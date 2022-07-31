ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Popular Actress Comes To The Realization She Might ‘Love WWE’

By Robert Gunier
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Photoshoot

Danica Patrick once joked with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that it was her lifelong dream to be a model. Maybe she wasn't joking, though... The former racing star turned business woman showed off her modeling skills in a funny photoshoot with an avocado. The talent is there... Sports fans appreciated it.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick 'Kiss' Photo Is Going Viral

Danica Patrick recently enjoyed a kiss on a boat, but it's probably not what you expect. The former racing star turned business woman caught her first fish. So, as the rules go, she had to kiss it. "It’s a rule.... you have to (kiss) your first fish!" she wrote on...
MOTORSPORTS
Us Weekly

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Always in our hearts. Hollywood mourned the loss of icons such as Betty White and John Madden in the final days of 2021 — and unfortunately, 2022 also came with celebrity deaths that have fans reeling. The sports world lost a football great in Dan Reeves who passed away on January 1. The 77-year-old Georgia […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Kat Dennings
Person
Max Black
Person
Dakota Kai
Person
Bayley
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement

Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Happy In Her New Relationship'—Plus, Tristan Thompson’s Salty Response

Despite no official confirmation from Khloé Kardashian or any other members of her famous family, it’s still looking like she is moving on from ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson with a private equity investor she met through older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, the pair were introduced to each other at a dinner party – and we couldn’t be happier for her!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#Marvel#Wandavision#Cbs#Infinite Playlist#Iyo
Deadline

ESPY Red Carpet Photos: Lindsey Vonn, Aaron Donald, Stephan Curry, Michelle Wie West & Many More

The red carpet for tonight’s ESPY Awards hosted by Stephan Curry on ESPN was a glittery collision of Hollywood and the sports world. Curry and wife Aisha brought the family and walked the carpet with the likes of Olympic Gold Medalists Lindsey Vonn, Eileen Gu, Allyson Felix and Aly Raisman; Super Bowl Champ Russell Wilson and singer Ciara; and Albert Pujols and Odell Beckham Jr. Also well-represented were the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help

An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Clint Eastwood’s daughter Alison recalls her 'magical' upbringing away from Hollywood: 'Family came first'

Alison Eastwood grew up watching her father play a hero on the big screen – now, she wants to be a heroine for animals in need. The retired actress, who is the daughter of Clint Eastwood and Maggie Johnson, spends much of her time rescuing animals at risk of being euthanized in Southern California’s overcrowded shelters. In 2012, the 50-year-old founded the Eastwood Ranch Foundation, which aims to reduce pet overpopulation and increase adoptions through spay/neuter programs, rescue partnerships, and local education.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'

Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy