ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lindsay Lohan Seen in 1st Photos With Mom Dina & Siblings Since Surprise Marriage

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30r0df_0gzipVrA00
Image Credit: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Marriage is certainly looking good on Lindsay Lohan! In the first photos with her family since she secretly married her beau Bader Shammas, the Mean Girls star, 36, was all smiles leaving a Broadway show on Saturday, July 30. Flanked by her mother Dina Lohan, sister Ali and brother Cody, Lindsay was spotted at the MJ The Musical wearing a lovely white summer frock, simple yet chic black flats and a plethora of jewelry including that wedding ring!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42QFQO_0gzipVrA00
Lindsay Lohan was spotted at a Broadway show in July 2022. (Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com)

It was only a few weeks ago that the Herbie: Fully Loaded vet surprised fans by announcing she had said “I do” with her handsome entrepreneur hubby via an adorable Instagram post. “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lindsay wrote in a caption on the pic, which also showed off her ring. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything…every woman should feel like this everyday,” she added, with a heart emoji.

The actress took to her Instagram in Nov. 2021 to reveal Bader just popped the question. While showing off her giant sparkler in several snaps of the gorgeous couple, the star wrote, “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love.” Although the young couple have kept their relationship relatively private, it was reported the pair had been seeing each other for almost two years prior to their engagement. “Lindsay’s relationship with Bader is going strong,” a source told The Sun . “She has been with him for about two years now.”

While her father Michael Lohan wasn’t at the family gathering for the Broadway spectacular, he has previously co-signed the coupling of his eldest daughter and the baking whiz! “Based on what has been released by Lindsay so far, all I’ll say is that I’m so happy for her and Balor, and proud of all she’s doing in life,” the proud papa EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “God Bless them.” Even her younger brother, Dakota, who also missed out on the Great White Way escapade, approved of the engagement, as he commented on Lindsay’s Instagram announcement, “My best friends!!!”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

How Britney Spears Relationship With Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Changed After Marrying Sam Asghari

Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Dina Lohan
Person
Michael Lohan
DoYouRemember?

How Is Lisa Marie Presley In $16 Million Debt Despite Inheriting Her Father’s Millions?

Aside from being a singer-songwriter and author, Lisa Marie Presley is well known because her late father is the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Additionally, she’s had romances with well-known celebrities like first husband Danny Keough; second husband, King of Pop Michael Jackson; as well as Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, and music producer Michael Lockwood. She had two children — Benjamin and Riley— with Keough and another two with Lockwood, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. Sadly, her first son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#White Summer#Bader
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Bruce Willis Attempts To Twerk With Daughter, 10, In Rare Video After Diagnosis: Video

Bruce Willis’ isn’t exactly slowing down after his retirement from acting. In fact, he was just seen boogying to some pretty silly music while attempting to twerk alongside his daughter Mabel, 10. In the short clip, Mabel is seen teaching her dear old dad some pretty sweet moves on a patio. Bruce, 67, rocked a blue tee shirt, shorts, and sneakers as he sheepishly danced while laughing with his daughter. Mabel wore a blue NASA tee with blue shorts and danced happily with bare feet.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"

The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Nicky Hilton shares first photos of newborn son: ‘Baby bliss’

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is giving fans a peek at the newborn son she and her husband, banking heir James Rothschild, recently welcomed. The 38-year-old fashion designer posted a photo Thursday on Instagram that showed her holding her baby boy while resting in a hammock. Her son, whose name she hasn't yet shared, wears a onesie with angel wings sewn onto the back.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
224K+
Followers
20K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy