Police identified two men found dead in West Greenwich pond

Man, 25, shot in arm in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm in Central Falls on Tuesday night. Central Falls Police Maj. Christopher Reed said shots had been fired just before 9:30 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Rhode...
ABC6.com
Department of Environmental Management identifies woman, 57, accused of ramming car into police cruisers during chase
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has identified a 57-year-old woman accused of ramming her car into police cruisers during a chase Tuesday. Elise Collins, of Attleboro, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. According to Rhode Island court documents, Collins appeared in court...
ABC6.com
Warwick police search for 2 men accused of breaking into school
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police are searching for two men accused of breaking into a school last month. Police shared surveillance photos of two men who allegedly broke into West Bay Collaborative. Anyone who has information can call the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4264.
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood
Police are searching for whoever shot and injured a man in Fall River Tuesday afternoon.
Woman charged with ramming police vehicles in Narragansett
An Attleboro woman is facing a felony charge after she led officers on a chase and intentionally rammed into several vehicles in Narragansett on Tuesday.
fallriverreporter.com
Multiple people, including firefighter, shot with pellets in Fall River near shooting scene, two charged
Two people have been charged after reportedly hitting multiple people, including a firefighter, with BB pellets. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro, members of the fire department were on Fourth Street this evening providing assistance to the police department relative to the shooting which had taken place earlier in the day.
Car crashes off side of road in Lincoln Woods
The car sustained serious damage but state police said no one was in the car when they arrived.
Turnto10.com
Man injured in targeted shooting in Cranston, police say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A man suffered gunshot wounds after someone walked up to a Cranston home and fired multiple rounds, Cranston police said Tuesday. Police responded at about 11 p.m. Monday to a home on Mica Avenue, where officers found a 32-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. The...
ABC6.com
Providence man accused of breaking into car arrested in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Bellingham police said Wednesday that a Providence man, who is accused of breaking into several cars, was arrested in the early morning. Police said that 26-year-old Thony Greene is allegedly responsible for numerous break-ins around the town. Investigators were called to Muron Avenue at about...
ABC6.com
2 youths facing charges for shooting BB gun at firefighter, bystanders in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Two juveniles are facing charges after they were accused of shooting a BB gun at first responders and bystanders during a separate shooting investigation Tuesday night. According to police, firefighters were assisting police with a shooting investigation on Fourth Street, when a firefighter was...
I-Team: Robbery suspect's uniform, equipment stolen from police supply store
BOSTON - Police say a surveillance photo shows Anthony Miele in a ballistic vest, face mask and goggles holding up an Easton bank at gunpoint. A month later police posted a photo of Miele after allegedly attempting to rob another bank in Norton, this time he was dressed in what appeared to be a full police uniform and vest. The I-Team has learned investigators believe some of Miele's uniform and equipment was stolen in the March break-in at Andrea's Police Supply store in Weymouth. At that time, no one from the store wanted to talk to the I-Team about the theft...
DEM: Driver intentionally rams into cars in Narragansett
An investigation is underway after a woman led officers on a chase and intentionally rammed into several vehicles, according to the DEM.
One year later, police still searching for Warwick woman’s killer
It's been one year since 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann was gunned down during a night out with friends in Providence.
ABC6.com
Two boats sank during Aquapalooza, police say
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police confirmed to ABC 6 that two boats sunk during Aquapalooza over the weekend. This comes as annually thousands of boaters headed to the waters at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Two men were also arrested during the event, police said. Portsmouth police said...
ABC6.com
Cranston police search for suspect accused of credit and debit card theft
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said Monday they’re searching for a suspect accused of stealing credit and debit cards last month. Police said a car parked on Dyer Avenue was broken into around noon. The credit and debit cards in the vehicle was stolen and then used...
ABC6.com
Westport police search for man accused of breaking into restaurant
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Westport police said Tuesday that they are searching for a man who is accused of breaking into a local restaurant. Investigators said that the man allegedly broke into the Back Eddy Restaurant. No further information was provided. Anyone with more information regarding the man’s identity...
WCVB
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
4 people, 2 dogs saved from burning Providence home
Firefighters crawled through smoke and flames to rescue two adults, two children, and two dogs who were trapped in the bathroom on the third floor.
ABC6.com
Year after Miya Brophy Baermann’s killing, no arrests have been made
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Monday marks one year since 24-year-old Miya Brophy Baermann was shot and killed in Providence. Police said that she was standing on the sidewalk of Olney Street talking to a friend, when she was killed by a drive-by shooter. Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin on...
Turnto10.com
Woman accused of stealing from Little Compton resident in her care
Little Compton police said Tuesday that they arrested a woman accused of stealing money from an elderly resident in her care. Police said Jahlena Ann Giron, 33, of Providence faces charges of exploitation, larceny, forgery and obtaining property by false pretenses. They said on one occasion, Giron withdrew $300 from...
