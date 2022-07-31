Guests of the Empire State Building’s Observatory will be served artisanal liquor-infused ice cream by Tipsy Scoop

celebratesocializeexplore.life
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2022: Where to Find Free Cookies and Other Sweet Deals
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is Aug. 4, though it's hard to imagine a day we wouldn't celebrate moist, sweet, delicious desserts. The chocolate chip cookie has relatively recent origins, dating back to 1938, when Ruth Graves Wakefield decided to throw a broken-up Nestlé semisweet chocolate bar into her cookie batter at the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts.
What Is The Most Popular Ice Cream in New York State?
Summer in New York is getting HOT, and ice cream is always a wonderful solution for beating the heat. We all have that one (or two) ice cream flavor that is our go-to whenever we go our fo the delectable treat. For me, it's the Banana Cream Pie flavor from Perry's - but that doesn't fall in line with the most popular flavor in New York State.
12tomatoes.com
Would You Drink Velveeta’s New Cheese-Infused Cocktail?
There is nothing quite like enjoying an adult beverage with your friends. It seems as if it is a pastime that many people appreciate, and there are certain things that tend to go along with it. For example, you might enjoy a martini as you sit and nibble on some...
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Martha Stewart Just Shared the Easiest No-Bake Cake Recipe & It’s Perfect for Summer
Set aside some time on a hot summer day to make one of Martha Stewart’s best recipes yet. It’s a no-bake layered cherry cheesecake cake that is totally assembled inside a large mixing bowl. And although it may take some time, the result is well worth the wait.
I Made This No-Bake Pudding Cheesecake from 1972 and This Vintage Dessert Is Ready for a Comeback
The 1972 print ad for the Jell-O No-Bake Cheesecake with Pudding says this recipe is “a perfect summer dessert, because you don’t have to bake it.” Now that I’ve tried it myself, I have to agree, with one caveat: it’d be a welcome dessert any time of the year.
Make delicious homemade ice cream with 3 ingredients, a blender and this recipe
Creamy, smooth and perfumed with pure vanilla, this no churn ice cream will change your life in a way that only ice cream can. This recipe will surely elicit memories of your beloved childhood scoop, each silky spoonful blanketing your palate and delivering nuances of sweet cream. Best of all, made with just three ingredients, this heavenly dessert is quick, easy, and requires no ice cream maker.
12tomatoes.com
Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best
Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
recipesgram.com
Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Pots
The simplest and quickest chocolate dessert that you could ever wish for! This salted caramel chocolate pots are so rich, thick, and creamy with a nice salty flavor on the top! Your family and friends will love them! Plus, you will need around 10 minutes to prepare them plus 5 minutes to cook. Try this recipe:
Reverse-Seared Thick-Cut Pork Chops on the Grill
Reverse-searing is my go-to method for big cuts of meat like a prime rib roast,… The post Reverse-Seared Thick-Cut Pork Chops on the Grill appeared first on Outsider.
Vegan No-Bake Chocolate Cookies: Recipes Worth Cooking
These are the easiest vegan cookies of all time. They are sweet, chocolatey, and chewy. Plus, they’re packed with fiber from rolled oats!. This vegan no-bake chocolate cookies recipe will have you munching in less than 40-minutes. Requiring 5 minutes to prepare, 5 minutes to cook, and 30 to cool.
leitesculinaria.com
Chocolate Zucchini Cake with Buttercream Frosting
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This chocolate zucchini cake with buttercream frosting is rich and decadent, as all chocolate cakes should be. It’s a great way to use up a summer abundance of zucchini and it’s perfect for snacking, birthdays, or when you’ve made all the zucchini bread you can eat.
Ambitious Kitchen’s Cherry Pie Is an Absolute All-Star
A recipe that calls itself “the best” typically raises a red flag for me for being too ambitious. But I figured the swagger was fitting in this case, as the recipe comes from the blog Ambitious Kitchen. Would the touch of amaretto and crumble topping convince me this pie was The Best Cherry Pie You’ll Ever Eat? As part of my cherry pie showdown, I headed to the kitchen to find out.
People
Zoë François' Banana Bread with Chocolate-Hazelnut Swirls
"I’ve created many banana bread recipes over the years but this is my hands-down favorite," says the pastry chef and star of Magnolia Network’s Zoë Bakes. "The butter and brown sugar add to the richness, which makes it dessert-worthy but not so sweet that you can’t also eat it for breakfast"
Every Graeter's Ice Cream Flavor Ranked From Worst To Best
Graeter's is a gourmet ice cream chain based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For over 150 years, the brand has specialized in small batch ice cream made using the French pot freezer process. It only makes two and half gallons at a time, but the resulting ice cream has extremely little trapped air and exceptional smoothness. The brand's chocolate chips — which can be massive – come from a special recipe that keeps them soft in the freezer.
People
Christina Tosi's Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Banana Cookies
"The PB&B flavor combo is one of my all-time favorites," says chef-owner of Milk Bar bakeries Christina Tosi. "The salty-sweetness of this dense, fudgy cookie keeps me coming back bite after bite!" "Everyone loves and has an emotional signpost around peanut butter cookies. It brings a flavor, heartiness and a...
