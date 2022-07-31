Ford Super Duty Discount Offers Non-Existent During July 2022

fordauthority.com
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco, Ranger Plant Manager No Longer With Company
By now, it’s no secret that the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has faced many production-related challenges since its launch. Those include supplier-driven hardtop woes that continue to plague the SUV, as well as a handful of Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine failures that are currently being investigated by the NHTSA. Ford has ditched certain features in an effort to speed up deliveries, but the 2022 Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor both sold out rather quickly, and demand still far exceeds supply. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan Assembly plant manager Erik Williams – who oversaw production of the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, is no longer with the company as of last Thursday.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R 5.2L Supercharged V8 Details Revealed: Video
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was finally revealed earlier this week following months of anticipation, rumors, spy shots, and speculation. One of the worst kept secrets about the F-150 Raptor R, however, was the fact that it’s powered by the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator powerplant, which produces 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque (with the potential to make much more) in the particular application. However, Ford didn’t reveal too many details about the changes it made to this powerplant over the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, though Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained fills that information gap for us in the video below.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
fordauthority.com
U.S. Ford Motor Company Sales Up 37 Percent In July 2022
Ford Motor Company sales jumped 37 percent to 163,942 units during July 2022 in the United States. Sales increased at both FoMoCo brands, Ford and Lincoln. “Ford was America’s best-selling brand in July powered by strong demand across our lineup. Our overall sales rose 37 percent in July and electric vehicle sales grew at three times the rate of the EV segment,” said Vice President, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada, Andrew Frick. “F-Series hit the 60,000-truck mark for the first time this year, with our all-new electric F-150 Lightning having its best sales month yet. Ford SUVs were up 70 percent, while E-Transit leads the electric van space with 95 percent of the electric van segment,” he added.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These 2 Sedans Get 50 Mpg and Have A 10-Year/100,000-Mile Warranty
Looking for a new car and want something that's great on gas? These two sedans are affordable, family friendly, come with a killer warranty, and manage to get over 50 miles per gallon. What more could you want? The post These 2 Sedans Get 50 Mpg and Have A 10-Year/100,000-Mile Warranty appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Sales Lose Nearly Half Segment Share During Q2 2022
RANGER -52.64% 16,201 34,205 -42.03% 33,840 58,371. In Canada, Ford Ranger deliveries totaled 1,255 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 70 percent compared to 4,125 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Ranger sales decreased about 60 percent to 2,491 units. MODEL...
The Worst Deals on New SUVs for July Are Mostly From One Brand
Oddly enough, most of the bad deals on this list come from Kia. Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle can be impossible these days. You can find the worst deals on new SUVs for July below. Even though the cars on this list are over MSRP, that doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with the options. In fact, it means the following SUVs are actually popular enough that buyers are willing to pay extra.
fordauthority.com
1985 Ford Escort RS Once Driven By Princess Diana Headed To Auction
The late Princess Diana had multiple connections to The Blue Oval after her at-the-time-finance Prince Charles gifted her a 1981 Ford Escort Ghia as an engagement gift back in that same year. That particular car is still around and was auctioned off just over a year ago, but it isn’t the only Escort driven by the beloved figure of English monarchy, as this 1985 Ford Escort RS – the last one owned by Princess Diana – is also going up for grabs at Silverstone Auctions’ upcoming sale taking place on August 27th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition Pricing Revealed
The 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition was revealed one month ago as a retro-inspired, two-tone tribute to the iconic pickup’s past. The new model is one of a handful for the 2023 F-150, however, as well as one of several changes taking place in the F-150 lineup for the new model year. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition – which is optional on XLT High 302A equipped pickups – will cost $1,975.
Owning A Ford F-150: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly
The Ford F-150 full sized pickup was introduced in 1948. It has been the best selling vehicle in America since 1981. In January of this year, Ford built the 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the F-series line is the […]
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Debuts With Advanced AWD, Unique Shocks
The fact that more Ford Maverick variants were in the works has long been one of the worst kept secrets in the automotive world, particularly as the compact pickup debuted to much hype and remains a hot commodity to this day. One of those variants was destined to be a more capable off-road version of the Maverick, a fact that became clear after Ford Authority spies spotted a pair of what we believed to be 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor prototypes driving around earlier this month. Now, the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package had been officially revealed, adding to a growing pickup family that also includes the Ford Ranger Tremor, Ford F-150 Tremor, and Ford Super Duty Tremor.
