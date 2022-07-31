'Up to our armpits in osprey': Pair of birds raising chick in Annapolis mall parking lot

wjla.com
Birds of prey find Md. mall parking lot as an unlikely ‘alternative’ home
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Fresh seafood is on special this summer at the Westfield Annapolis Mall. As many shoppers and diners have noticed in recent weeks, a pair of osprey are raising a chick on a lighting fixture outside the former Macaroni Grill, near the intersection of Generals Highway and Bestgate Road.
WJLA
Professional trappers working to catch sick fox roaming Arlington neighborhood
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Foxes are known for being sly and that has made things tougher for a neighborhood in Arlington where professionals are working to catch foxes suspected of having mange. The operation has grown from volunteers working with non-profits to hiring professional trappers. It's unclear exactly where...
WJLA
Father loses son's Crocs shoe during hike in Silver Spring, makes Twitter plea for return
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7NEWS) — Calling all good Samaritans! There is a tiny Crocs shoe left behind in Silver Spring, Md. that needs to be returned to its rightful owner. Jonah Furman posted a tweet on Wednesday in hopes the child's shoe might be returned to his son. The shoe was lost somewhere between Montgomery Hills Park and Getty Park, Furman tweeted.
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
Man, Boy Go Missing In Maryland While Swimming In Potomac River
The search is on in Charles County as all hands are on deck as they attempt to locate a missing man and boy who were lost swimming in the Potomac River. On Monday afternoon, the pair was reported missing near Swan Point in Newburg, though the search had to be temporarily suspended due to darkness.
Bay Journal
Maryland regulators tentatively approve wastewater permit for massive salmon farm
A proposed indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is poised to clear a key regulatory hurdle over critics’ fearsthat its discharges will threaten the state’s only Atlantic sturgeon spawning grounds. The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a tentative permit that would allow the salmon-rearing...
WJLA
New Traveling Exhibit at the Reston Museum
Washington ABC7 — A new traveling exhibit is coming to the Reston Museum and it's all about understanding the 400-year struggle for black equality in Virginia. Alexandra Campbell, Executive Director of the Reston Museum discussed what can be experienced at the exhibit.
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
Illegal fireworks cause $10,000 in damage in Eastern Shore community
Multiple homes were damaged by illegal fireworks Monday night in Cambridge, Dorchester County, reports the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
It started with a Tobacco Barn
Barn wedding venues have grown in popularity over the past several years, and when Cindy Bliss found herself back on the family farm, as well as the owner of a spacious, authentic tobacco barn, she made it a source of income as the only permitted tobacco barn for events and weddings in Charles County. Her […]
Bay Net
Father And Son Found Deceased After Swimming In The Potomac River
COBB ISLAND, Md. – Yesterday evening a father and son were reportedly missing after going out in the Potomac River from Swan Point. The child was found deceased last night. Search teams continued this morning and located the father, deceased. Continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk...
WTOP
Father, son missing in Potomac River
A father and son disappeared while swimming in the Potomac River Monday evening in Charles County, Maryland, and search efforts are underway Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, state and local officials have been searching for the two near Swan Point. #CoastGuard, state, locals, search Potomac River for...
foxbaltimore.com
Decades old pieces of military munitions debris discovered on Assateague Island
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A partial beach closure is in effect at Assateague Island after the discovery of multiple pieces of military munitions debris on the beach. According to officials, at least seven pieces of the debris was found in the last two weeks. During the 1940s, the US Navy used this area of Assateague Island as a test range for rockets and bombs, a news release explained. In the 1950s a clean up was done, and munitions debris was buried in pits on the island.
WJLA
WATCH OUT | Fairfax County officials asks residents to look out for spotted lanternflys
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — While it hasn’t been spotted in Fairfax County yet, officials warn that the spotted lanternfly is getting closer as it was sighted in Loudoun County this summer. Spotted lanternflies are not native to the United States and feast on more than 70 plant species,...
WJLA
Search underway in Md. for father, 10-year-old son missing in Potomac River: USCG
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A search is underway Tuesday for a father and his ten-year-old son after the pair became distressed while swimming in the Potomac River on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic. The search is happening south of the 301 bridge near...
Nottingham residents on eighth day without water in their own homes
Community members said they weren't given much notice, and that it would take a few hours and to not use the water for the day. Some continued to use the water while repairs were being made.
wfmd.com
Frederick Woman Run Over Intentionally By Vehicle Remains In Trauma Center
Benefit planned for this weekend to help with medical expenses. Frederick, Md. (NS) – A Frederick County mother, Fran Cornell, is living a parent’s worst nightmare. Her daughter Jami, a well-known local barrel racer, was seriously injured by a vehicle. “About 8:30 on Wednesday night, July 13, I...
WJLA
Beloved DC veteran, 'The Good Morning Man,' dies after battling terminal illness
Washington, D.C. (7News) — A beloved Washington, D.C. veteran, Larry Tutt, who was known for his kindness and positivity has died after battling liver cancer. Every morning, Monday through Friday, the 64-year-old sitting at 15th and K Streets in Northwest D.C. welcomed commuters to another day with a hearty 'good morning.'
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
