ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

You could get paid to eat candy as a Canadian company's chief candy officer

By Shauneen Miranda
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mN6it_0gzitsov00

Turns out you might be able to eat candy for a living — and make thousands in the process.

Canada's Candy Funhouse is hiring a chief candy officer, according to a recent job posting.

"Do you love all things candy and chocolate? Are you passionate about confectionary treats and exploring unreleased and existing products? If so, this is the PERFECT position for you!" the description reads on LinkedIn.

The Ontario-based company said the position pays $100,000 Canadian dollars ($78,167.70 U.S. dollars) annually. The job can be remote or based in its Canada or New Jersey offices.

The chief candy officer will serve as head taste tester and try over 3,500 products each month.

Besides eating about 113 pieces of candy a day, the chief candy officer will lead the company's "FUNhouse" candy strategy, run candy board meetings and have a say in which products Candy Funhouse will carry.

The chief candy officer will also approve candy inventory and designate spotlight treats with an official stamp of approval.

Applicants can be as young as 5 years old and must reside in North America.

"All you need is a passion for candy, pop culture, and a sweet tooth!" part of the job posting reads.

The chief candy officer will also undergo "extensive palate training," according to the description.

So far, nearly 6,500 people have applied to the job on LinkedIn. Inquiries on the job are so high that the company said its usual response time is delayed.

Applicants have until Aug. 31 to apply. No previous experience is necessary.

The position would no doubt involve excessive consumption of sugar, which the World Health Organization recommends limiting to 10% of one's daily calories. Too much sugar can increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

The job posting specifies that the position comes with an "extensive dental plan."

Comments / 7

Related
CNBC

This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply

Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Chocolate#Linkedin#Calories#Funhouse
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Jobs
shefinds

Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note

Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Employee Denied Pay Raise Gets "Revenge" on Boss by Getting Entire Department to Leave

Even though there are a lot of industries offering pay raises, salaries still aren't matching the rate of inflation which means that for most people, they're either making the same amount of money as they were before, or even less. That, coupled with the increased cost of living across the United States, and it being harder now for the average American to own a house than it was during the Great Depression, it's understandable why many folks are so concerned with receiving higher pay.
BUSINESS
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
PHOENIX, AZ
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
117K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy