SOURCE: Knyzhov ‘Should Be Good to Go’ for Season

NHL
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Todd Marchant; Director of Player Development, Senior Advisor. Chris Morehouse; Director of Amateur Scouting. Ryan Stewart; Pro Personnel, Senior Advisor. Entering his first season as Director of Player Personnel, Fitzgerald will...
The Hockey Writers
Sharks News & Rumors: Marleau, Wilson, Knyzhov & More
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Patrick Marleau’s No. 12 will be retired this upcoming February. Meanwhile, long-time general manager (GM) Doug Wilson will have a banner lifted to the rafters this October. In other news, Nikolai Knyzhov is expected to be ready to go...
Yardbarker
The Next Four
Given how high he set the bar during his first season, at least part of one, with the Edmonton Oilers, it’s going to be a tall order for Evander Kane to replicate that during the new four-year, $20.5 million contract he inked with the Oilers last month. And that’s OK.
NHL
Ostlund evolving with Sabres, 'has every single quality other than size'
BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund keeps improving while he takes the next steps toward his goal of playing in the NHL. A skilled, smooth skater with high hockey sense, vision, competitiveness, and a work ethic to match, Ostlund (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Have to Find Spot for Marco Rossi in Roster for 2022-23
With all the buzz about the Minnesota Wild, there’s one name that has crept up in everyone’s minds: Marco Rossi, the team’s hope for a strong, young center who can lead the way for years to come. The Wild already have great pivots in Ryan Hartman, Frédérick Gaudreau, and Joel Eriksson Ek, but Rossi is their future.
Penguins single-game tickets on sale today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We may be in the midst of the dog days of summer but that doesn't mean many aren't looking forward to fall and hockey season! Beginning today at 10 a.m., Penguins fans can begin purchasing single-game tickets. This includes two preseason games and 41 regular season games at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins drop the puck on the 2022-23 season at PPG Paints Arena against the Arizona Coyotes. More information, as well as the Penguins' schedule, can be found on their website.
NHL
Lightning bring back Namestnikov, add three defensemen
Sign Cole, Fleury, trade McDonagh to Predators for Myers. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Tampa Bay Lightning:. 2021-22 season: 51-23-8, third in Atlantic Division; lost...
Work on ASU's new arena ahead of schedule; NCAA, NHL hockey games expected sooner
An ongoing pandemic. Supply chain issues. The addition of an NHL tenant. Outside factors threatened the timeline of the Arizona State multi-purpose arena's completion and it seemed hard to believe ASU hockey would drop the puck for its first game there on Oct. 14. However, those planning the arena didn't...
NBC Sports
What would a fair contract extension for Pastrnak, Bruins look like?
Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak has just a year remaining on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the NHL. His next extension should be much more player-friendly. And, honestly, Pastrnak deserves it. He's one of the most skilled forwards in the league and an extremely valuable player for...
NHL
Kraken add Burakovsky, try to build winning culture in second season
Hope two-time Cup winner, newcomers Schultz, Bjorkstrand boost power play. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Seattle Kraken:. 2021-22 season: 27-49-6, eighth in Pacific Division; did...
Yardbarker
Inter Miami, Earthquakes chase much-needed points
Two clubs entering August on the outside looking in at playoff spots in their respective conferences face off Wednesday night when the San Jose Earthquakes host Inter Miami. Inter Miami (7-10-5, 26 points) sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference but is just three points back of seventh, the final postseason position. San Jose (5-9-8, 23 points), in 13th in the Western Conference, must make up an eight-point deficit to seventh place.
MLS・
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Bringing Danton Heinen Back Will Be Mutually Beneficial
The Pittsburgh Penguins have already answered, responded to, and addressed most of the rumours that surfaced ahead of the NHL Free Agency period. Evgeni Malkin was re-signed to a surprising four-year, $24.4 million contract the day before it began, and Kris Letang’s future was ironed out on the eve of the NHL Draft. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall even started planning for the aftertimes – that is to say, a foreseeable future where Malkin, Letang, and captain Sidney Crosby are nothing but fond memories – by handing out deals to top prospects Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Owen Pickering as well as young stud Kasperi Kapanen.
