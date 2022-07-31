ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood County, MN

Three injured in two separate crashes on Highway 71 in Redwood County Friday afternoon

myklgr.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.myklgr.com

myklgr.com

Utah man injured in Redwood County rollover Saturday

A Utah man was injured when his vehicle rolled over in Redwood County Saturday morning. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:12 a.m. on July 30, George Casares, age 54, lost control of his Chevrolet Silverado near the intersection of County Road 2 and Highway 71. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled onto its roof.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Four injured in Watonwan County rollover Monday morning

Four people were injured when a pickup overturned in Watonwan County Monday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 6:47 a.m. on Aug. 1, Tokala Timothy Decory, age 17, of Mounds View, was driving a 2013 Dodge pickup eastbound on Highway 60. Near the intersection with 620th Ave., the pickup went off the road and rolled onto its side.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Four injured in Highway 60 crash

Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 60 west of Butterfield Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 when it went off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Tokala Timothy Decory, of Mounds...
BUTTERFIELD, MN
myklgr.com

Glencoe man injured in Renville County crash Wednesday

A Glencoe man was injured when his vehicle went off the road in Renville County Wednesday morning. On July 27, at about 6:27 a.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a one vehicle crash on County Road 20, about three-quarters of a mile south of 840th Ave, about 10 miles northeast of Buffalo Lake.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Detour of Highway 71 in Olivia put off until next week

The detour for the Highway 71 project in Olivia is now set to begin August 9 instead of Monday, Aug. 1, as previously planned. Hwy 71 will be open to two-way traffic during most of construction. Homes and businesses along the project route will remain accessible. Drivers can expect temporary lane and shoulder closures, along with other minor traffic impacts. Pedestrians will encounter temporary sidewalk and ramp closures.
OLIVIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Willmar man told firefighters he was "wasted" following fatal head-on crash

NEW LONDON, Minn. -- An 18-year-old Willmar man faces serious charges accusing him of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana prior to a fatal head-on crash over the weekend. According to charges filed in Kandiyohi County, Daniel Lohse faces criminal vehicular homicide while under influence of alcohol, criminal vehicular operation under influence of alcohol, DWI and underage drinking and driving. The former two counts are felonies while the latter two are misdemeanors. During the overnight hours Sunday, Lohse was allegedly driving drunk after leaving a house party in New London when he swerved into an oncoming vehicle, killing the driver and...
WILLMAR, MN
myklgr.com

Cody Lee Sams

Cody Lee Sams, age 36 of Redwood Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 2, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Gilfillan. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar native writes paranormal thriller

(Willmar MN-) Willmar native Zack Thelen-Liebl has written a book called Chasing Shadows: Genesis. It's a paranormal thriller set in St. Paul in 1924... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Thelen-Liebl ran for mayor of Willmar 8 years ago, and now lives in Stillwater and works full time...
WILLMAR, MN

