The Quarterback Situation: OSU well positioned, gains stability with Glenn verbal

Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
UCLA Has Stunningly Shifted to a Transfer Recruiting Approach
If you had any doubts before, it's now very certain UCLA has decided to take an unconventional path in recruiting by trying to fill out its 2023 recruiting class mostly through the transfer portal...
Paris details Gamecocks plan for last scholarship
South Carolina landed a huge piece for its 2022-23 team on July 23 when five-star forward GG Jackson committed to head coach Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks. With Jackson on board, the Gamecocks now have one scholarship left to use for this season. Paris joined Heath Cline on 107.5 The...
Coach Roc plays major role for Auburn's newest commitment
Ashley Williams is Auburn's newest commitment. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Ohio State Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Buckeyes' Schedule
Expectations are always high for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the 2022 college football season is no exception. Ohio State is coming off a "disappointing" 2021 campaign that saw the Buckeyes win 11 games and the Rose Bowl. Despite this success, fans are eager for a return to the College Football Playoff for a shot at a national title.
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
UVA coach Clint Sintim discusses the linebacker room as Virginia begins fall camp
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- When you think of Virginia's linebacker, your mind quickly thinks of Nick Jackson. The veteran leader was one of 90 defensive players across the country that comprised the Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday. He led the ACC in tackles with 117 last season, which earned him a spot in the Second Team All-ACC accolades in 2021, the second-straight year he earned an All-ACC distinction. In his junior campaign, he compiled six tackles for loss, broke up two passes and was credited with six quarterback hurries. He recorded seven double-digit tackling efforts and his 9.8 tackles per game ranked 14th in the country.
A quarterback's off days put pressure on the run game to produce
In his six seasons calling plays in college football, Graham Harrell has never asked for more handoffs than passes. That might not be surprising for someone with his pedigree as a passer in college and the NFL plus the students he mentored as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Texas and USC.
Four-star guard Chris Johnson announces commitment to Kansas
Fresh off a national championship, Kansas basketball is on the board in the class of 2023. On Tuesday night, Chris Johnson — a four-star guard — announced his commitment to Bill Self and the Jayhawks. Johnson picks the Jayhawks over a wealth of offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas and UCLA. He amassed 18 total offers during the recruiting process.
Four-star guard Trey Green set to announce college decision on Saturday
Yesterday four-star guard Trey Green announced that he will make his college decision this Saturday, August 6th. A sub-six foot guard by way of Mooresville (N.C.) Green cut his list of options down to a final five that includes LSU, Miami, VCU, Virginia, and Xavier. “It was just the relationships...
Four players no longer with ASU as team prepares for camp
Junior defensive end Stanley Lambert, sophomore linebacker Jaydon Williams and sophomore safety T Lee are not part of Arizona State's program as the team prepares to start camp practices Wednesday, according to its head coach Herm Edwards. A fourth player, sophomore tight end Jake Ray, is no longer listed on the team's roster after not practicing in the last year due to a health-related matter, two people familiar with his situation told Sun Devil Source.
Iowa Football: Five potential breakout candidates during fall camp
Iowa football kicks off fall camp this week as the Hawkeyes will look toward putting together a successful 2022 campaign. Iowa had a strong 2021 season as the Hawkeyes finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, which was good enough to put them in the Big Ten Championship against Michigan.
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
A 2023 Four-Star prospect is trending towards MSU. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Marcus Calvin announces commitment to Kansas
KU football added another defensive lineman to its 2023 class on Monday night, landing a verbal pledge from Marcus Calvin. The three-star defensive tackle is the third defensive lineman to commit to KU this cycle and Calvin picked the Jayhawks over a Power 5 offer from Vanderbilt and several other FBS offers. Calvin took his official visit to KU back in June.
Florida transfer QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson getting opportunities from Day 1 in Syracuse football camp (videos)
Syracuse football opened preseason camp on Wednesday morning and jumped right into the competition with a goal-line period. Returning starting quarterback Garrett Shrader handled the first batch of reps, working with the first-team offense, but Florida transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was next in line. The redshirt freshman is being evaluated...
Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio Stadium
Members of the Ohio State Marching Band celebrate during the Ohio State-Tulsa game Sept. 18, 2021. Ohio State won 41-20. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. On Oct. 7, 1922, Ohio State defeated Ohio Wesleyan in its first game at Ohio Stadium.
The Block: Jayden Daniels didn't leave Arizona State to sit on LSU's bench
In this excerpt from "The Block", Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer talk about the quarterback battle brewing in Baton Rouge.
