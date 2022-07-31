Child, 3, Airlifted After Shooting Himself With Handgun In Suburban Philly Parking Lot

Caln Township PD Photo Credit: Caln Township PD

A 3-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm in Suburban Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities said.

The toddler was struck once in the lower abdomen while in a black Dodge Durango, parked in the Caln Plaza shopping center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, local police said.

The child’s father, Jameer Walker, 23, of Thorndale, called for help after the firearm discharged. The 9mm handgun which was recovered at the scene.

The child was rushed to Paoli hospital in critical condition then flown to Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia. He went into emergency surgery.

Detectives were investigating conflicting reports regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and has information is urged to call police at 610-383-7000.

This is the second accidental discharge of a firearm that resulted in injury in a parking lot in the township in less than a week. Earlier in the week, an adult male was struck in the leg when his firearm discharged as he was entering his vehicle in the Rite Aid parking lot in Thorndale.

Caln Police Chief Joseph Elias stressed the importance of responsible gun ownership.

“Always treat firearms as if they are loaded. Keep your finger away from the trigger until you’re ready to shoot and don’t depend on any mechanical device for safety," the chief said.

"Be aware of your surroundings when handling a firearm - an accidental discharge can strike anyone nearby. Keep all firearms, loaded or unloaded, away from children – period. Handling any firearm must always be performed carefully with a serious mind and a full grasp of the potential consequences.”

