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A portion of Highway 36 has been closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County. The highway is currently closed from US 283 eastbound to Cross Plains. “The […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

UPDATE: Evacuations canceled in Comanche County wildfire

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management has called for an immediate mandatory evacuation of part of Comanche County due to a wildfire. UPDATE: 11:10 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management has canceled evacuations. “Crews have contained enough of the fires to allow residents to return to their homes,” Public […]
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Elgin, TX
County
Comanche County, TX
State
Oklahoma State
colemantoday.com

Oklahoma Woman Traveling Great Western Trail by Horse and Wagon Passing Through Coleman County

Lou Shuman is from Buffalo, Oklahoma which is along the Oklahoma and Kansas state line, roughly 60 miles south of Dodge City, Kansas. She has embarked on a journey not many would attempt and especially at the age of 78. Traveling in a 1909 wagon, pulled by two horses, Lou is following the Great Western Cattle Trail which, of course, runs right through Coleman County. We visited with her Sunday evening just before dusk at her resting spot for the night on the Hemphill Ranch in northern Coleman County.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver High on the Reefer Arrested with a Duffle Bag Full of Weed

EARLY – Police in the City of Early in Brown County arrested a driver early Tuesday for possession of a duffle bag full of marijuana. According to the Early Police Department, on Tuesday Aug. 2, shortly after midnight Officer Taylor Fletcher stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of Garmon Drive.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#County Line#Emergency Management
KWTX

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man from Keller. William C. Stramp, 36, was last seen on July 12 by his mother at her home in Keller. Stramp’s white Honda 4 door car...
KELLER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Woman dies 5 days after ‘fatal accident’ in Early

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One woman died in a ‘fatal accident’ involving two vehicles last week in Early. According to the City of Early Police Department (EPD), the department’s officers along with personnel from Early and Brownwood Fire Departments, and Lifeguard EMS responded to the car wreck Friday, July 22 on North Highway 183 at […]
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Robert Lee

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Robert Lee’s love for people and desire to help them first led to a career in the military, followed...
koxe.com

Early PD Makes Arrest for Injury to a Child

The City of Early Police Department released the following information on Monday:. On July 31, at approximately 6:30 pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Salt Creek Drive regarding a disturbance where an adult male was assaulting his kids. Upon arrival officers witnessed a subject known to them as Billy Vassar in a young girls face yelling at her. Officers separated Vassar from the girl and began an investigation where it was determined that Vassar had grabbed and caused minor injuries on a 13-year-old female and a 9-year-old boy. Several marks were seen on the children’s arm, shoulder and neck area including a small laceration, redness some bruising which the children stated caused them pain. During the investigation it was also learned that Vassar had just driven home with the kids in the vehicle while being highly intoxicated. Officers identified other witnesses, and video evidence placing Vassar behind the wheel recently. Billy Vassar was arrested and taken to the Brown County Jail. During the arrest Vassar struggled with officers causing him to receive a resisting arrest charge along with two charges of Injury to a Child, and Driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
EARLY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood PD makes arrest for family violence, additional charges

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday afternoon:. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Rhodes Road. The caller reported to dispatch, hearing a male and female physically fighting inside an apartment.
BROWNWOOD, TX
theflashtoday.com

Four arrested in theft investigation

EASTLAND COUNTY (July 29, 2022) — Erath County Sheriff’s Department has made four arrests in connection to numerous burglaries and identity theft cases in the county today. According to ECSO Captain Ben Moore, “The Erath County Sheriff’s Office investigators and SWAT team, along with the Ranger Police Department...
RANGER, TX
koxe.com

Mary Ann Tindol, 73, of Brownwood

Mary Ann Tindol, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away June 14, 2022. A celebration of life for Mary Ann will be held at on Saturday, August 6th, at 11:00 am in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy