Annapolis, MD

'Up to our armpits in osprey': Pair of birds raising chick in Annapolis mall parking lot

By REBECCA RITZEL, Capital Gazette undefined
WJLA
 3 days ago
CBS Baltimore

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
EMMITSBURG, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store

Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

New Traveling Exhibit at the Reston Museum

Washington ABC7 — A new traveling exhibit is coming to the Reston Museum and it's all about understanding the 400-year struggle for black equality in Virginia. Alexandra Campbell, Executive Director of the Reston Museum discussed what can be experienced at the exhibit.
RESTON, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

It started with a Tobacco Barn

Barn wedding venues have grown in popularity over the past several years, and when Cindy Bliss found herself back on the family farm, as well as the owner of a spacious, authentic tobacco barn, she made it a source of income as the only permitted tobacco barn for events and weddings in Charles County. Her […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Father And Son Found Deceased After Swimming In The Potomac River

COBB ISLAND, Md. – Yesterday evening a father and son were reportedly missing after going out in the Potomac River from Swan Point. The child was found deceased last night. Search teams continued this morning and located the father, deceased. Continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk...
COBB ISLAND, MD
WTOP

Father, son missing in Potomac River

A father and son disappeared while swimming in the Potomac River Monday evening in Charles County, Maryland, and search efforts are underway Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, state and local officials have been searching for the two near Swan Point. #CoastGuard, state, locals, search Potomac River for...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Decades old pieces of military munitions debris discovered on Assateague Island

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A partial beach closure is in effect at Assateague Island after the discovery of multiple pieces of military munitions debris on the beach. According to officials, at least seven pieces of the debris was found in the last two weeks. During the 1940s, the US Navy used this area of Assateague Island as a test range for rockets and bombs, a news release explained. In the 1950s a clean up was done, and munitions debris was buried in pits on the island.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
WASHINGTON, DC

