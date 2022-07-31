www.registercitizen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Register Citizen
2 New Britain residents identified in fatal Massachusetts crash
Massachusetts State Police have identified the Connecticut residents who were killed over the weekend in a crash along Route 290. Luc Morin, 65, and Christine Banavige, 52, were pronounced dead Saturday morning after a two car crash in Worcester, Mass., according to police. The preliminary investigation shows a 52-year-old Worcester,...
Register Citizen
West Haven football and cheering league promotes good sportsmanship and positive communication on and off the field
WEST HAVEN — In the city’s youth football and cheering league, success breeds success and hard work creates future leaders. Mike Last, president of the West Haven Seahawks organization, said he believes there is increased interest in the program because of recent successes — last season, one football team and three cheerleading teams from West Haven traveled to Universal Studios in Florida for national competitions. One of the cheerleading teams emerged as the national champions for the second straight year.
Register Citizen
11 people shot in Hartford in 4 days, police say
HARTFORD — A shooting late Tuesday night injured two men, one critically, police said. They are the 10th and 11th people shot in the capital city in recent days, one of whom died. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street in the southern half of the city shortly...
Register Citizen
New Haven celebrates new West River pedestrian bridge
NEW HAVEN — A long-dilapidated pedestrian bridge over the West River off Valley Street is back in use, replaced with a sleek, new bridge as part of a $123,200 community effort to open neighborhood connections to the five-municipality West River Greenway trail system. A crowd of trail advocates, neighborhood...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
New Haven official: FBI caused West Haven explosions
A New Haven official said the city has spoken to FBI officials about the impact a training drill in late July had on residents along the region’s coastline. New Haven Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana said the city discovered the FBI was running a hazardous device training drill in West Haven that day and made the explosions. A spokesman for the FBI’s New Haven division did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
Register Citizen
Police: World War II-era mortar shells found in Middletown river
MIDDLETOWN — A series of World War II-era mortar shells were removed from the Mattabesset River Tuesday after being found by a resident, according to police. Middletown Police Capt. Brian Hubbs said a resident contacted police after finding the munitions while magnet fishing in the river. The pastime involves...
Register Citizen
Official: Two hospitalized in Bridgeport double-stabbing
BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating the stabbing of a man and woman early Wednesday, a city official said. The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Oak Street, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency management.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials
The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
Register Citizen
Police probe what led to East Hartford teen’s drowning at local pool
EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a “tragic accident.”
Register Citizen
Milford police: Man hit person with car after basketball game fight
MILFORD — A Middletown man was charged Monday with hitting a man with his car after a basketball game, according to police. Brian Kessler, 33, of Middletown, turned himself in on an arrest warrant stemming from an incident on June 28, the Milford Police Department said in a news release.
Register Citizen
Bacteria in water closes Silver Sands, Wadsworth Falls state parks, DEEP says
Silver Sands and Wadsworth Falls state parks have been closed due to water quality, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Tuesday. The states agency collects water samples from parks each week. The state Department of Public Health then analyzes the samples to determine if there are “certain indicator bacteria” in the samples.
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man wounded in East End shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man was shot in the leg Tuesday evening in the city’s East End neighborhood. Bridgeport police said they were called to the 1200 block of Stratford Avenue after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire around 11 p.m. Police were unable to...
Register Citizen
Cromwell zoning board receives applications for marijuana facilities on Berlin Road
CROMWELL — The Cromwell Planning and Zoning Commission recently received two applications requesting special permits for retail cannabis establishments less than a half-mile from each other Route 372/Berlin Road. The applications, dated June 27, are the first of their kind to be submitted to the town since adult-use cannabis...
Register Citizen
Police: Scooter rider hurt after colliding with car in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating after a scooter collided with a car on Monday, leaving the rider with multiple injuries. Investigators determined the driver of a black 2012 Acura had been traveling north on Pembroke Street, when she was struck by a rider on a 2021 Spark Scooter heading east on Boston Avenue, police said.
Register Citizen
Mystic among shoreline dining destinations lauded by New York Times
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The New York Times is the latest national publication to put the spotlight on Mystic's dining scene, also featuring Connecticut shoreline standouts in Old Saybrook, Chester and other southeastern towns. "The area has long been associated with weathered shacks...
Register Citizen
Police: 1 man killed, 2 wounded in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD — One man was killed and two others were wounded Monday night in a shooting in the city, police said. Brian Evans, 23, of Collins Street, was killed in the shooting, marking the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Hartford had the same amount of homicides at this time in 2021, which ended as the deadliest year in the capital city since 2003 when 44 were people were killed, including 16 in a nursing home arson.
Register Citizen
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
Register Citizen
Westbrook man illegally baited ducks by spreading corn, prosecutors say
WESTBROOK — A town man has pleaded guilty to violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act after spreading corn around a hunting blind to attract ducks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut. David Foster, 51, faces up to one year in prison and a fine of up...
Register Citizen
Warrant: Horse trainer accused of torturing animals at White Birch Farm in Portland
PORTLAND — An East Hampton woman has been accused of using inhumane methods while working as a horse trainer at a local farm, according to a warrant for her arrest. Portland police arrested Alexis Wall, 30, last Friday following an investigation by the state Animal Control Unit. Wall was charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty, which include nine counts of torture, seven counts of mutilating or cruelly beating or unjustifiably injuring an animal, two counts of failing to provide proper drink and two counts of overworking, according to the arrest warrant.
Comments / 0