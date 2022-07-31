1 GM’s bonkers Jayson Tatum-Kevin Durant trade take involving Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart

clutchpoints.com
‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ
Shareef O’Neal did not exactly make waves during his brief Summer League stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. The son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal was not able to secure his spot on the team this coming season, but at least he did enough to warrant a deal with […] The post ‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line
It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement draws strong take from Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors have guaranteed money committed to 13 players for 2022-23 after officially signing veteran free agent JaMychal Green and second-round pick Ryan Rollins. They’ll enter training camp in late September with one open roster spot, either signing the winner of an open camp competition on the cheap or keeping it vacant all season for luxury-tax savings.
Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’
Bob Cousy spoke about his former teammate Bill Russell after Russell died Sunday at age 88. The post Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox have had a confusing trade deadline, to say the least. After Chaim Bloom started pulling the trigger on some trades, the direction the Red Sox are headed was made even less clear, prompting a brutally honest response from shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Amid the flurry of activity in Boston, Bogaerts couldn’t hide […] The post Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox star JD Martinez reveals most bizarre part of Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox made a couple of trades prior to Monday’s showdown against the Houston Astros. Among the deals included the decision to offload Christian Vazquez to Houston, making for a bit of an awkward exit on Monday. In fact, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Red Sox’s (now former) catcher had just finished up going through hitters meetings with the club when the trade was made official, prompting a confused response from JD Martinez.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’
Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOOK: Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story On Monday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving posted to his Instagram story on Monday. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics in April.
The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gilbert Arenas tells Utah Jazz that current version of Dwyane Wade is better than players they got for Rudy Gobert
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted a quick video of him on the basketball court recently, and former NBA star Gilbert Arenas took it as an opportunity to clown the Utah Jazz. As Heat fans know, Wade is now a partial owner of the Jazz organization. Earlier this offseason, the...
Lakers Playoff Hero Takes Big Shot at Shareef with Possible Call to Shaq
Former Lakers playoff hero Robert Horry gives NBA Shaq's son Shareef O'Neal a reality check.
NBC Sports
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
Warriors Steve Kerr Gives Big Update On Team's Starting Rotation
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says that Kevon Looney will remain the team’s starting center for the start of the 2022-23 season with former No. 2 pick James Wiseman returning from injury.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Posts A Cryptic Message About Leaving The Phoenix Suns This Offseason: "I Believe Its Time For A Change."
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have built a contending team over the last few seasons. After adding Chris Paul ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Suns were expected to push for a title run before Devin Booker got dissatisfied. They made the 2021 NBA Finals but fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2022 Playoffs were a disaster for them after a second-round exit at the hands of the underdog Dallas Mavericks.
NBA・
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
Rafael Devers reveals Red Sox’s promise ahead of trade deadline
It looks like it’s not only Xander Bogaerts that the Boston Red Sox committed to not trading. Apparently, it’s the same case for Rafael Devers. Per Rob Bradford of WEEI, Devers revealed that the Red Sox have told him a couple of days ago that they have no plans of moving him by Tuesday’s trade deadline. While it’s not a surprise given how phenomenal he has been for Boston, it’s definitely a welcome news for the third baseman as he recovers from his right hamstring inflammation.
