The STYLE Issue: Fabulous: A Look Into the Colorado Drag Scene

yellowscene.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
DougCo Sheriff warns vehicle thefts help power other crimesHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver will pay you $75 to talk about your petDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver housing market shifts to favor buyersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Hotels keep homeless out of hospitals, study showsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Spooky Fun: WitchFest 2022 Is Coming to Colorado
If you love chilly nights, black cats, and all things spooky then this magical event happening in Colorado is for you. According to a press release from Moon Temple Mystery School, WitchFest 2022 is coming soon, so grab your brooms and let's fly!. When + Where is WitchFest 2022?. WitchFest...
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs
Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
This Is Colorado's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Optical illusion
David Newill submitted this photo and note: “While looking at this photo of my son, Matt, and grandson Billy during a visit to Centennial Airport in Denver I noticed a strange unidentifiable airplane! Might those be RR AE3007s strapped to that twin Cessna’s tail? Ha!”. Would you like...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Denver, CO — 20 Top Places!
A rich culture is what beckons many vacationers to Denver, be it for the city’s arts, sports, outdoors, or food. Indeed, the Mile High City is a sophisticated urban jungle littered with creative restaurants that make its food scene a heaven to explore for adventurous foodies. What’s more, you...
5280.com
Fun Things to Do in Denver, August 2 to August 8
Get some midweek stress relief at this recurring yoga series at the Catbird Hotel. Denver Yoga Social instructors will lead yogis through a vinyasa-style sunset class, soundtracked by beats spun by local DJs. Afterwards, guests can continue their relaxation session thanks to an extended happy hour at the Red Barber and free swag from Vibe Foods, Smart Water, and Natalie’s Orchid Juices. Aug. 3–31; Wed 6:30–7:30 p.m.; donation-based, recommended donation of $10–$15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
denverite.com
Established in 1975, an oasis in the city with a devoted following got bought in 2020. What happened next was … it stayed mostly the same?
(Editor’s note: This story, intended for publication July 16, seems to have been held up by web gremlins. Please imagine having read it then. Thank you.) The Mercury Cafe in Five Points was once one of the few places in Denver that a vegetarian or vegan could not just eat, but eat well, a safe harbor of healthy, delicious comfort food for those lost in what was still a cowtown filled with steak houses. It also fed their souls with its retro/world market interior, poetry nights, swing dance lessons, rock shows – an eclectic mix that gave us a reason to gather at 22nd and California to eat, drink, dance and connect.
lifeoncaphill.com
Locally owned and manufactured Wad-Free is the brainchild of a Denver resident
Local inventor and businessowner Cyndi Bray has recently moved the manufacturing of her product, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, to Englewood’s Peak Manufacturing and Fulfillment. Wad-Free by Brayniacs LLC is a laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Bray, a resident of Denver’s University neighborhood, appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” last fall. Her episode — season 13, episode 5 —aired on Nov. 5.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs. There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Colorado spots ranked among best 'stargazing vacations' in nation
It's no secret that Colorado is ripe with stargazing opportunities – the high elevation, great weather, and ample amount of remote backcountry terrain make it a astronomer's dream. That makes it no surprise that two designated 'Dark Sky' places we recently ranked among the top 22 stargazing vacation spots in the country.
Where the Cherry Creek Trail diverts - and why
DENVER — Cyclists and pedestrians who travel along Denver’s Cherry Creek trail are met with an odd permanent detour near Denver Country Club. While the bike path travels all along Cherry Creek from the confluence of the Platte River near downtown, the trail diverges from the creek near Downing Street.
5280.com
9 of Colorado’s Greatest Eating Challenges
You don’t have to be Major League Eating star Joey Chestnut to appreciate a good eating challenge. Maybe chowing down is your talent, and you want to push your stomach to the edge of its capabilities. Maybe you’re a “more is more” type of person, and quantity trumps quality. Or maybe you’re just really, really hungry. Whatever your motivation for eating copious amounts of food, we’re here to support it by rounding up Colorado’s greatest eating challenges, where you can flaunt that appetite and destroy giant pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, and bowls of ramen. Victory is so close you can taste it.
Check Out These Amazing Classic Cars For Sale in Colorado
From eye-catching colors to unique bodies, classic cars have so much character to them. It's really cool when these vintage vehicles are given new life and are fixed up to hit the road again. Classic Cars Currently For Sale in Colorado. Browse through the collection of vintage, antique and classic...
edgewaterecho.com
Colorado Scottish Festival Coming to Edgewater This Weekend
The Colorado Scottish Festival is coming back to Edgewater this Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7! The event will be held at Citizen’s Park (24th and Chase). The two day event features pipe bands, whisky tastings, music, dancing, historic re-enactments and much more.
Washington Examiner
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Timing, totals of increased monsoonal storms this weekend
The monsoon will bring wet weather and heavy rainfall to Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.
Comments / 14