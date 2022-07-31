ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Lorain: Police shooting leaves man, 48, dead, K-9 injured with stab wounds

By Spencer Mahon
Morning Journal
 3 days ago
Chronicle-Telegram

Police identify deceased in officer involved shooting

LORAIN — The Elyria Police Department have identified the man killed by Lorain police on Saturday. Charles White, 48, was shot and killed by officers while they were attempting to serve a warrant for felonious assault, according to a news release from Elyria police, who are overseeing the investigation.
cleveland19.com

Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
AKRON, OH

