A former professor is charged with murder after the death of a University of West Georgia freshman

Rare P-47 Thunderbolt arrives at Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia
PEACHTREE CITY – The rare P-47 Thunderbolt WWII fighter plane is set to be restored at the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia in Peachtree City. The final pieces of the plane recently arrived at the airbase and is expected to be a long-term restoration project and when complete it will join the noteworthy Airbase Georgia fleet of operating aircraft, including its Dauntless SBD dive bomber, P-51 Mustang, FG-1D Corsair and P-63 Kingcobra. The Airbase is currently restoring two additional WWII training aircraft, a Boeing-Stearman N2S and a PT-19 Cornell.
Roundabout at State Route 20, Turner Church Road completed
MCDONOUGH —The Henry County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax roundabout project at State Route 20 and Turner Church Road is complete. The road opened to traffic Aug. 3.
TRAVEL TUESDAY: Combine education and entertainment with these locations around Henry County
With school back in swing this week, education is at the top of everyone's mind. But, school isn't the only place your child can learn. Here are six locations around Henry County that are educational and fun. Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary.
