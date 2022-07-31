It came home: England beats Germany in ET to win historic Women's Euro title

www.thescore.com
RB Leipzig Leading Race Against Newcastle and Juventus For Chelsea Star Timo Werner
The 26-year-old has many suitors this transfer window as he looks to leave Stamford Bridge.
Report: Phil Foden Agrees New Long-Term Deal At Manchester City
Manchester City's Phil Foden has agreed to a new long-term deal at the club. City have already tied Riyad Mahrez and Rodri down the new deals this window, so it was only a matter of time before Phil Foden's deal was agreed.
Lionesses’ Earnings For Euro 2022 Is Same As Cristiano Ronaldo’s Daily Pay At Manchester United
Members of the Lionesses squad will each get £55,000 for winning the Euro 2022 tournament, which is the same amount as Cristiano Ronaldo earns per day. The prize package was pre agreed between the team and the Football Association and the bonus for lifting the trophy was set at £55,000.
Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk Has Given Erling Haaland Some Advice
Virgil Van Dijk came up against Erling Haaland in a Manchester City shirt for the first time in the Community Shield with the Dutchman coming out on top as his side won 3-1 but he had some words for City's new main man.
UEFA Women's Euro 2022: Best Photos From England's History-Making Win Over Germany
Check out some of the best photos from what was a landmark day in British sports.
FOX Sports
Chloe Kelly wins Euro 2022 for England with extra-time goal
Football finally came home on Sunday thanks to England's women. A year after England's men's national team lost the final of the European Championship to Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, the Lionesses avoided the same fate by dropping old enemy Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 decider at the same iconic venue.
When is England Women’s next match?
ENGLAND'S 56 years of misery was put to an end when the Lionesses defeated Germany in a record breaking Women's Euro final - and fans are itching to see them back in action. The Lionesses had a phenomenal tournament, winning every single match and only conceding two goals. And a...
FIFA・
Euro 2022: our writers select their highs and lows from the tournament
From Georgia Stanway’s rocket to Alexandra Popp’s heartbreak via some electric matches in front of record-breaking crowds
BBC
Rangers set for Monaco or PSV, Hearts face Linfield or Zurich & Dundee Utd could meet Riga or Gil Vicente
Champions League qualifying: Union Saint-Gilloise v Rangers. Venue: Den Dreef, Leuven Date: Tuesday, 2 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Monaco or PSV Eindhoven will stand between Rangers and a place in the Champions League group...
BBC
Transfer news: United in for Sesko as defenders set to leave
Red Bull Salzburg are open to offers in excess of £45m for 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who is a target for Manchester United, as well as for Chelsea and Newcastle United. (i Sport), external. United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to sell six defenders before the end...
‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England
German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but...
ESPN
England's Alessia Russo: We are ready for USWNT challenge in October
Alessia Russo has said England's Euro 2022 winners are ready for the challenge of facing world champions United States in an "amazing" occasion at Wembley Stadium in October. Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses, who claimed England women's first major trophy by beating Germany in the final at Wembley on Sunday, will face the four-time World Cup winners for the first time since 2020 in a friendly on Oct 7.
theScore
EPL 2022-23: Best bets to win it all
The 2022-23 EPL campaign begins in just a couple of days. Let's take a look at where the value lies for league winners in what promises to be an enticing and action-packed season. TEAM ODDS. Manchester City -175 Liverpool +250. Tottenham +1200. Chelsea +1600. Arsenal +2800. Manchester United +2800. Newcastle...
BBC
'Phillips' £10m asking price is too much'
Journalist Luke Edwards expects Nat Phillips to leave Anfield this summer, but he says Liverpool will probably have to lower their asking price. Bournemouth and Fulham are both keen to sign the centre-back, but the Reds reportedly want more than £10m. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He’s...
BBC
World Cup qualifying: Wales' key clash with Slovenia to be watched by record crowd
Wales will be backed by a record crowd for a home women's international in their key World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on Tuesday, 6 September. The Football Association of Wales says there has been a "surge in ticket sales on the back of a record-breaking Euro 2022 tournament". The current...
‘Fantastic Player’ - Pundit Urges Premier League Club to Sign Chelsea Forward
Noel Whelan thinks a Premier League club should try and sign Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech this summer.
ESPN
England urge British Prime Minister hopefuls to act on women's game after Euro success
Newly crowned women's European champions England have written an open letter to the two candidates to be the next British Prime Minister calling for greater opportunities for girls to play football in schools and reminding them that the women's game still has a long way to go. In a letter...
MLS・
Scottish salmon industry urges ministers to act over Dover delays
Action urged over Brexit-related delays of up to 48 hours caused by queues on the UK side of Channel
Report: Chelsea Have Blocked A Move For Malang Sarr After Fulham's Offer
Newly promoted winners of the Championship Fulham look to strengthen their defense with Chelsea defender Malang Sarr on the shopping list.
FOX Sports
Injured Juventus midfielder McKennie to miss start of season
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the start of Serie A with a shoulder injury. After the United States international was sidelined for Juventus’ final friendly of its tour of his homeland — a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid — tests in Turin on Monday revealed McKennie has “a capsular lesion of the left shoulder” and will be out for at least three weeks.
