Sicklerville, NJ

NJ woman convicted of murder in death of 17-month-old son

By Associated Press
PIX11
 3 days ago

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman was convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son but acquitted of conspiracy in an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill a former boyfriend.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that 45-year-old Heather Reynolds, of Sicklerville, wept as the Camden County jury announced its verdict Thursday. Reynolds, who was also convicted of possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a child, faces a mandatory life prison term when she is sentenced in October.

Prosecutors alleged that Reynolds suffocated her 17-month-old son, Axel, by holding a cleansing wipe over his nose and mouth in May 2018.

Defense attorney Richard Fuschino said he plans to appeal the verdict.

