It came home: England beats Germany in ET to win historic Women's Euro title

By Agence France-Presse
 3 days ago
FOX Sports

Chloe Kelly wins Euro 2022 for England with extra-time goal

Football finally came home on Sunday thanks to England's women. A year after England's men's national team lost the final of the European Championship to Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, the Lionesses avoided the same fate by dropping old enemy Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 decider at the same iconic venue.
The US Sun

When is England Women’s next match?

ENGLAND'S 56 years of misery was put to an end when the Lionesses defeated Germany in a record breaking Women's Euro final - and fans are itching to see them back in action. The Lionesses had a phenomenal tournament, winning every single match and only conceding two goals. And a...
BBC

Transfer news: United in for Sesko as defenders set to leave

Red Bull Salzburg are open to offers in excess of £45m for 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who is a target for Manchester United, as well as for Chelsea and Newcastle United. (i Sport), external. United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to sell six defenders before the end...
The Independent

‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England

German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but...
ESPN

England's Alessia Russo: We are ready for USWNT challenge in October

Alessia Russo has said England's Euro 2022 winners are ready for the challenge of facing world champions United States in an "amazing" occasion at Wembley Stadium in October. Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses, who claimed England women's first major trophy by beating Germany in the final at Wembley on Sunday, will face the four-time World Cup winners for the first time since 2020 in a friendly on Oct 7.
theScore

EPL 2022-23: Best bets to win it all

The 2022-23 EPL campaign begins in just a couple of days. Let's take a look at where the value lies for league winners in what promises to be an enticing and action-packed season. TEAM ODDS. Manchester City -175 Liverpool +250. Tottenham +1200. Chelsea +1600. Arsenal +2800. Manchester United +2800. Newcastle...
BBC

'Phillips' £10m asking price is too much'

Journalist Luke Edwards expects Nat Phillips to leave Anfield this summer, but he says Liverpool will probably have to lower their asking price. Bournemouth and Fulham are both keen to sign the centre-back, but the Reds reportedly want more than £10m. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He’s...
FOX Sports

Injured Juventus midfielder McKennie to miss start of season

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the start of Serie A with a shoulder injury. After the United States international was sidelined for Juventus’ final friendly of its tour of his homeland — a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid — tests in Turin on Monday revealed McKennie has “a capsular lesion of the left shoulder” and will be out for at least three weeks.