These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy
The 2022 Lexus RX is one of two Lexus SUVs that top the charts. Here's why. The post These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Push Button Cars Are At More Risk Of Being Stolen
Old school and classic car owners are safe on this one. Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, it was my understanding that older cars were more vulnerable to theft because of the ignition systems on newer car, so I guess we’ve come full circle. Most new cars, or even cars made post-2016, come with push button start ignitions, especially more expensive ones. That might have been a huge design mistake by car makers that’s made it easier to steal them. This could be adding to the surge in auto thefts, although, car thieves will always find a way, regardless of the ignition.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-350 XL Regular Cab Dually Prototype Spotted Testing
Ford Authority spies have spotted a host of refreshed 2023 Ford Super Duty prototypes driving around over the past several months, including, most recently, an F-450 King Ranch dually and the rugged, off-road-focused Tremor for the very first time. Now, as we get closer and closer to an official reveal, those same spies have come across yet another camouflaged version of the forthcoming refreshed pickup – this time, a 2023 Ford F-350 XL regular cab dually.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Has Arrived In All 50 U.S. States
Production of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning began at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center back in April, but the all-electric pickup quickly sold out for the 2022 model year, which means that many reservation holders are going to be waiting a while to take delivery. Regardless, the very first F-150 Lightning deliveries began back in May, and the new model has been quickly spreading across the U.S. In fact, at least one 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has now been delivered in all 50 states, according to the automaker.
fordauthority.com
Ford E-Transit Will Not Receive LFP Battery Pack In Near Term
Earlier this month, Ford revealed its latest EV master plan that outlined what the automaker is doing to secure enough raw materials to meet its goal of producing 600,000 all-electric vehicles in 2023 and two million annually by 2026. Aside from casting a wide net in terms of suppliers, FoMoCo also announced that it will be utilizing lithium iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries in the Ford F-150 Lightning in early 2024, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E in 2023. However, the other current Blue Oval EV – the Ford E-Transit – apparently won’t be joining its stablemates in that regard any time soon.
makeuseof.com
The Differences Between Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 EV Charging Explained
EVs are now omnipresent, and you're probably wondering about picking one up for yourself. If you're in the market for a new EV, you need to know all about EV charging. This article will explain the differences between the major charging methods available to get your EV's range topped up again, as well as the pros and cons of using each of the charging methods.
fordauthority.com
Next Generation Ford Ranger Production Aided By New Body Shop
The all-new, next generation Ford Ranger will be produced at multiple facilities around the globe, and the first shipment of the mid-size pickup left one of those plants – Ford Thailand Manufacturing – back in May, while other markets are still waiting for it to launch, though some are experiencing a few teething issues. One of the handful of places building the new Ranger is the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, which has undergone quite a few changes in recent months as it prepares to do just that, gaining a new stamping plant and converting to 35 percent solar power. Now, the Silverton plant has also gained a brand new, high-tech body shop to help build enough next generation Ford Ranger pickups to support 100 global markets.
MotorTrend Magazine
Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Is About to Get Easier
When you buy certain EVs, like the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you might get a free Level 2 AC home charger with it. The only issue is that those OEMs will only cover "standard installation," meaning, if you need to upgrade your electrical panel to work with 240 volts at 40-60 amps, you're eating that upgrade cost. This is a massive challenge for those homeowners as that upgrade doesn't come quick or cheap. Fortunately, there are other solutions coming soon. Siemens and ConnectDER (the "d" is silent) have partnered up to provide an inexpensive alternative to an upgraded electrical panel that still allows owners to connect their Level 2 Chargers.
Lexus Corrects Its 1 Big Mistake With a New Luxury SUV
Is there something missing from the Lexus luxury SUV lineup? Find out what they're doing about it. The post Lexus Corrects Its 1 Big Mistake With a New Luxury SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0