Man shot in southeast Fresno early Sunday, cops say

SELMA, Fresno County -- A man in Fresno County was mauled to death by a pack of dogs on Sunday, the Selma Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived on scene, an individual was attempting to separate the dogs from the 59-year-old victim. First aid was administered and the man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the department said. The number of dogs involved or type of breed was not specified.The dogs escaped from a nearby residence and attacked the man while he was walking through the neighborhood, investigators learned. The...

2 DAYS AGO