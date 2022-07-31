ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando installs new crosswalk on Corrine Drive to help with pedestrian, cyclist safety

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city workers and contractors have finished the latest project to keep people safe on local roads.

Crews installed a new crosswalk on Corrine Drive on Friday.

The crosswalk is designed to help keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.

This also will help the city achieve its goal of zero traffic fatalities and injuries by 2040.

When asked about pedestrian safety, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyre said “people not j-walking, not walking into traffic,” are key factors in reducing the number of deaths.

The project is also part of the Complete Streets Vision developed in 2019.

