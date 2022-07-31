Man shot in southeast Fresno early Sunday, cops say

www.yourcentralvalley.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
KMPH.com
56-year-old man reported missing out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community Tuesday afternoon, seeking help in locating a 56-year-old man now considered missing. According to Fresno Police, Patrick Tovar was last seen on Friday, July 22, leaving Community Regional Medical Center and lives in the 300 block of North Blackstone Avenue.
Burglary suspect arrested after chase in northwest Fresno
One burglary suspect is in custody after a chase and arrest in northwest Fresno.
Bakersfield Now
2 suspects arrested in connection with 13 armed robberies: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Wasco men were arrested for their suspected involvement in 13 armed robberies in multiple counties including Kern and Fresno. Aaron Corcuera, 20 and Christian Rios, 20 are suspected of robbing 13 gas stations and restaurants in Kern, Tulare, Madera and Fresno counties between July 17, 2022 and July 24, 2022.
Terrified family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as Fresno County deputies
A Fresno County family faced utter terror when several armed men cut the locks on their gate, then drove in with red and blue lights on top of a black car on Tuesday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man critically wounded in southeast Fresno shooting
Fresno Police say they were called out to a neighborhood near East Woodward and South Hayston Avenues on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a hispanic man in his late 30s with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.
Kidnapping victim found safe in Merced, suspect arrested, police say
The victim has been found safe. RJ Blueford was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail.
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO arrests 2 in serial robbery investigation
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Wasco men identified as suspects in a string of armed robberies. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, of Wasco, are suspected of being involved in 17 robberies that took place in Fresno, Kern, Madera and Tulare counties between July 17 and July 25, according to a KCSO news release.
Cousins who drowned in northeast Fresno pond identified
We now know the names of the two cousins who died in a northeast Fresno pond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple hospitalized after Greyhound bus crashes off Highway 99 near Tulare, CHP says
There were 34 passengers on board, and 21 people were taken to at least three different hospitals with minor to moderate injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
'Street beef' blamed for shooting that wounds 6-year-old, 2 adults at youth football game
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland youth football team on Monday apologized to the community after a shooting during the team's game over the weekend left three people, including a 6-year-old girl, wounded. A chaotic scene unfolded Sunday afternoon at Oakland Technical High School where two Pop Warner football teams, the...
KMPH.com
Man shot multiple times in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Early Sunday morning in Southeast Fresno. At around 12:30 a.m. Fresno Police responded to calls about a gunshot victim near Ezie Avenue and Dayton Avenue. When police arrived, they found an adult male in front of...
GV Wire
Keep Ordering the Gang and Gun Sweeps, Chief Balderrama
Fresno is damn lucky to have Paco Balderrama as police chief. And not someone making nice with progressives who portray gang members and other violent criminals as victims of failed social systems. The Fresno Police Department is entrusted with keeping all of our community as safe as possible. The first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Man Injured in Seven-Vehicle Crash on Clovis Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Multi-Vehicle Collision near Highway 99 Leaves One Man Injured. The incident happened on July 29th, when a sweeper truck driver fell asleep behind the wheel. According to reports, the truck driver failed to stop at a red light and rear-ended a van. The truck continued driving and hit a power pole, bringing it down onto the road.
Fresno killer to serve two life sentences after second murder arrest
A murderer with a history of violence got rejected when he asked a Fresno County judge for a break.
L.A. Weekly
Diana Hernandez Killed in Hit-and-Run on Tulare Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Andres Rodriguez-Cervantes Arrested after Traffic Accident near 9th Street. The incident happened on July 24th, just before 9:00 p.m., on Tulare Avenue near 9th Street. According to reports, police responded to a hit-and-run call. When they arrived, they found Hernandez laying on the ground. Medics attempted life-saving aid on the victim, but they were unsuccessful. Officials then pronounced 56-year-old Hernandez dead at the scene, due to the extent of her injuries.
Woman hospitalized after motorcycle crash in southwest Fresno, police say
Police say the rider was east on California when she tried to make a turn on Tulare Street, hit a curb and crashed into a fence.
Man mauled to death by 5 dogs in Selma, police say
Selma police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was attacked and killed by five dogs that had escaped from a nearby home. on Sunday afternoon.
Clovis police car involved in crash with Tesla
Authorities are investigating a crash that involved a Clovis police car and a Tesla.
59-year-old man mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Fresno County
SELMA, Fresno County -- A man in Fresno County was mauled to death by a pack of dogs on Sunday, the Selma Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived on scene, an individual was attempting to separate the dogs from the 59-year-old victim. First aid was administered and the man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the department said. The number of dogs involved or type of breed was not specified.The dogs escaped from a nearby residence and attacked the man while he was walking through the neighborhood, investigators learned. The...
'The kids were crying, hysterical': Gunshots ring out as Fresno football team plays in Oakland
Shots rang out at Oakland Tech High School, where a Fresno team, the Valley Boyz, were playing the Oakland Dynamites Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0