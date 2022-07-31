SOURCE: Knyzhov ‘Should Be Good to Go’ for Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins have already answered, responded to, and addressed most of the rumours that surfaced ahead of the NHL Free Agency period. Evgeni Malkin was re-signed to a surprising four-year, $24.4 million contract the day before it began, and Kris Letang’s future was ironed out on the eve of the NHL Draft. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall even started planning for the aftertimes – that is to say, a foreseeable future where Malkin, Letang, and captain Sidney Crosby are nothing but fond memories – by handing out deals to top prospects Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Owen Pickering as well as young stud Kasperi Kapanen.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO